Cheyenne and Laramie County
Movies at the Library, Burns
– May 6, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Encanto” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– May 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the library to watch a family friendly matinee. Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. This week’s movie is “The Addams Family 2” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros.
– May 6, 3-5 p.m. They’re crashing and smashing at the library. Go get your game on at Gamers Unite. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
2022 Tacos & Tequila
– May 6, 5-10 p.m. $40. The yearly fundraiser for the COMEA House and Resource Center returns. Ticket price includes event admission, access to silent and live auction, taco and fajita buffet, free tequila tasting and a full bar. Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, Exhibit Hall and Event Center, 1312 W. Eighth Ave. Call 307-632-3174 for tickets.
Arts Cheyenne ArtHaus Launch Party and Artwalk
– May 6, 6 p.m. Arts Cheyenne will be showcasing the first ArtHaus exhibit, a Fine Arts Cheyenne Invitational, which will highlight local artists’ work. Enjoy the art as you sip on a beverage and meet the artists eager to chat and share their creations. Cheyenne Depot, 232 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
WyArt Coalition Fine Art Exchange
- May 6-7. The second installment of the Fine Art Exchange is here. Attendees can bid through the silent auction, or ... You know all those skills you have in plumbing? Or web design? Maybe you bake a killer wedding cake. How about just a crazy, off-the-wall skill you can teach? Well, now is your chance to offer that up in return for some artwork. Cheyenne Depot, 232 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
CLTP presents “Cabaret”
– May 6-8, 12-15, 20-22, 7:30 p.m. $24, dinner theater $48. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the “Cabaret.” With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Kentucky Derby Brunch
– May 7, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $25 per guest, $300 per table. Enjoy brunch with K9s 4 Mobility at The Metropolitan. Place your predictions on the live K9s Derby Puppy Run. There will also be brunch, games, drinks and music from Southern Fryed. The Metropolitan Gallery, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-222-9597
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– May 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s theme is “May Flowers.” Join the museum for a day dedicated to the diverse plant life of our state. Make your own potted plant, explore how the fruits and veggies that you eat are pollinated, and meet experts from across Wyoming. Register online. The library will also hold storytime from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Three Little Pigs: Musical Story Time and Instrument Petting Zoo
– May 7, 11 a.m. Free. Join master storyteller Aaron Sommers and Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians, violinist Sarah McCoy and cellist Suzy Wagner for musical story time. Activities presented in partnership with Delta-Kappa Gamma, Upsilon Chapter. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Virtual SaturD&D
– May 7, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
4th Annual Corgi Derby
– May 7, 2-4 p.m. Pine Bluffs Distillery is allowing 50 dogs to participate in the races. Come dressed in your best derby attire (the bigger the hat, the better!). Dog costumes are also welcome. Prizes will be given to both humans and furry friends for “Best in Show,” so be sure to bring your A-game. There will also be food trucks and drink specials. $1 from each drink will go to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Pine Bluffs Distilling Tasting Room, 115 Bourbon St. 307-245-3000
All Things Tulips
– May 7, 2 p.m. $5. Join Isaiah Smith as he discusses the biology, history and use of tulips. He will also give tips on how to design and plant tulips in your own garden. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Mother’s Day Buffet @ The Metropolitan
– May 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A special brunch buffet menu in celebration of Mother’s Day. Reservations are encouraged. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
3rd Annual Mothers Day Family Reunion Picnic
– May 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nay & Jay’s Mothers Day Picnic will feature a bouncy house, food trucks, games, live music, raffles and a family tournament. There will also be a 3v3 basketball tournament. This event is presented by The Louise Event Venue. Holliday Park, East 16th Street. 307-220-1474
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– May 8, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Mother’s Day Brunch @ Danielmark’s
– May 8, 1-4 p.m. $15 for unlimited beermosas and finger food. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Mother’s Day @ Wyoming Rib & Chop House
– May 8, 1-10 p.m. Reservations required. A special menu in celebration of Mother’s Day. Moms will receive a complimentary photo and picture frame upon entrance. Wyoming Rib & Chop House, 400 W. Lincolnway. 307-514-0271
LCCC presents “A Night at the Opera”
– May 8, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Brass Band and LCCC’s Wind Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, Collegiate Chorale and Cantori will showcase the diversity and history of opera through this musical performance. The free program will feature pieces by Mozart, Puccini, Verdi and Gilbert & Sullivan. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Guided Play
– May 9, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Parachute Party.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– May 9, 11:30 a.m. Reservations $25. Mike Kassel will be presenting the program on "Cheyenne and its Indian Neighbors." Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 by May 6.
Painting and Pints @ Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co.
– May 9, 6-8 p.m. $42, includes all painting supplies and one pint. Freedom's Edge and Flydragon Design Art Studio team up for another guided painting session. Space is limited to 12 painters. Freedom's Edge Brewing Co. 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
”Retribution” 30th Anniversary Tour
– May 9, 7 p.m. All ages. Donation required to enter. The legendary Death Metal band “Malevolent Creation” is on tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album “Retribution.” With touring acts Luna In Sanguinem, from Illinois and Narcotic Wasteland, featuring members from Florida and Colorado. Cheyenne’s own death dealers Casket Huffer, will be playing new tracks from their upcoming release. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Famous Illustrators
– May 10, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Ever wonder how illustrators make the beautiful pictures you see in books? Take a look into how some of your favorite book illustrators make their art. This month, the library will focus on the Pumphrey brothers. Wear play clothes, as it could get messy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
We Drink and We Know Star Wars
– May 10, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. This month is Star Wars themed, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Brown Bag Book Club
– May 12, 6-7 p.m. Grades 4-6. Book Club will meet twice during the month of May. We will chat about the book, do some crazy activities and enjoy a delicious treat. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal, and drinks will be provided. We will be reading “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– May 12, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Movies at the Library, Burns
– May 13, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Trolls” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– May 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the library to watch a family-friendly matinee. Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. This week’s movie is “Encanto” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Magic Beans, Schema Things, and Amorphic @ The Lincoln
– May 13, 8-11 p.m. $20 advance, $25 at the door. A night of funk/rock jam bands hailing from Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– May 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The final show until September. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
13th Annual Sherman Hill Train Show
– May 14-15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities for the entire family, including a riding train for kids, a kids corner, operating model train layouts and vendors, with a variety of model and prototypical railroad wares and food. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. shmrrcts@gmail.com
Cheyenne Day of Service
– May 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Help us clean up Cheyenne and show our community pride by participating in the fifth annual Day of Service. The city has put together a list of cleanup areas that are in need of some love and attention, and Community Recreation and Events Deputy Director Jason Sanchez is asking residents to pre-register beforehand, if possible, to adequately distribute the manpower. He can be reached at 307-638-4358. Various locations.
The Last Hurrah at Danielmark’s Brewing
– May 14, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The local brewery is changing ownership. There will be live music, great food, a cornhole tourney, and it'll be customers' last chance to score some sweet Danielmark's gear, so don't miss out. Free beer with entry. Danielmark's Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th St. 307-514-0411
Virtual SaturD&D
– May 14, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Metal bands
– May 14, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The fourth night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition. Each performer will be given a 15-minute set. The event is open to all musicians within 50 miles of Cheyenne that are not signed to a label. All material performed must be original. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Guided Play
– May 16, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Block Party.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Library for All
– May 19, 12:30-2:30 p.m. An event specifically geared toward adults with disabilities. This month, the library will be planting an herb from the Seed Library of Laramie County to take home. Please bring your staff with you. RSVP for this event at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– May 19, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Painting Wine Glasses
– May 19, 6 p.m. $25. Have an evening of fun painting tulips on wine glasses. Painting isn’t just for the canvas! Create your own custom wine glass, hand painted by you. We will provide the glass and all the art materials. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters with Sugar Britches @ The Lincoln
– May 19, 8-11 p.m. Formed in 2007, The Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalogue of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock ‘n’ roll of the 1960s. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Storytime at the Paul Smith Children’s Village
– May 20, 11-11:30 p.m. The library is taking storytime to the garden. Head on over to the Paul Smith Children’s Village to participate in one of our early literacy storytimes. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Movies at the Library, Burns
– May 20, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family-friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– May 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the library to watch a family-friendly matinee. Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. This week’s movie is “Tangled” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
– May 20, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ongoing
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller
– Through May 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy visual stories and the written word created by K–12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the library. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Front Range
Alice in Wonderland
- May 6-7, 13-14, 7 p.m.; May 1, 7, 14, 1 p.m. $10. To celebrate their 30th season, Debut Theatre Company takes you on a delightful adventure to capture the imagination of all ages with clever, nonsensical word-play and irreverent humor. Lewis Carroll’s famous story about dreams and reality, childhood and growing up, games and nonsense, will transport you to a land that vexes time, stretches space and asks you to believe at least six impossible things before breakfast. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Canyon Concert Ballet presents “Snow White”
– May 7-8, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $30-$40. This debut production brings to life the legendary fairy tale of Snow White. This production from new Artistic Director Michael Pappalardo will be complete with new sets, costumes and his exquisite choreographic style. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Fort Collins Symphony presents Reflections: The Emotions of Music
– May 14, 7:30 p.m. $42-$60. Chen Yi’s intense, high-spirited and hopeful composition, Ge XU (Antiphony) is a tribute to Southern China’s Zhuang minority people and their celebratory song styles. Claude Debussy accesses playful emotions in Children’s Corner, dedicated to his young daughter and her favorite toys. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220