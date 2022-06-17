Cheyenne and Laramie County
Summer Movies Series: “Luca”
– June 17, 2-4 p.m. A monthly movie screening. This week’s screening is the animated movie “Luca” (PG). Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Wyoming Brewers Festival
– June 17-18, 5-10 p.m. $35/$45. Serving up two days of fun, beer and food. More than 75 brews from 30+ regional and national brewers. Musical entertainment. Beer tokens can be purchased. Designated drivers get discounted entry fees (but no beer tokens). Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 17, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, with an opening performance by Amber Pacific. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Friday Night Jazz
– June 17, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Come and Let’s Celebrate Freedom
June 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The NAACP Cheyenne Chapter is holding a family friendly event to celebrate Juneteenth, which was signed into law as a federal holiday last year. The event will be filled with American history, food trucks and local vendors. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Ames Avenue and Martin Luther King Court. 307-256-8724
Voting 101: Election Information
– June 18, noon-5 p.m. Learn about elections in Laramie County, discover how you can assist at the polls, register to vote, see what’s on your ballot and find resources to help you become an informed voter. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Genealogy Basics
– June 18, 3-4:30 p.m. Learn how to get started finding your family in the U.S. Census and vital records using internet genealogy databases such as Ancestry Library and print resources in our special collections. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
– June 18, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CLTP Youth Summer Stock
– June 20-July 9, 8-30 a.m.-4 p.m. Ages 9-17 years old. A summer youth theatre class that culminates in a performance of “Mary Poppins.” Deliver registration forms to box office. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Magic with The Party People
– June 21, 10:15-11 a.m. There’s always magic when Kyle and The Party People come to town. Get ready to be wowed by an impressive and impossible magical experience. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Youth Chess Club
– June 21, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Seeing the National Forests for the Trees
– June 21, 7-8 p.m. Seeking new experiences in the outdoors? Learn about exciting exploration opportunities in the U.S. national forests that do not have the crowds of national parks. Local authors Scott and Tiff Sink will share their knowledge garnered by hiking in all 155 national forests. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Hell on Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner and Rodeo
– June 24, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$50. A real cowboy dinner and a homegrown rodeo under a famous Wyoming sunset. Cheer on hometown cowboys and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 24, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Dragondeer, with an opening performance by Motherfolk. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Friday Night Jazz
– June 24, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Animal Shelter Fundraiser @ Blue Raven
– June 25, noon-11 p.m. Volunteers and staff at the animal shelter will be on site with some of their furry friends for an adoption and awareness drive. Just south of Blue Raven, Beach Please Drink Company is having their annual party in the parking lot. There will be live music, catered liquor from Alf’s and live acoustic music on the patio. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1968
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ The Lincoln
– June 25, 8-11 p.m. $45. The Grammy winning hip-hop group, signed and nurtured by the legendary Eazy-E (founder of Ruthless Records), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s brand of flowing, rolling, rapid-clip, harmonized rap is coming to Cheyenne. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Summer Soiree: Intrigue
– June 26, 2 p.m. $50. Join fellow readers, library lovers and bookworms at the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium for Laramie County Library Foundation’s afternoon event celebrating some of Wyoming’s incredible authors. Following the program, mix and mingle, sip summer drinks and enjoy LCCC’s famous charcuterie table and chocolate fountain. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Youth Chess Club
– June 28, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Book Discussion Group
– June 28, 6-7:30 p.m. For our June discussion, we’ll be reading J.D. Vance’s memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.” This book was widely praised at the time of its 2016 publication, but has since come under sharp criticism for its portrayal of Appalachia and the American working class. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Sip & Paint with James Overstreet
– June 28, 6-9 p.m. $45. Local artist James Overstreet is stopping by Freedom’s Edge, where a collection of his work currently hangs, to lead a class through creating an abstract bison painting. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
The Unlikely Candidates @ The Lincoln
– June 28, 7:30 p.m. The Unlikely Candidates, an American Indie Rock band from Keller, Texas, will give a performance at The Lincoln Theatre. Their song “Novocaine” topped the Alternative Songs charts and has received over 66 million streams and video views as of July 2021. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 1, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, with an opening performance by Extra Gold. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Friday Night Jazz
– July 1, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Ongoing
Rendezvous @ Clay Paper Scissors
– Through July 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wyoming artists working in a variety of media and subject matter are invited to participate in this two-part exhibition showcasing the breadth of Wyoming’s artwork. The exhibition is split into two parts, and both parts are shown in Cheyenne and Pinedale. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Art & Antiques @ Blue Door
– Through July 30. An eclectic mix of original art and genuine antiques from artists Vanda Edington, Win Ratz and Tracy Duck. Stop by on June 3 and July 1 to meet the artists. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Cheyenne Artists Guild June Art Show
– Through June 30. This month’s theme is “Realisms & Abstracts: Two Shows in One.” Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Fort Fetterman Kite Festival
– June 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Bring your own kite or buy one on location. Fort Fetterman staff will be on hand to assist in flying your kite and with games. This is part of Fetterman Days. Fort Fetterman Historic Site, 752 WY-93, Douglas. 307-358-2864
The Front Range
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives
– June 18, 6 p.m. $40. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician Marty Stuart is living, breathing country-music history. Catch him in this offsite performance hosted by The Lincoln Center. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-416-2486
Walker Hymn Sing
– June 18, 6 p.m.; doors and prelude music at 4:30 p.m. Free. An open-air evening of congregational singing and lifting high the name of our Lord through hymns and gospel songs. Arrive early and bring a picnic dinner to enjoy with your family. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. 5925 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-5614