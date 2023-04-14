Cheyenne and Laramie County
Capital City Art Show
April 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; April 15, 8 a.m.-noon. Free. The four Cheyenne high schools welcome you to the second annual Capital City Art Show. Featuring over 800 pieces of original artwork, this show does a great job and showing off our local students' unique talent. Storey Gym, 2011 House Ave. 307-222-4091
Lunch and Learn
April 14, noon. Free. Join Maestro William Intriligator and CSO’s principal horn, Ben Shafer, for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Positive Aging: "The Fountain"
April 14, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of "The Fountain" (PG-13). Three parallel stories chronicle a desperate husband’s search for a cure for his cancer-stricken wife. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
April 14, 7:30 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
April 15, departing at 6 a.m., returning at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to join Cheyenne Audubon members for a free birding field trip to an area north of Hillsdale to view a sharp-tailed grouse lek. Leave from Pilot truck stop, I-80, Exit 367, 8020 Campstool Road. Registration is free, but please sign up at 307-343-2024.
Community Coffee Class
April 15, 8-9:30 a.m. Free. The hometown coffee roastery is offering a community class that will provide you with the skills and knowledge to make the perfect cup of coffee in your own kitchen. Register and save your seat. Snowy Elk Coffee Co., 6002 U.S. Highway 30, Unit B. 307-200-9744
Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament
April 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. An event that brings community members together for friendly competition and to support a great cause. All proceeds earned from tournament registration go to Laramie County Grief Support Group to assist families that have lost a loved one. Register your team at laramiecountyevents.com/dodgeball before April 14. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy.
Jurassic Party @ the State Museum
April 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dinosaurs are taking over the Wyoming State Museum. Join the museum for a 21+ happy hour all about the prehistoric past. Enjoy free beer from Blue Raven Brewery, dino experts, mini field trips, a costume contest and more, all in one fun-filled night. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
April 15, 7:30 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CSO presents "Postcards from the Isles"
April 15, 7:30 p.m. This concert features English and Irish composers including Vaughan Williams, Stanford and Elgar’s incredible Enigma Variations. CSO’s principal horn, Ben Shafer, will also be featured. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ice Cube @ The Lincoln
April 16, 8-11 p.m. SOLD OUT. Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director and producer. After penning the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A’s groundbreaking songs “Straight Outta Compton” and “F**k Tha Police,” Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity to pursue one of the most successful careers in music history. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Basics of Acrylics class
April 18, 5:30-8 p.m. $25. This workshop will cover a variety of methods and techniques for using acrylic paint to achieve a wide variety of results. Acrylic is an incredibly diverse paint, especially when paired with special mediums that can improve texture, slow dry time or be thickened for 3D effects. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Cheyenne Audubon presents "The Hungry Bird"
April 18, 7 p.m. Free. David Leatherman will focus on the food habits of southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado birds. Surprisingly few dietary specifics appear in the literature for many species. As a Colorado State Forest Service entomologist for 32 years and a lifelong birder, Leatherman has long been interested in this topic. He writes a quarterly column, "The Hungry Bird," in the "Colorado Birds" journal. His photography exhibits of what birds eat have appeared at the University of Colorado Natural History Museum, and soon at the Fort Collins Discovery Museum. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
Art Revival Auction
Through April 20, reception on April 21. Do you have artwork that doesn’t suit your taste, touch your heart or work in your living space anymore? Perhaps you inherited some artwork that you don’t want to keep. Donate it to the Art Revival Auction. Proceeds from the sale of donated artwork will be given to arts education programming by the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Arts Cheyenne. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
April 20, 8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs, and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cheyenne Gaming Convention
April 21-23, various times. A popular annual event celebrating all things gaming, from video games and role-playing games to classic board games and traditional arcade games. A portion of the funds raised go to the Wyoming Gaming Library, a nonprofit with the goal of providing games to underprivileged youth. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-638-4466
Montessori Masquerade
April 21, 6 p.m. $50. The Montessori School of Cheyenne is bringing back its annual in-person silent auction after a three-year hiatus. With the funds raised from the last in-person silent auction, they were able to add to our natural playground for our students to enjoy, complete with slides, stepping stumps, sandboxes and more. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Earth Day Extravaganza
April 22, noon-4 p.m. Free. Join Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Rooted in Cheyenne and more as they celebrate Earth Day. A public plant swap will run from 1-3 p.m., and a Plantiness Workshop ($50 per adult) will run from 4-6:30 p.m. There will also be games, prizes and giveaways. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com
Water Talk with Laramie County Conservation District
April 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Gain a better understanding of the big picture of water in our county for Earth Day. Join water specialist Jeff Geyer as he discusses water conservation and water supply and demand in Cheyenne. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Local Music Showcase — Rock Band Night
April 22, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series to feature local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Silent Movies at the Atlas
April 22, 7 p.m.; April 23, 2 p.m. $12. A special weekend screening of four Laurel & Hardy films, hosted by Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
SWCS presents How Sweet It Is
April 22, 7:30 p.m. $20. A tribute to James Taylor by the band How Sweet It Is. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering
April 23, 2-5 p.m. Regional poets will gather to honor the legacy of Alan Kirkbride with work highlighting a variety of poetry styles. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
In Concert with Classical Guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre
April 27, 6:30–8:15 p.m. Enjoy a night of music with French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre, who has earned several major awards, including first prize at Guitar Foundation of America – classical guitar’s most prestigious competition. He is also praised for his musical sensitivity and freshness. Presented with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Rock Showcase @ the Ruffed Up Duck
April 19, 8 p.m. $10. Sinking Season, Sunfish and Big Dill take the stage at the Duck. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
"Songs of Insurrection"
April 21, 7:30 p.m. Free. The University of Wyoming Music Department welcomes critically acclaimed guest pianist Catherine Kautsky for a two-day residency, culminating in a public recital, "Songs of Insurrection," featuring the works of Beethoven, Leos Janacek, Alban Berg, Ruth Crawford, Mohammed Fairouz and Frederic Rzewski. Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-5242
Relative Theatrics presents 'Carrie: The Musical'
April 26-29, 7:30 p.m.; April 30, 2 p.m. Carrie White is a misfit, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. Bullied by the popular crowd at school, and virtually invisible to everyone else, she’s dominated by her loving, but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-1121
White Trash Bash @ The Cowboy Saloon
April 29, 7 p.m. $35. Chancey Williams will be tearing up The Cowboy's stage with Laramie’s favorite party. Dress up ... or dress down and party all night long. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
Fort Collins, Colorado
Canyon Concert Ballet presents "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz"
April 15, 7 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. performance on Saturday and Sunday, April 16. Follow Dorothy on her adventure through Oz, where she meets beloved characters like the Scarecrow, Tin-man and the Lion. See them battle the evil witch with her army of flying monkeys and watch them conquer their greatest fears. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
The Lyric's Sweet 16
April 15, 8 p.m. The Lyric is celebrating its 16th anniversary, and the team wants you to join in. Featuring live music, curated screenings and video games. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
RAVE WAVE
April 20, 8 p.m. $10-$15. A night of EDM, House, disco and more. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Drag @ The Lyric
April 21, 9 p.m. Brazilian goddess Krisa Gonna is bringing to you a cast that'll take you through a cinematographic journey. They'll have our usual movie themed and group numbers, besides games and movie trivia for guests to win prizes. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
2023 Autism Resource Fair
April 23, noon-4 p.m. Enjoy activities for people of all ages, including arts and crafts, games, Lego building, social meetups, a free farm visit to Lee Martinez Farm, parent supports, food trucks and much more. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court. 970-221-6738
The Fort Showcase
April 27, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
FoCo Music Experiment
April 28-29, various times. A music festival that showcases hundreds of artists, helps grow new live music fans, garners national media attention and has earned the unofficial title of: “The Biggest Little Festival in America." Visit focoma.org/focomx for a list of venues and acts. Downtown Fort Collins, multiple locations.
New Belgium Prom: A Night Under the Stars
May 6, 8 p.m. There will be all the cringe things you want to see from a "classic" prom: a disco ball, dancing, DIY décor, a photo booth, DJ, balloon arch, pizza in the "cafeteria" and more. We're also taking the spiked punch bowl to a whole new level with a Spiked Punch IPA from our Fort Collins Pilot Brewery team. New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden St. 970-221-0524
Boulder, Colorado
Bluebird Music Festival
April 29-30. The acclaimed annual folk festival returns. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St. 303-492-8423
Denver
The Color Purple
April 14-May 7, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; additional 2 p.m. performance Saturday and Sunday. Beloved by audiences worldwide, "The Color Purple" traces one woman’s fraught journey toward freedom and self-love. It begins with 14-year-old Celie Harris, pregnant with her second child and the victim of unspeakable cruelty at the hands of her male family members. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 720-865-4220
City Morgue @ the Ogden
April 20, 8 p.m. City Morgue brings the danger back to rap and rock. Since 2017, the New York duo – ZillaKami and SosMula – have gathered hundreds of millions of streams and views, sold out shows and infiltrated the culture with each subsequent release. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Goth Babe @ Mission Ballroom
April 23, 8 p.m. Goth Babe is Griff Washburn enjoying himself. Originally from Tennessee, Griff currently lives and writes music on a 30-foot sailboat in California. When not on the road touring or at home on the boat, Griff and his dog, Sadie, are off enjoying the outdoors in either Oregon or California. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Ian Munsick with Ned LeDoux @ Mission Ballroom
May 6, 8 p.m. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Wyoming-born Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. He will be joined by beloved Wyoming musician Ned LeDoux. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Lil Wayne @ the Fillmore
May 7, 8 p.m. Lil Wayne has rewritten the game and inked his own image into it since he first appeared on the scene. It is just the way he operates, and when he performs live, fans are always blown away by his polished rhymes and infectious beats. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
Death Grips @ Mission Ballroom
May 9, 8 p.m. Hailing from Sacramento, California, Death Grips formed in late 2010 and consists of Stefan “MC Ride” Burnett and Zach Hill. From inception, the band has received unparalleled critical praise from the likes of Pitchfork, NME, Spin, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and more, while being featured on countless best of lists. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Pixies @ Mission Ballroom
May 10, 7:30 p.m. While Pixies have been acclaimed as one of the most influential, pioneering bands of the late '80s alt/rock movement, today, a whole new generation of music fans are discovering their iconic contributions. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884