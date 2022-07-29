Cheyenne and Laramie County
Teen Terrace Hangout
– July 29, 3-5 p.m. Teens. Enjoy the sunshine with friends on the Teen Terrace. Beverages and popsicles will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 29, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Nappy Roots, with an opening performance by Real Deal Music. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Corb Lund with Sunny Sweeney @ The Outlaw
– July 29, 9 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. $10. Country artists Corb Lund and Sunny Sweeney will give a live performance. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
66th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 29-31, August 4-7. Monday through Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. July 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, will also have 9 p.m. shows. This Cheyenne Frontier Days tradition returns for another performance, where the theatrics around the show are as important as the show itself. This year’s performance follows Sally Sarsaparilla and BellaBadLove as they pull the strings behind the lackluster clashes of hero Danny DoGood and villain Peter Pigwallop. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Virtual SaturD&D
– July 30, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s online Dungeons and Dragons community. If you don’t have a Discord account yet, the library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tales Together
– Aug. 2-4, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Adult Craft Night: Bee Houses
– Aug. 3, 6:30-8 p.m. Ages 18+ Make bee houses for Wyoming native solitary pollinators like mason bees and leafcutter bees. These friendly bees are great for your garden, but don’t live in hives like their honey bee cousins. Get creative and save some bees. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
– Aug 3, 7-8 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Civic Concert Band continues its traditional summer band concerts. Make sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets for this outdoor performance. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4693 Lions Park Drive. 307-256-6987
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 3, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Pine Bluffs Trail Days
– Aug. 4-7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Pine Bluffs is celebrating its Western heritage with five days of fun. There will be a parade, melodrama, street dances, roping, several breakfasts and a co-ed mud volleyball tournament. Times vary per event. Various locations, Pine Bluffs.
”Seizure of Power: The Rise of the Nazi Party” presentation
– Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m. A series of expert presentations from Adam Blackler, associate professor of history at the University of Wyoming, all of which will provide context and historical background for the themes and concepts presented in Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition for libraries, currently on display. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Trivia Night at Blue Raven
– Aug 4, 6:30-9 p.m. Bryan from LSDjing hosts this free trivia night at Cheyenne’s newest brewery. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Story Time
– Aug. 5, 11 a.m. A children’s story time in the blue dome of the Children’s Village. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Drive. 307-637-6349
Cheyenne Artwalk
– Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front the Blue Door Arts, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Kash’D Out, with an opening performance by Josh Gonzales. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Charley Crockett @ The Lincoln
– Aug 5, 8-11 p.m. Cult favorite country music singer Charley Crockett will perform. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s theme is “Wyoming Water.” Learn about the importance of water in all our lives – from Wyoming to the International Space Station – with science kits from the Wyoming State Geological Survey. Enjoy miniature boat races, make a beaver puppet, and pledge to save water in your everyday life. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Laramie County Fair
– Aug. 6-12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Stop by the yearly county fair for a day of family fun. Laramie County Fairgrounds at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony
– Aug. 6, 1-3 p.m. Free. Experience a traditional coffee ceremony, as practiced in Ethiopian culture, where coffee is enjoyed with family, neighbors and new friends. 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
2022 CowKid Western Art Camp
– Aug. 8-12, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Ages 5-12. $230. Campers will learn the basics of Western and folk art through a variety of projects. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1416
Tales Together
– Aug. 9, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dirty Heads @ the Chinook
– Aug. 9, 6 p.m.; doors at 5:30 p.m. A live performance from Dirty Heads, with SOJA, Tribal Seeds, The Elovaters as supporting musical acts. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Start Your Own Business
– Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of starting a business in Wyoming! This workshop will cover business models and plans, the feasibility of business ideas, legal structure and regulations, and the reality of startup financing. Presented in partnership with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration. RSVP lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie County Fair Pig Wrestling
– Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Watch teams of four attempt to wrestle a pig in a muddy pen. Multiple age divisions will compete, from pee-wee to adult, to see who will wrestle their pig into a bucket in the fastest time. Archer Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Tales Together
– Aug. 11, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
”Nazi Germany and the Racial State” presentation
– Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. The second installment in a series of expert presentations from Adam Blackler, associate professor of history at the University of Wyoming, all of which will provide context and historical background for the themes and concepts presented in Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition for libraries, currently on display. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Story Time
– Aug. 12, 11 a.m. A children’s story time in the blue dome of the Children’s Village. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Drive. 307-637-6349
Teen Terrace Hangout
– Aug. 12, 3-5 p.m. Teens can enjoy the sunshine with friends on the Teen Terrace. Beverages and popsicles will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Rozzi, with an opening performance by Holdfast. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Horticulture & Grounds Tour
– Aug. 13, 1 pm. Walk and learn about the plants growing at the Children’s Village. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Laramie County Fair Demolition Derby
– Aug. 13, 5 p.m. $15. Follow the sounds of revving engines and metal being crunched beyond recognition. Cheer on the crashing and hard hits in a yearly favorite event. Laramie County Motorsports Park, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Whiskey Meyers @ the Chinook
– Aug. 13, 7 p.m. A live performance from Whiskey Meyers, with Shane Smith & The Saints and 49 Winchester as supporting acts. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– Aug. 14, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Hip-Hop Paint and Sip
– Aug. 14, 1-4 p.m. Ages 14 and up. $35. A Sunday of painting, drinks and hip-hop music. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474