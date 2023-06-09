Cheyenne and Laramie County
Celtic Bison Strongman Competition
June 9, 10 a.m. Free to watch. This strongman competition runs throughout the day until Fridays on the Plaza. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Arboretum Walk
June 9, 1-2 p.m. $10. Join author Jessica Friis and Director Scott Aker for a tour of the High Plains Arboretum. See some of the wonderful spring-blooming trees on the grounds and the historic greenhouse, head-house and lath house. High Plains Arboretum, 8301 Hildreth Road. 307-637-6458
Positive Aging: 'The Woman King'
June 9, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Please join us for a viewing of "The Woman King" (PG-13, 2022) starring Viola Davis. Inspired by historical events in the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries, warrior Nansica fights for her people's freedom while grappling with her past. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Fridays on the Plaza
June 9, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Hard rock band Saliva takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by Crooked Jacks. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Hell On Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
June 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Enjoy the West's favorite sport under the open sky with some of Wyoming's finest competitors. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Glow in the Dark Dodgeball
June 9, 6-7 p.m. The lights are out and the fun is on. Come and play Glow in the Dark Dodgeball at the library. Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and clothing you can move around in. Spots are limited, so sign up at lclsonline.org/calendar today. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Burns Day 2023
June 10, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Burns Day is an outdoor family-friendly event that celebrates community spirit, music and fun. The event is held all throughout downtown Burns, making it the perfect setting for a day out with family and friends. The event features live music from a variety of bands, providing entertainment for everyone. Downtown Burns.
Cats on Mats
June 10, 9-10 a.m. $30. An hour yoga session with the resident cats, and some time to relax after. Coffee and tea available. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th Street. 307-369-4181
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Pilgrimage
June 10, 9 a.m. People will gather at the Our Lady of Peace Shrine for a special service and Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Hamburgers and Hot Dogs will be served after Mass. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, I-80 exit 401. 307-631-4606
18th Annual Cheyenne Celtic Festival
June 10-11, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A festival featuring clan's, vendors, entertainment, education, athletic competitions, vendors, food drink and more. Lions Park, 408 S. Lions Park Drive. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Fourth Annual Cornhole Tournament
June 10, 10:30 a.m. $75 per team, free for public. A tournament in support of Black Dog Animal Rescue. Features games, raffles, food trucks and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project Dedication
June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A celebration of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, including a dedication ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Celebration includes live entertainment, food trucks, guided tours and history presentations. Capitol Avenue, between 21st and 24th streets. Contact Harvey Deselms at 307-214-5709
Pride Cheyenne Pub Crawl 2023
June 10, noon. Join Pride Cheyenne for a pub crawl as locals migrate from one downtown establishment to another. Enjoy a few beverages and food trucks along the way. Crawl begins in Blacktooth Brewing Co. at noon. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
Oh, The Places We'll Dance
June 10, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. En Avant Dance Studio, in collaboration with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra present “Oh, the Places We’ll Dance.” Cheyenne area students perform a wide variety of dance styles including lyra/aerial hoop, Irish, jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical/contemporary, hip hop, modern, pointe and more. Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
African-American Genealogy Research Basics
June 10, 4-5:30 p.m. Conducting family history research on your African-American ancestors can be difficult. This class will give you some hints about where to search beyond standard genealogy resources. We will look into census records, Freedman’s Bank Records, military records, newspapers, DNA research and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Adult Night at the Beach
June 10, 4-11 p.m. The local drink company is pairing with neighboring Blue Raven Brewing for a night of music, food and alcoholic drinks, which Beach Please does not typically offer. Beach Please Drink Company, 200 E. 17th St. 307-426-4764
Local Music Showcase – Metal Band Night
June 10, 7 p.m. The Lincoln's new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month's installment features local metal bands. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Pink Paradise: A Drag Game Night
June 10, 7:30 p.m. $15. 18+. A drag game night hosted by Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Dog Days of Summer Concert
June 11, 5-7 p.m. Free, donations encouraged. A free concert with delicious food and drink to support the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Bring your pups and lawn chairs and enjoy a chill evening while listening to Johnny Velvick perform with his band. Nancy Mockler Dog Park, 800 Southwest Drive. 307-632-6655
Cheyenne Women's Connection Meeting 2023
June 13, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. A brunch that includes speaker Tammy Kensington and Sharon Fields. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Colette Johnson at 307-214-0874
Chillville
June 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We know that large events at the library can be overwhelming. The library would like to invite children with sensory needs and their families to take advantage of Chillville. This special area will have items such as fidget devices, bubbles, a sound machine and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to ask to use the space, and keep an eye out for Chillville at the library's large events all year long. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
We Drink and We Know Things
June 13, 6 p.m. An in-house trivia night with a new theme every second Tuesday of the month. This month's theme is Wyoming craft beer. Freedom's Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Food Truck Rally
June 14, 4 p.m. The Cathedral of St. Mary invites residents to gather for a food truck rally. Parking lot at 22nd Ave and Central Avenue. 307-635-9261
Father's Day BBQ class
June 16, 1-3 p.m. $35. Join Scott Aker and Isaiah Smith for a very tasteful demonstration of creative uses for herbs in the kitchen and your outdoor grill. You’ll learn how to prepare the herbal seasoning for grilled meats, how to make delicious herbal spreads for crackers and a refreshing herbal beverage. Samples of all recipes and take-home packets of herbs will be available, as well as tips on how to grow them. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Fridays on the Plaza
June 16, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by rock band The Trujillo Company. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
PRIDE Terrarium Workshop
June 16, 6-7:30 p.m. $40. BYOB. The shop is planting pride and watching love grow with this workshop. Come create your own living terrarium in a half-gallon apothecary jar. There will be lots of tiny plants and decorations to make a drag queen jealous. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. Email sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com to sign up.
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
June 16, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Wyoming Brewers Festival
June 16-17. A downtown brewers festival featuring breweries from Wyoming and the greater United States. A portion of the proceeds go toward preservation of the Cheyenne Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-632-3905
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Prideluck: A Pride Potluck at the University of Wyoming
June 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Join Laramie Pridefest and University of Wyoming colleges, departments and student organizations all across campus for Prideluck. There will be a variety of homemade food options from campus partners, outdoor games and free Pride Month items available. University of Wyoming Student Union, 1000 E. University Ave. uwma@uwyo.edu
37th Annual Chugwater Chili Cook-Off
June 17, 9 a.m. One of the largest events in southeast Wyoming. There will be a chili cook-off, a car show, live music, various contests and competitions, and a rodeo to close out the day. Various locations, Chugwater. chugwaterchilicookoff@gmail.com
Summer Solstice Festival
June 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Join the museum for its annual Summer Solstice Celebration. Join talented teaching artists to create a community window mosaic, make a sun catcher, and learn about the art of cyanotypes There will be a walk-in camera obscura, a smoothie bike and solar telescopes to learn all about the sun. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-766-6622
Fort Collins, Colorado
Bas Bleu Theatre presents "Grace"
June 9-11, 16-18, 23-28, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performance on June 18. Grace is an eminent scientist committed to a view of the world without God, a view which puts her into direct conflict with her son Tom when he gives up his career as a successful lawyer to become an Episcopal priest. Bas Bleu Theatre Company, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
"50 Shades of Gay"
June 9, 9 p.m. $18. Ages 18+. Cupcake Cabaret will perform in a Burlesque Pride Celebration. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Taste of Fort Collins '23
June 10-11. $25 at the gate. A northern Colorado tradition, this two-day festival is a community celebration with family activities, food from local restaurants, entertainment, an eclectic display of fine artisans' work and acclaimed musicians the All-American Rejects and Lil Jon. Washington Park, 301 Maple St.
Drag at The Lyric
June 16, 9 p.m. $12-$15. Brazilian goddess Krisa Gonna is bringing to you a cast that'll take you through a cinematographic journey – high-kick champion Liz Agna, the tantalizing Makèr Tuckit and burlesque icon Bang Bang Von Loola. There will be the usual movie-themed and group numbers, as well as games and movie trivia. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Patti Fiasco @ The Lyric
June 17, 7 p.m. $18-$22. Fort Collins-based The Patti Fiasco will perform, accompanied by Poet Laureate Ally Eden and Veronica May & Friends. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Fort Collins Pride Concert
June 17, 7 p.m. $32. Canyon Concert Ballet will celebrate Pride 2023 with a concert and gala showcasing the artistic talents of the LGBTQ+ community. An afterparty will be held in the Columbine Room at 9 p.m. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Creative Writers Meetup and Writing Space
June 20, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. This creative writing group will have a space for writers to come together to work on upcoming projects, including word sprints, critiques and community. Hosted by Old Firehouse Books. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
The Fort Showcase
June 22, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Loveland, Colorado
One Sweet Summer: Bluegrass & Brews Festival
June 10, 6-10 p.m. In its third year, the city of Loveland is hosting a unique, two-day festival, featuring live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from downtown craft breweries and more. Foundry Plaza, 230 E. Third St.
32nd Annual Governor's Art Show
Through June 11. $7. Recognized as one of the largest fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year’s show introduces the public to 62 of Colorado’s top fine artists. Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave. 970-962-2410
Denver
We Are Here: The Drag Guide to Pride
June 15 and 16, 8 p.m. 21+. Brace yourself, Pride is coming – month-long journey of parties and parades. It’s a Drag-eat-Drag world out there, but fret not, friends! The House of L’Whor is proud to present your full-coverage survival guide. Meow Wolf Denver, Convergence Station, 1338 First St. 866-636-9969
Logic and Juicy J @ the Fillmore
June 19, 8 p.m. In an unlikely pairing, acclaimed rappers Logic and Juicy J team up for a unique combination of technical proficiency and hard-hitting southern rap. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour @ The Paramount
June 22, 7 and 9 p.m. Sam Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. The Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 303-623-0106
Fall Out Boy @ Fiddler's Green
July 9, 6:30 p.m. Legendary pop-punk band Fall Out Boy will perform in Denver. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000