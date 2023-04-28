Cheyenne and Laramie County
Positive Aging: "The Age of Adeline"
April 28, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of "The Age of Adeline" (PG-13). An ageless young woman relinquishes her solitary lifestyle and secrets for the love of a philanthropist. Starring Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman and Harrison Ford. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Exploring Inter-Tribal Faith
April 28, 7-8 p.m. Led by Rev. Calvin Hill, this event will explore what can one learn from the Tribes of Israel for today’s Native American context. Cheyenne Airport, 4020 Airport Parkway. 307-634-7472
LCCC presents "God of Carnage"
April 28-29, 7:30 p.m. God of Carnage follows two sets of parents who meet to discuss a physical altercation between their sons. The parents' civilized veneers begin to crumble, as they engage in a series of vicious arguments and personal attacks, revealing their flaws and hypocrisies. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Exploring our Implicit Bias with Native Americans
April 29, 9 a.m.-noon; 1-4 p.m. The goal of this event is for participants to experience how others feel and are seen by dominant societal norms, then to identify steps to foster healthier attitudes and practices with people of cultures different from our own. Grace United Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Drive. 307-634-7472
Bullet Journal Workshop
April 29, 2-4 p.m. Free. Join artist Sara Rusk as she walks us through the art of bullet journaling. Bullet Journaling, fondly known as "bujo," is a thoughtful way to plan out, keep track or otherwise mark a period of time in your life. You can use it to create a fun calendar, start a new habit, make a list of things you want (or need) to get done, or just keep a more illustrated journal! Sara will help you set up your bullet journal to be ready for all that May has to offer. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-220-4091
Fur Ball presents Phantom of the Pawpera
April 29, 5 p.m. The Fur Ball is Cheyenne’s premiere pet-friendly gala, which raises money in support of the animals and programs at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Don your best attire and join us for a fun evening of adoptable pets, heartwarming stories, exciting auction items and more. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-278-6195
Rush Archives @ Outlaw Saloon
April 29, 8 p.m. $10 advance, $15 at door. A renowned Rush cover band will perform. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
May 1-31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Open Mic Night @ Blue Raven
May 3, 7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early sign-up required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
DIY Lightsaber Workshop
May 4, 5-6:30 p.m. Grades 3-12. Is the Force strong with you? Prove it by making your own lightsaber as part of the library's "May the 4th" celebration. They will provide the materials you need to create your very own special Jedi blade. Space is limited, so sign up today by visiting lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
"May The 4th Be With You" Trivia Night
May 4, 6:30 p.m. A Star Wars-themed trivia night, with proceeds from all beer sales going toward the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cinco De Mayo
May 5, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. A dinner hosted by the Council of Catholic Women. $10 for one plate, which includes two tacos, beans and rice. A single taco is $4. Order by May 3, 6 p.m., by emailing StJoesTacos@outlook.com. Pick-up orders can also be submitted by text or call to 307-634-1338. St. Joseph's Catholic Church Parish Hall, 608 Evans Ave. Call Nancy Hall, 307-634-1338, for more information.
Cheyenne First Friday ArtWalk
May 5, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne ArtWalk is a monthly event that highlights local galleries and studios on the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and see the work of local creatives. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tacos & Tequila
May 5, 5:30-10 p.m. $50. An annual fundraiser for the COMEA shelter. Your ticket gets you access to the event, taco buffet, silent auction, live auction and bar. BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road. 307-514-0070
CLTP presents "Cinderella"
May 5-7, 11-14, 19-21, 7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
LCMG Annual Plant Sale
May 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year's plant sale includes: tomatoes, veggies, ornamentals (perennials and annuals), roses, natives, a limited number of bare root fruit trees and raspberry shrubs, house plants, high-quality potting soil and more. Master Gardeners will be onsite and available to answer your questions on gardening in Laramie County. The annual plant sale is a fundraising event for the Laramie County Master Gardeners programs. Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. Reach LCMG at 307-633-4383
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
May 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Military Appreciation Month is a time to pay tribute to the people who serve in all branches of the U.S. military. The Wyoming State Museum will host members of the National Guard, Air Force and a variety of local military groups to give families an opportunity to learn, play and express their thanks. Check out military vehicles, run a PT course, and learn the history of national symbols like the bald eagle and the star. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Beginner Japanese with Yuki
May 6, 4-5 p.m. Learn beginner Japanese with Yuki from University of Wyoming’s Japan Outreach Initiative. Learn to speak and write basic phrases in Japanese and hear about Yuki’s experience growing up in Japan. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Cheyenne Chamber Singers Concert
May 6, 7 p.m. $35. The closing concert of the season, "As If We Never Said Goodbye," features music from stage and screen. Admission includes heaver hor d'oeuveres, wine and beverages. Catered by The Boardroom. Historic Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-1141
All City Children's Chorus Concert
May 7, 4 p.m. Free. The local children's chorus will perform "Earth," the fourth and final concert of ACCC’s current “Elements" themed season. LCSD1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Relative Theatrics presents 'Carrie: The Musical'
April 28-29, 7:30 p.m.; April 30, 2 p.m. Carrie White is a misfit, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. Bullied by the popular crowd at school, and virtually invisible to everyone else, she’s dominated by her loving, but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-1121
UW Spring Football Game
April 29, 2 p.m. Free. Catch your first glimpse of the 2023 UW Football Team at their Brown and Gold Spring Game. Players will be split into two teams for Wyoming's final day of spring practice. War Memorial Stadium, Laramie.
White Trash Bash @ The Cowboy Saloon
April 29, 7 p.m. $35. Chancey Williams will be tearing up The Cowboy's stage with Laramie’s favorite party. Dress up ... or dress down and party all night long. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
N. Dominic Author Signing
May 6, 1 p.m. Free. N. Dominic is a freshly debuted author from Cheyenne and has her first novel available now. She will be at the store to sign copies, which will be available at the time of the signing. Blue Mountain Bookstore, 208 Grand Ave. 307-460-2601
The Skatepark Festival
May 6, noon. The first(?) Skatepark Festival, presented by the Green House and Skate Laramie. Featuring 10+ local punk and rock bands. Laramie Skatepark, 1165 N. Fifth St. greenhouselaramie@gmail.com
Pretending, Stay Awhile and Failure to Thrive
May 8, 8 p.m. $10. A punk show featuring Portland-based band Pretending and two local punk acts. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
WYNONA Album Release Show
May 12, 7 p.m. Celebrate local band WYNONA and the release of their new album. There will also be three additional bands in the line up with Musuji, SGRNY and Supportive Care. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
Rumours – the Fleetwood Mac Experience
May 12, 8 p.m. $20. Rumours is a tribute to the '70s powerhouse pop group Fleetwood Mac. It is comprised of talented Fort Collins and Greeley, Colorado musicians and delivers an entrancing and exhilarating show. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
Fort Collins, Colorado
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
April 28-July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
FoCo Music Experiment
April 28-29, various times. A music festival that showcases hundreds of artists, helps grow new live music fans, garners national media attention and has earned the unofficial title of: “The Biggest Little Festival in America." Visit focoma.org/focomx for a list of venues and acts. Downtown Fort Collins, multiple locations.
"Machinal" Expressionist Performance
April 28-29, 7:30 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. performance on April 23 and 30. $18. The CSU theatre season concludes with a gem of an expressionist play by one of the 20th century’s most provocative female playwrights. Inspired by the real-life case of convicted and executed murderer Ruth Snyder, Sophie Treadwell’s play explores the conformist pressures patriarchy imposes on women and what happens when enough is enough. University Theatre, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-5529
Bas Bleu Theatre Company presents "A Thurber Carnival"
April 28-30, 7:30 p.m.; additional 2:30 p.m. performance on Sunday. $15. These sketches of humorous scenes from American life include some of James Thurber’s most celebrated and insightful satires. Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
Bluestocking Burlesque show
May 5, 9:30 p.m. Live burlesque at The Comedy Fort presented by Bang Bang Von Loola and her company, BlueStocking Burlesque. The hottest and wildest show of the month at the Fort. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
New Belgium Prom: A Night Under the Stars
May 6, 8 p.m. There will be all the cringe things you want to see from a "classic" prom: a disco ball, dancing, DIY décor, a photo booth, DJ, balloon arch, pizza in the "cafeteria" and more. We're also taking the spiked punch bowl to a whole new level with a Spiked Punch IPA from our Fort Collins Pilot Brewery team. New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden St. 970-221-0524
Built to Spill
May 10, 8 p.m. A performance from renowned indie/alternative rock outfit Built to Spill. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
The Fort Showcase
May 18, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
Boulder, Colorado
Bluebird Music Festival
April 29-30. The acclaimed annual folk festival returns. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St. 303-492-8423
Denver
The Color Purple
April 28-May 7, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; additional 2 p.m. performance Saturday and Sunday. Beloved by audiences worldwide, "The Color Purple" traces one woman’s fraught journey toward freedom and self-love. It begins with 14-year-old Celie Harris, pregnant with her second child and the victim of unspeakable cruelty at the hands of her male family members. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 720-865-4220
Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
April 28-29, 7:30 p.m.; April 30, 2 p.m. Simon Trpceski brings trademark virtuosity and dynamic stage presence to the iconic Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, conducted by Carolyn Kuan. Plus, Mendelssohn’s Fourth Symphony evokes the exuberant spirit of Italy in a can’t-miss work teeming with energetic color. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 720-865-4220
Buffalo Nichols @ Hi-Dive
April 29, 9 p.m. $15. A rising star in blues makes a stop in Denver. Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway. 303-733-0230
Adulti-Verse @ Meow Wolf
May 3, 5 p.m. A time-traveling celebration of airships, steam engines and time lords. Switch gears from the mundane and choose a splendid adventure inside the Convergence. Retro-futuristic garb encouraged, and Whovians celebrated. Visitors must be 21+. Convergence Station, 1338 First St. 505-395-6369
Ian Munsick with Ned LeDoux @ Mission Ballroom
May 6, 8 p.m. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Wyoming-born Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. He will be joined by beloved Wyoming musician Ned LeDoux. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Lil Wayne @ the Fillmore
May 7, 8 p.m. Lil Wayne has rewritten the game and inked his own image into it since he first appeared on the scene. It is just the way he operates, and when he performs live, fans are always blown away by his polished rhymes and infectious beats. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
Death Grips @ Mission Ballroom
May 9, 8 p.m. Hailing from Sacramento, California, Death Grips formed in late 2010 and consists of Stefan “MC Ride” Burnett and Zach Hill. From inception, the band has received unparalleled critical praise from the likes of Pitchfork, NME, Spin, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and more, while being featured on countless best of lists. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Pixies @ Mission Ballroom
May 10, 7:30 p.m. While Pixies have been acclaimed as one of the most influential, pioneering bands of the late '80s alt/rock movement, today, a whole new generation of music fans are discovering their iconic contributions. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884