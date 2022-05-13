Cheyenne and Laramie County
CLTP presents “Cabaret”
– May 12-15, 20-22, 7:30 p.m. $24, dinner theater $48. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the “Cabaret.” With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Movies at the Library, Burns
– May 13, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Trolls” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– May 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the library to watch a family-friendly matinee. Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. This week’s movie is “Encanto” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Magic Beans, Schema Things, and Amorphic @ The Lincoln
– May 13, 8-11 p.m. $20 advance, $25 at the door. A night of funk/rock jam bands hailing from Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– May 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The final show until September. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
13th Annual Sherman Hill Train Show
– May 14-15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities for the entire family, including a riding train for kids, a kids corner, operating model train layouts and vendors, with a variety of model and prototypical railroad wares and food. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. {a class=”action-item” href=”mailto:shmrrcts@gmail.com” rel=”nofollow”}shmrrcts@gmail.com{/a}
Cheyenne Day of Service
– May 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Help us clean up Cheyenne and show our community pride by participating in the fifth annual Day of Service. The city has put together a list of cleanup areas that are in need of some love and attention, and Community Recreation and Events Deputy Director Jason Sanchez is asking residents to pre-register beforehand, if possible, to adequately distribute the manpower. He can be reached at 307-638-4358. Various locations.
The Last Hurrah at Danielmark’s Brewing
– May 14, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The local brewery is changing ownership. There will be live music, food and a cornhole tourney. Free beer with entry. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Virtual SaturD&D
– May 14, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Metal bands
– May 14, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The fourth night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition. Each performer will be given a 15-minute set. The event is open to all musicians within 50 miles of Cheyenne that are not signed to a label. All material performed must be original. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Detox Retox @ Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company
– May 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $20. Theresa Hansen from Little Lotus Yoga will lead a session that includes a free pint of beer. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company, 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Guided Play
– May 16, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Block Party.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Food For Thought @ The Metropolitan
– May 19, 11:30 a.m. $25. Mark Meckler, one of the nation’s most effective grassroots activists, will give a presentation called “A Convention of States.” He is the president of Convention of States Foundation and Convention of States Action. Ticket price includes lunch. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Library for All
– May 19, 12:30-2:30 p.m. An event specifically geared toward adults with disabilities. This month, the library will be planting an herb from the Seed Library of Laramie County to take home. Please bring your staff with you. RSVP for this event at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– May 19, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Painting Wine Glasses
– May 19, 6 p.m. $25. Have an evening of fun painting tulips on wine glasses. Painting isn’t just for the canvas! Create your own custom wine glass, hand painted by you. We will provide the glass and all the art materials. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters with Sugar Britches @ The Lincoln
– May 19, 8-11 p.m. Formed in 2007, The Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalogue of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock ‘n’ roll of the 1960s. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Storytime at the Paul Smith Children’s Village
– May 20, 11-11:30 p.m. The library is taking storytime to the garden. Head on over to the Paul Smith Children’s Village to participate in one of our early literacy storytimes. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Movies at the Library, Burns
– May 20, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family-friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– May 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the library to watch a family-friendly matinee. Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. This week’s movie is “Tangled” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
– May 20, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Audubon Big Day Bird Count
– May 21, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Novice birdwatchers are welcome to join the Cheyenne Audubon Society for the biggest day in birding. The day will begin at Lions Park, then move to Hereford Ranch and ends around the High Plains Grasslands Research Station. There will be a tally party potluck the following day. Meet at Lions Park, parking lot south of the Children’s Village. Call 307-287-4953 for more information.
Virtual SaturD&D
– May 21, 1-3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Afternoon Tea and Concert
– May 21, 3 p.m.; doors at 2:30 p.m. $15. The Cheyenne Youth Symphony presents its 22nd Afternoon and Tea Concert. There will also be an online silent auction through the Youth Symphony Facebook page. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Beer and Paint Night @ Black Tooth
– May 21, 5-8 p.m. $40, 3 beers and painting materials included. Your painting instructor for the evening is Danielle Kirby. The picture you will be painting could be random, funny or serious, but no matter what, it will make you smile. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Guided Play
– May 23, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Ocean Art.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Baroque in the Barn
– May 26, 6:30 p.m. $64. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of Baroque music in the pastoral setting of the historic Wyoming Hereford Ranch sale barn with the CSO Chamber Players. The performance will be accompanied by a traditional chuckwagon-style dinner. Wyoming Hereford Ranch, 1101 Hereford Ranch Road. 307-634-1905
Celtic Woman @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– May 26, 7 p.m. $39-$150. Grammy-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman returns in 2022 with a brand-new show Postcards from Ireland. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Movies at the Library, Burns
– May 27, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family-friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– May 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the library to watch a family-friendly matinee. Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. This week’s movie is “Dinosaur” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Stay Hvzvrdous: An Electronic Music Experience Vol. 2
– May 27, 6 p.m-1 a.m. $25. Ages 18+. An electronic music experience brought to you by STVY HVZVRDOUS & Kratos Productions Featuring: Tsimba, Tr!p Hvzvrd, Lakye, Otatop, Kylloe, Jotunn Dubs, Spillz. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller
– Through May 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy visual stories and the written word created by K–12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the library. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Front Range
Alice in Wonderland
- May 13-14, 7 p.m.; May 14, 1 p.m. $10. To celebrate their 30th season, Debut Theatre Company takes you on a delightful adventure to capture the imagination of all ages with clever, nonsensical word-play and irreverent humor. Lewis Carroll’s famous story about dreams and reality, childhood and growing up, games and nonsense, will transport you to a land that vexes time, stretches space and asks you to believe at least six impossible things before breakfast. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Fort Collins Symphony presents Reflections: The Emotions of Music
– May 14, 7:30 p.m. $42-$60. Chen Yi’s intense, high-spirited and hopeful composition, Ge XU (Antiphony) is a tribute to Southern China’s Zhuang minority people and their celebratory song styles. Claude Debussy accesses playful emotions in Children’s Corner, dedicated to his young daughter and her favorite toys. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Walker Hymn Sing
– June 18, 6 p.m.; doors and prelude music at 4:30 p.m. Free. An open-air evening of congregational singing and lifting high the name of our Lord through hymns and gospel songs. Arrive early and bring a picnic dinner to enjoy with your family. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. 5925 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-5614