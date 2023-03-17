Cheyenne and Laramie County
St. Patrick's Day Dinner
March 17, 5:30 p.m. $15 for adults, $8 for children. A St. Patrick's Day dinner of corned beef and cabbage. Only 250 meals will be available. Knights of Columbus, 507 W. 28th St. 307-538-6727
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players present "Accomplice"
March 17-19, 23-26, March 31-April 2. Dinner theatre on March 18, 25 and April 1. Additional 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. The award winning "Accomplice" has thrilled audiences around the word. The New York Times has called it "a deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner.” This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter, even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
March 18, leave from Lions Park at 8 a.m. The public is welcome to join Cheyenne Audubon members for a free birding field trip to the Torrington/Lingle area to look for rarely seen cardinals and other birds at the Rawhide and Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Areas. Bring water, lunch and winter outdoor clothing. Registration is free, but please sign up with Grant Frost, 307-343-2024.
Seed Library Opening Day
March 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Choose from a wide variety of flowers, herbs and vegetables, all suitable for beginning gardeners in our climate. Seeds are free, and no library card is needed. Each person is limited to 12 packets of seeds. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Beginner Vegetable Gardening
March 18, 11 a.m.-noon. Join horticulturist Isaiah Smith as he goes through the basics of starting a vegetable garden in Cheyenne. New to town or new to gardening? Stop in and pick up some tips and tricks to get started to growing and eating your own produce. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Fierce Female Brunch
March 18, noon. A women's event in celebration of International Women's Day. The Louise Event Center, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Cheyenne Artist Guild Art Class
March 18, 1-4 p.m. Donna Snesko will host a class on the six basic tangles and eight steps of the Zentangle method. Zentangle is considered "yoga for the mind." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CLTP presents "The Outgoing Tide"
March 18, 2 p.m. $15. Special performance of "The Outgoing Tide" for regional adjudication. This show is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region's representative to the American Association of Community Theatre's national competition. Due to subject matter, parental discretion is advised. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Chamber Singers Concert
March 18, 7:30 p.m. Capitol Chorale presents "The Fire Within." The concert features the work of three American composers, as well as a percussion ensemble. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-433-1141
Backtrack Vocals
March 18, 7:30 p.m. A five-person, multi-genre acapella group based in New York City, Backtrack Vocals takes the stage around the USA at performing arts centers, corporate events, music festivals, schools and more. These musicians – Mallory Moser, Melissa Jordano, Mike Hinkle, Jojo Otseidu and Craig Simonetti – each bring their own unique sound and personality to the group. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
All-City Children's Chorus concert
March 19, 1:30 p.m. A joint concert with the Cheyenne All-City Children's Chorus and the Casper Children's Chorale. LCSD1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. maryann.fritz@laramie1.org
CLTP presents "The Outgoing Tide"
March 19, 7:30 p.m. $15. Special performance of "The Outgoing Tide" for regional adjudication. This show is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region's representative to the American Association of Community Theatre's national competition. Due to subject matter, parental discretion is advised. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Polymer Clay Workshop
March 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Ella Rachella from Sun & Stone Collective will guide a class through the ins and outs of Polymer Clay. You may be familiar with Sun & Stone from Edgefest, the Cheyenne Arts Celebration, or any number of farmers markets where she is constantly selling out her inventory. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th Street. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Cheyenne Audubon Program
March 21, 7 p.m. Rustin Rawlings will present the “High Plains Arboretum Bluebird Nest Box Project." Rawlings received permission from the arboretum to put up mountain bluebird nest boxes this winter and received a grant from Cheyenne Audubon for materials to build them. He’s looking for volunteers to monitor them during the breeding season. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
March 22, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
March 24, 8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs, and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Positive Aging: "Respect"
March 24, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for the movie "Respect" (PG-13, 2021). The captivating life and career journey of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is depicted through the talented acting of Jennifer Hudson and directed by Liesl Tommy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos
March 24, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Apollo Suns and Float Like a Buffalo @ The Lincoln
March 25, 8 p.m. A night of psych/funk fusion. Apollo Suns have created a refreshing and innovative sound and live performance combining instrumental, jazz, rock and psychedelic music. Float Like a Buffalo is a horn-driven, ska-funk-reggae-rock band. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Finding Your Irish Ancestors
March 25, 4-5:30 p.m. The library will explore the complicated history of Ireland, and the print and internet resources that will enable you to find out more about your Irish ancestors. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Family Escape Room
March 27, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mad scientist Dr. Storm’s weather machine has gone wacky! See if you can fix the seasons and escape the room. Morning escape room slots from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. are for children in grades K–2 and their families. Afternoon time slots from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. are for children in grades 3-6 and their families. Families are welcome to sign up for whichever time slot makes sense for their children’s ages. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
March 29, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Giant Board Games
March 30, 2-5 p.m. Visit the library to play some games ... giant style! They'll have games like Candy Land, Tsuro and more. Play an old favorite or learn something new – either way, it will make for a giant day of fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
GROUNDED pt. 1
March 30, 6 p.m. An event featuring the artwork, poetry and traditions of Native American artists. Includes an art show, drum circle and dancers. The exhibit will be available through May 20. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
GROUNDED pt. 2
March 31, 9 a.m. Bishop Chandler will bless a new statue of Chief Washakie at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. The morning will feature a breakfast, comments from the bishop and other community members as well as sculptor Guadalupe Brarajas. Corner of 19th Street and Capitol Avenue, downtown Cheyenne. 307-634-7709
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
April 1, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month's theme is "Earth Extravaganza." Learn about the amazing plants, animals and resources all around us, and find ways to help solve the environmental problems we need to tackle. Then, be sure to put your new knowledge to use on April 22, when the whole world unites to celebrate Earth Day. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Racial/Ethnic Bias: Reaching for Understanding
April 4, 6-8 p.m. Explore the challenges and rewards of reaching across racial/ethnic divides for understanding and common ground. We will watch an abridged documentary and short follow-up related to one man’s controversial approach, and his success in changing hearts and minds. Then, there will be facilitated small-group discussions about issues raised by these film clips, designed to improve understanding of issues and perspectives related to racial and ethnic bias. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Elizabeth Smart: My Story
April 6, 6 p.m. The abduction of Elizabeth Smart was one of the most followed child abduction cases of our time. Hear Smart's story and how writing about and sharing these parts of her life has been a major part of her advocacy work on behalf of abducted children. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
First Friday Future Gazing
April 7, 5-6:30 p.m. Plants & Tarot Readings by the incredible Maren. Recurring every first Friday of the month. Sunshine Plant Company, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Third Eye Blind @ the Civic Center
April 7, 8 p.m. Going strong for more than two decades, Third Eye Blind has broken its own attendance records with 2019’s Summer Gods tour – the biggest tour in the band’s history. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Experience Holi: The Festival of Colors
April 8, 1-1:30 p.m. Free. Celebrate the coming of spring with the Festival Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors. Come learn about Holi, stories, games and, of course, colors. Paul Smith Children's Village, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Fairy Garden Workshop
April 8, 3-4:30 p.m. $40. All ages. Experience the magic of building a mini-garden fit for a fairy. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own fairy garden decorations if you're feelin' it. Sunshine Plant Company, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
April 8, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of "Manna," which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
LCCC Student Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from Laramie County Community College students. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1601 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
LCSD1 High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
St. Paddy's Rock Show
March 17, 8 p.m. $10. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the Ruffed Up Duck is bringing in local rock bands, including Big Dill, De Gringos y Gremmies and Undissasembled. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. 5th Street. 307-745-5501
Craig Johnson Author Event
March 26, 1 p.m. There will be some discussions, a reading, a Q&A, and you will be able to get your books signed. There will be copies of Johnson's books for sale, including the newest in the Longmire series, "Hell and Back." Blue Mountain Bookstore, 208 Grand Ave. 307-460-2601
Cosmic Ball Benefit Gala
April 1, 6 p.m. A gala to raise money for the UW Art Museum. There will be cocktails and hors d'Oeuvres, as well as a dinner and accompanying program. There will also be a live auction, paddle raiser, music and dancing. Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. 307-766-6622
Teenage Bottlerocket @ the Gryphon
April 1, 8 p.m. Teenage Bottlerocket returns to Laramie for the 8th Annual Brandon's Birthday Bash. With performances by Brendan Kelly, as well as the return of Laramie's own Redbush. Spangler will kick things off. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
International Flavor Festival
April 4-8, various times. Through collaborations, international flavors and conversations, Laramie International Flavor Festival celebrates diverse international residents and influences. In this festival, 20 participating downtown restaurants will infuse a menu item with flavors inspired by more than 80 international community members and students from over 40 nations. Various locations, downtown Laramie. flavorfestival@laramiemainstreet.org
Patti Fiasco with Taylor Shae @ The Gryphon
April 7, 7 p.m. $15 advance, $20 day of. Jet-fueled by powerhouse front woman Alysia Kraft, The Patti Fiasco rides the edge of emotional extreme, delivering a brash yet fiercely soulful brand of rock and roll with a heavy dose of rockabilly, blues and ballad. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
Fort Collins, Colorado
1984 @ Lincoln Center
March 17-18, 7 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. Canyon Concert Ballet transports you to a dystopian 1984 based on the novella by George Orwell published in 1949. Winston Smith, a low-ranking worker is frustrated by the omnipresent eyes of The Party, and its ominous ruler Big Brother. This new contemporary ballet explores a world destroyed by greed and a man's desire to feel free again. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Godspeed You! Black Emperor @ Washington's
March 21, 8 p.m. Godspeed You! Black Emperor released a string of albums from 1997-2002 that were widely recognized as redefining what protest music can be, where long-form instrumental chamber rock compositions of immense feeling and power serve as soundtracks to late capitalist alienation and resistance. Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
The Fort Showcase
March 23, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
Drag at The Lyric
March 24, 9 p.m. $12. Brazilian goddess Krisa Gonna is bringing to you a cast that'll take you through a cinematographic journey. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
ACT Human Rights Film Festival
March 30-April 2, noon. Celebrate powerful films that center human rights stories from around the globe. Meet filmmakers and connect with community activists. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
The Fort Showcase
March 30, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
Outlaw Country Revisited @ the Aggie
March 31, 8 p.m. Outlaw Country Revisited will showcase members of some of Colorado’s best country music bands, along with founding members of The Last Waltz Revisited. This cross-genre presentation of outlaw country music includes the music of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, Loretta Lynn and many more. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Snail Mail @ the Aggie
April 10, 8 p.m. $25-$29.50. The celebrated indie rock outfit is coming to Fort Collins. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Boulder, Colorado
Sofar Sound Concert
March 23, 7:30 p.m. $22. A unique space will host a unique concert. Sofar Sounds transforms everyday spaces in secret music venues. Expect three diverse local artists. Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Ave. 970-3868-5865
Bluebird Music Festival
April 29-30. The acclaimed annual folk festival returns. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St. 303-492-8423
Denver
Weyes Blood @ the Gothic
March 17, 8 p.m. Transcendent and sometimes wistful, the folk-pop of Weyes Blood (a.k.a. LA-based Natalie Mering) explores everything that drives us, divides us and destroys us. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206
1776
March 21-April 2, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; additional 2 p.m. performance Saturday and Sunday. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical "1776" catapults to blazing new life in a thrillingly new production. Suddenly, the songs, humor and passion of this musical masterpiece soar as never before. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 720-865-4220
The Color Purple
March 31-May 7, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; additional 2 p.m. performance Saturday and Sunday. Beloved by audiences worldwide, "The Color Purple" traces one woman’s fraught journey toward freedom and self-love. It begins with 14-year-old Celie Harris, pregnant with her second child and the victim of unspeakable cruelty at the hands of her male family members. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 720-865-4220
Key Glock with Big Scarr @ the Fillmore
April 2, 8 p.m. Key Glock is an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. He is signed to Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire label and is best known for his mixtapes Glockoma and Yellow Tape. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
John Mayer @ Ball Arena
April 3, 7:30 p.m. What else is there to say about Mayer? He’s an international pop star, but also an authentic bluesman endorsed by some of the genre’s biggest legends. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle.
Ian Munsick with Ned LeDoux @ Mission Ballroom
May 6, 8 p.m. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Wyoming-born Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. He will be joined by beloved Wyoming musician Ned LeDoux. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Lil Wayne @ the Fillmore
May 7, 8 p.m. Lil Wayne has rewritten the game and inked his own image into it since he first appeared on the scene. It is just the way he operates, and when he performs live, fans are always blown away by his polished rhymes and infectious beats. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360