Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne and Laramie County
Fridays on the Plaza
June 23, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Fastball takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by rock band The Blues Dogs. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Angelina's Dream Foundation Cornhole Tournament
June 24, 8 a.m. Round-robin tournament with an upper and lower division, fundraising for the Angelina's Dream Foundation, which strives to offer a beauty school scholarship in memory of Angelina Harrison. Teams can register by downloading the scoreholio app. Registration fees will be cash only day it tournament. Elks Lodge, 100 E. 17th St. admin@angelinasdreamfoundation.org
Superday 2023
June 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. It is hosted by the Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities. South Lions Park, Carey Avenue and Eighth Avenue. 307-757-7166
Ali3nation Donation Invasion
June 24, noon. Join Wyoming Wave Studios for a rap showcase. All proceeds will go toward Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
How to be a Successful Art Vendor
June 25, 1-3 p.m. Free. Join local artist Steve Knox (a festival veteran) as he discusses the ins and outs of participating as an artist vendor at art festivals. Knox will lead a discussion on how to successfully apply for calls for vendor shows, how to plan your travel, time and costs, and how to set up a proper artist vendor booth. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Summer Soiree: This Is Wyoming
June 25, 2 p.m. $50. Join fellow readers, library lovers and bookworms at the for Laramie County Library Foundation’s afternoon event celebrating some of Wyoming’s incredible authors. Craig Blumenshine will moderate the panel of local writers including Dave Freudenthal, Rod Miller and Bob Budd, as they discuss their intriguing books, all of which explore different facets of our great state. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/foundation to reserve your spot. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive.
Giovannie and The Hired Guns @ The Lincoln
June 25, 8 p.m. One of the most crowd-thrilling bands to burst onto the national scene in recent years, Giovannie and The Hired Guns have pushed the boundaries of rock-'n-roll and country to forge a gritty sound all their own. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Open Mic Night @ Blue Raven
June 28, 7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early sign-up required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Fridays on the Plaza
June 30, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rapper Shwayze takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He's joined by DJ Channell. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Hell On Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
June 30, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Military appreciation night. Mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Enjoy the West's favorite sport under the open sky with some of Wyoming's finest competitors. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
True Troupe presents "Americana"
June 30-July 2, 6:30 p.m. The local traveling theater will perform a musical trip through American history. Features songs from "Hamilton," "1776" and "American Idiot." LCCC Playhouse, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-278-9117
Retirement Celebration Honoring Carey Hartmann
July 1, 10 a.m.-noon. After 42 incredible years of service, Carey Hartmann is retiring as Laramie County Library System’s County Librarian. This is a public reception honoring her storied career and celebrating her long-lasting impact on the organization. Enjoy public comments from community stakeholders including a reflective speech from Carey, live music, light refreshments, and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
USAF Academy Band Performance
July 2, 2 p.m. Free. The USAF Academy Band will present a free concert titled “The Sounds of Liberty” in honor of Independence Day. The concert will feature patriotic favorites and highlight the contributions of service members, both past and present, as well as include favorites in the genres of jazz, pop, classical and more. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4629 Lions Park Drive.
Fourth of July Party
July 4, 5-9:30 p.m. Free. A viewing party for the annual Fourth of July fireworks put on by the town of Pine Bluffs. Enjoy cocktails and pizza in the lawn. Pine Bluffs Distilling Tasting Room, 322 North Beech Street. 307-245-3000
Cheyenne Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 9:35 p.m. Free. A fireworks show maximized for visibility from locations across the city. Enjoy the show from your own neighborhood or other open, flat areas if you can't walk to Frontier Park park. The grandstand is not open to the public. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Laramie County School District have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks. Launched from Carey & Eighth Avenues. 307-778-7200
Ninth Annual Wyoming International Film Festival
July 5-9, various times. With 154 Films from 22 countries, Wyoming's flagship film festival continues presence continues to grow in the Front Range. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium and Pathfinder Building, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. contact@wyoiff.com
Cheyenne Friday ArtWalk
July 7, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne ArtWalk is a monthly event that highlights local galleries and studios on the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and see the work of local creatives. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Fridays on the Plaza
July 7, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock musician Sam Tinnesz takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He's joined by Real Deal Music. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Local Music Showcase – DJs/EDM Producer Night
July 7, 7 p.m. The Lincoln's new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month's installment features DJs and EDM artists. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Chillville
July 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The library invites children with sensory needs and their families to take advantage of Chillville. This special area will have items such as fidget devices, bubbles, a sound machine and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Women's Connection
July 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. Brunch includes a talk by Cleta Elder, from Rock Springs Wyoming, who will speak about beauty and life challenges. Mike Kassel will also give a presentation on Strong Women in Wyoming History. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-214-0874 before the event.
Purple Society
July 11, 6-7 p.m. Teens. Come and join fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ and Allies community. We will meet to chat about LGBTQIA+ related issues, interact with fun activities, and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support, and acceptance. All are welcome. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Summer Solstice Festival
June 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Join the museum for its annual Summer Solstice Celebration. Join talented teaching artists to create a community window mosaic, make a sun catcher, and learn about the art of cyanotypes There will be a walk-in camera obscura, a smoothie bike and solar telescopes to learn all about the sun. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-766-6622
Laramie Brewfest
July 8, 11:30 a.m. Enjoy the summer season in Laramie by relaxing in the heart of downtown while tasting and discovering the area’s craft brews. For the past 15 years, downtown Laramie’s Brewfest has been an annual summertime event that has hosted over 2,000 participants sampling beers, listening to live music and connecting with local vendors. Join the Laramie community in celebrating the awards and accomplishments of the seven local brewing companies southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado have come to cherish. South First Street, downtown Laramie. 307-760-3355
Laramie Jubilee Days Parade
July 8, 9:30 a.m. The purpose of the annual Laramie Jubilee Days Parade is to further the promotion and celebration of Wyoming’s statehood. All entrants will develop an entry that promotes the purpose and the theme of the Laramie Jubilee Days Parade. This year's theme is "Wyoming's Pioneering Spirit." Albany County Fairgrounds, 301 S. Third St.
53rd Huck Finn Fishing Derby
July 14, registration at 7 a.m.; fishing at 8 a.m. Kids ages 13 and under can fish and prizes will be awarded for 4 different age groups: 5 and under, 6-7, 8-10, 11-13. Each group will have a prize for first fish caught, smallest fish, largest fish and first to reach the limit. LaPrele Park, 23rd and Spring Creek. 307-742-2379
Fort Collins, Colorado
Bas Bleu Theatre presents "Grace"
June 23-28, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performance on June 18. Grace is an eminent scientist committed to a view of the world without God, a view which puts her into direct conflict with her son Tom when he gives up his career as a successful lawyer to become an Episcopal priest. Bas Bleu Theatre Company, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ The Gardens
June 24, 5 p.m. $36. An outdoor performance from the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – or, as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3. The band specializes in the lost art of “feel-good music.” The precise sequence of music chosen by Delvon is unique in itself, as he creates an experience for each show based on the vibe and feel of that audience. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. 970-416-2486
Jokechella
June 29, 7:30 p.m.; June 30, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; July 1, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 21+. Five full shows to choose from and over 50 comics performing. All shows can be bought individually for $15 each – or, if attending multiple shows, activate their promo code to receive discounts. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Los Lobos @ Washington's
July 7, 7:30 p.m. The legendary band Los Lobos has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world. But perhaps its most lasting impact will be how well its music embodies the idea of America as a cultural melting pot. Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
New Worst Fest
July 22, 2 p.m. $20. A raucous and irreverent outdoor festival that music lovers of Northern Colorado enjoy during the summer. Get ready to rock, laugh, check out art from local vendors, enjoy some good food/drinks and hang. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
Denver
Fall Out Boy @ Fiddler's Green
July 9, 6:30 p.m. Legendary pop-punk band Fall Out Boy will perform in Denver. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000
Parliament Funkadelic & George Clinton @ the Ogden
Aug. 2, 8 p.m. Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874