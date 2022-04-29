Cheyenne and Laramie County
Movies at the Library, Burns Branch
– April 29, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family-friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Jungle Cruise (PG-13).” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Minute to Win It, Burns Branch Library
– April 29-30, 1-5 p.m. Can you complete our wacky and fun games in just one minute? Compete against your friends and family, or see how fast you can win the games by yourself. Every participant gets a prize. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– April 29, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “Tom and Jerry: The Movie” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Friday Night Jazz
– April 29, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Cheyenne Audubon Free Talk
– April 29, 7 p.m. Award-winning Pinedale wildlife photographer Elizabeth Boehm will be presenting a free talk, “Bird Photography Using Blinds.” Wyoming Game and Fish Department Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd. 307-777-4600
Art for Art
– April 29, 7-10 p.m. $35. An immersive art experience hosted by Arts Cheyenne. Local and regional artists are coming together to create a multi-sensory evening of enjoying art, with an art auction and experience. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Southeast Wyoming Concert Series presents Joe Robinson
– April 29, 7 p.m. $20. Joe Robinson’s live “one man” acoustic/electric show is an energetic display of virtuosity and witty, finely crafted lyrics delivered with his personable Aussie charisma. Joe won “Australia’s Got Talent” in 2008 at the age of 17, and has since earned a reputation as one of the world’s greatest guitar players and brilliant song writers. Call 307-214-7076 for more information. South High School Auditorium, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-771-2410
”An Evening of One Acts” @ LCCC
– April 29-30, 7:30 p.m. $10. LCCC’s spring production is a series of one-act plays over two weekends. Playwright Matthew McLachlan collaborated with the theater department in the creation of these plays. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Dueling Pianos
– April 29-30, 8-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Audubon Free Photography Workshop
– April 30, 7 a.m. Award-winning Pinedale wildlife photographer Elizabeth Boehm will be presenting a free bird blind demonstration open to the public. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ Paul Smith Children’s Village, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Crow Creek Spring Clean-Up
– April 30, 8 a.m. The Rotary Club of Cheyenne has scheduled the annual Crow Creek clean-up and is asking the community to join in this effort to protect its most precious local, natural resource. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear sturdy boots or shoes, waterproof waders or long pants, gloves, long sleeves, and other attire appropriate for cleaning in and around Crow Creek as well as for the day’s weather. The Rotary Club of Cheyenne will provide trash bags and will coordinate picking up all bags collected. Meet on 1st Street between Morrie Avenue and Russel Avenue. secretary@cheyennerotary.org
Meet the Birds!
– April 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $15. A bird identification class for adults and children 12 and older. Just before the peak of migration, let Cheyenne Audubon members introduce you to 50 local birds. A combination of classroom discussion and short walks into Lions Park, a Wyoming Important Bird Area, with borrowed binoculars or your own. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ Paul Smith Children’s Village, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
– April 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Join local animal shelters to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! You can fill out adoption documents, see pictures of other adoptable animals, learn how to take care of your new pet, and donate pet food and supplies to the shelters. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
”Wild Creek Whispers” Book Signing
– April 30, 10-2 p.m. Local author Cindy Reynders will hold a signing of the first book in her new series about a Wyoming private investigator. Barnes and Noble, 1851 Dell Range Blvd. 307-632-3000.
Car Show and Swap Meet
– April 30, noon. Awards around 1:30 p.m. A local car show and swap meet. There will be food and drink available as well. Intermountain Speedway, 4820 South Greeley Highway. 307-630-6574
Virtual SaturD&D
– April 30, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s teen Dungeons and Dragons online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. They offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
”The Price is Right” at the Laramie County Library
– April 30, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grades 3-6. “Come on down” to be a contestant in our version of “The Price is Right” gameshow. Participants could win cool prizes as you learn about how far your money can go. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tunes, Taps and Apps
– April 30, 5 p.m. $60. Join the Symphony Friends for a fantastic evening of locally brewed beer and chef-curated appetizer pairings in support of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. There will also be a cash bar and silent auction. The Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Roller Derby Spring Sting
– April 30, 5:30-10 p.m. $10. This Capidolls bout versus the Bitter Sweet Bombshells will feather a special junior roller derby mixer featuring the Cheyenne Fronterrors. There will be a silent auction, with proceeds benefitting Stride Learning Center. Roller City, 5506 Weaver Road. 307-637-7294
Cheyenne Capital Chorale Spring Concert
– April 30, 7 p.m. Free. This concert is titled “Pieces Put Together for Beautiful Music.” South High School Auditorium, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-771-2410
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
– May 1, 4 p.m. The final performance in their 46th season, “Unforgettable,” is titled “Favorite Classics.” The concert will include songs that are favorites of the singers, the directors and the audience. The graduating 8th graders will be honored and ACCC alumni are invited to join the singers on the stage for the final number “River in Judea”.”Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Speed Dating @ The Louise Event Venue
– May 1, 7 p.m. Find you perfect match, enjoy drinks and a show by local comedian Geo Tha Leo. To register, text 307-220-1474 with your name and number of tickets. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
LCCC presents Chanticleer
– May 1, 7 p.m. Laramie County Community College Foundation will host the Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer. The performance will be the group’s second performance in Cheyenne and part of their 2022 Tour. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Guided Play
– May 2, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Dress Up and Pretend.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– May 2, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
May the Fourth Celebrations
– May 4, 6-9 p.m. There’s a disturbance in the Force and the source of the disturbance is fun. Visit and celebrate May 4th with special guest characters from the 501st Legion Mountain Garrison. The library will have fun activities and refreshments with a Star Wars theme. Join for trivia starting at 7 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
May the Fourth DIY Lightsaber Workshop
– May 4, 6-7:30 p.m. Is the Force strong with you? Prove it by making your own lightsaber as part of the library’s May the 4th celebration. The library will provide all the materials you need to create your very own special Jedi blade. Sign up at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Knights of the Turntable
– May 5, 6-9 p.m. A monthly vinyl listening session with a new theme every month. Bring three vinyl records that fit within the theme. A prize goes to the best presentation. This month’s theme is “No guitars.” Downtown Vinyl, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Movies at the Library, Burns
– May 6, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Encanto” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– May 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the library to watch a family friendly matinee. Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. This week’s movie is “The Addams Family 2” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros.
– May 6, 3-5 p.m. They’re crashing and smashing at the library. Go get your game on at Gamers Unite. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
2022 Tacos & Tequila
– May 6, 5-10 p.m. $40. The yearly fundraiser for the COMEA House and Resource Center returns. Ticket price includes event admission, access to silent and live auction, taco and fajita buffet, free tequila tasting and a full bar. Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, Exhibit Hall and Event Center, 1312 W. Eighth Ave. Call 307-632-3174 for tickets.
Arts Cheyenne ArtHaus Launch Party and Artwalk
– May 6, 6 p.m. Arts Cheyenne will be showcasing the first ArtHaus exhibit, a Fine Arts Cheyenne Invitational, which will highlight local artists’ work. Enjoy the art as you sip on a beverage and meet the artists eager to chat and share their creations. Cheyenne Depot, 232 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
WyArt Coalition Fine Art Exchange
- May 6-7. The second installment of the Fine Art Exchange is here. Attendees can bid through the silent auction, or ... You know all those skills you have in plumbing? Or web design? Maybe you bake a killer wedding cake. How about just a crazy, off-the-wall skill you can teach? Well, now is your chance to offer that up in return for some artwork. Cheyenne Depot, 232 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
CLTP presents “Cabaret”
– May 6-8, 12-15, 20-22, 7:30 p.m. $24, dinner theater $48. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the “Cabaret.” With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Kentucky Derby Brunch
– May 7, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $25 per guest, $300 per table. Enjoy brunch with K9s 4 Mobility at The Metropolitan. Place your predictions on the live K9s Derby Puppy Run. There will also be brunch, games, drinks and music from Southern Fryed. The Metropolitan Gallery, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-222-9597
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– May 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s theme is “May Flowers.” Join the museum for a day dedicated to the diverse plant life of our state. Make your own potted plant, explore how the fruits and veggies that you eat are pollinated, and meet experts from across Wyoming. Register online. The library will also hold storytime from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Three Little Pigs: Musical Story Time and Instrument Petting Zoo
– May 7, 11 a.m. Free. Join master storyteller Aaron Sommers and Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians, violinist Sarah McCoy and cellist Suzy Wagner for musical story time. Activities presented in partnership with Delta-Kappa Gamma, Upsilon Chapter. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Virtual SaturD&D
– May 7, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
4th Annual Corgi Derby
– May 7, 2-4 p.m. Pine Bluffs Distillery is allowing 50 dogs to participate in the races. Come dressed in your best derby attire (the bigger the hat, the better!). Dog costumes are also welcome. Prizes will be given to both humans and furry friends for “Best in Show,” so be sure to bring your A-game. There will also be food trucks and drink specials. $1 from each drink will go to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Pine Bluffs Distilling Tasting Room, 115 Bourbon St. 307-245-3000
3rd Annual Mothers Day Family Reunion Picnic
– May 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nay & Jay’s Mothers Day Picnic will feature a bouncy house, food trucks, games, live music, raffles and a family tournament. There will also be a 3v3 basketball tournament. This event is presented by The Louise Event Venue. Holliday Park, East 16th Street. 307-220-1474
Guided Play
– May 9, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Parachute Party.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– May 9, 11:30 a.m. Reservations $25. Mike Kassel will be presenting the program on “Cheyenne and its Indian Neighbors.” Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 by May 6.
”Retribution” 30th Anniversary Tour
– May 9, 7 p.m. All ages. Donation required to enter. The legendary Death Metal band “Malevolent Creation” is on tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album “Retribution.” With touring acts Luna In Sanguinem, from Illinois and Narcotic Wasteland, featuring members from Florida and Colorado. Cheyenne’s own death dealers Casket Huffer, will be playing new tracks from their upcoming release. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Famous Illustrators
– May 10, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Ever wonder how illustrators make the beautiful pictures you see in books? Take a look into how some of your favorite book illustrators make their art. This month, the library will focus on the Pumphrey brothers. Wear play clothes, as it could get messy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
We Drink and We Know Things
– May 10, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme is always a surprise, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Brown Bag Book Club
– May 12, 6-7 p.m. Grades 4-6. Book Club will meet twice during the month of May. We will chat about the book, do some crazy activities and enjoy a delicious treat. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal, and drinks will be provided. We will be reading “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– May 12, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Movies at the Library, Burns
– May 13, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Trolls” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– May 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the library to watch a family-friendly matinee. Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. This week’s movie is “Encanto” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Magic Beans, Schema Things, and Amorphic @ The Lincoln
– May 13, 8-11 p.m. $20 advance, $25 at the door. A night of funk/rock jam bands hailing from Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028