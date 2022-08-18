Cheyenne and Laramie County
Tales Together
– Aug. 18, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Jeremiah Tall, with an opening performance by Dirty Grass Players. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Country Dance Lessons with David Uriquidez
– Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m. $15 per person, $25 per couple. Be the star of the country bar after attending this swing dance class. Bring water and dance appropriate shoes. Tickets available via
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 20, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
NRA Action Pistol Regional and Wyoming State Championship
– Aug 20-21, 9 a.m. Some of the top Action Pistol competitors in the U.S. will compete in the “Steamboat Challenge” shooting competition. NRA Action Pistol is best described as “precision pistol shooting at speed.” Otto Road Shooting Range, 1531 Otto Road. 307-640-3847
Historic Cemetery Walk
– Aug 20, 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. $10. The living history program, “Cheyenne’s Melting Pot,” presented by the Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society, begins at the main gate of Lakeview Cemetery and features interesting characters who played large and small parts in Cheyenne’s frontier history. Lakeview Cemetery, 2501 Seymour Ave. 307-630-0924
Cheyenne Arts Celebration
– Aug. 20, 12:30-7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Arts Celebration may be young, but it’s in the middle of rapid growth. This festival features live music, vendors, food, drinks and more. Lions Park, Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6423
Puddle of Mudd
– Aug 20, 8-10 p.m. $30. This Kansas City, Missouri-based rock band enjoyed mainstream success in the ‘90s, and now they’re on their way to downtown Cheyenne. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Healing and the Mind
– Aug. 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Join Dr. Ken Kranz for Part VIII of the “What’s the Next Step?” presentation series. This installment will focus on different ways that we can use the power of our mind to improve the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of our life. Laramie County Community College Library, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-1206
Cultural Blind Spots series
– Aug. 21, 2 p.m. Join St. Mark’s in the second installment of its Cultural Blind Spots series, which will explore the experiences of minority ethnic groups in Cheyenne. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. 307-634-7709
Animal Collective @ The Lincoln
– Aug 22, 7-10 p.m. $25. Renowned indie rock group Animal Collective will perform at the historic downtown theater. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 24, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
”’Twilight of the Gods:’Defeat, Memory, and Legacy of World War II and the Holocaust” presentation
– Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m. The third and final installment in a series of expert presentations from Adam Blackler, associate professor of history at the University of Wyoming, all of which will provide context and historical background for the themes and concepts presented in Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition for libraries, currently on display. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Frontier Cheyenne Gun and Western Collectibles Show
– Aug. 26, 12-5 p.m.; Aug. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This Western collectible and firearms show will have a large assortment of new and antique firearms, accessories, knives, edged weapons, cowboy and Indian artifacts, relics, Western memorabilia, antiques and jewelry. Laramie County Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Jocelyn & Chris, with an opening performance by The Patti Fiasco. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 27, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
End of Summer Foam Party
– Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-noon. Summer is over, and it’s time to go back to school. Join the library for outdoor games and sipping on lemonade as we enjoy the last rays of summer with a foam party. Performance Park, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
University of Wyoming Football Fest
– Aug. 27, 2-6 p.m. Prepare your best University of Wyoming football cheer, don your brown and gold, and get ready for game day at the library. Join fellow fans to watch the first game of the season as the Cowboys take on Illinois. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Frontier Cheyenne Gun and Western Collectibles Show Auction
– Aug. 27, 4 p.m. This year’s auction includes antique Native American and cowboy items, Old West memorabilia and eight special items worn on-screen by famous (now deceased) actor John Wayne. Laramie County Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Edge Fest 2022
– Aug. 27, 5-11 p.m. Experience Tones & I, Claire Rosinkranz and Joe P at the seventh installment of this free outdoor music festival. There will be food and drink on site, as well. Civic Commons Park, Bent Avenue and 20th Street. info@edgefest.com
Tales Together
– Aug. 30-31, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 31, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Sept. 2, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front the Clay Paper Scissors, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-226 Ongoing
Habitat: Artist’ Books
– Through Aug. 21. Curated by University of Wyoming art professor Mark Ritchie, this year’s iteration of Laramie County Library’s annual book arts exhibit features collaborative work by artists and writers from Wyoming, Wales and around the United States. Each artist/writer pairing was challenged with creating a broadside or folio to include text interpreting habitat. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Laramie County Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Smithsonian poster exhibition traces the story of Japanese national and Japanese American incarceration during World War II and the people who survived it. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561 Laramie and Greater Wyoming
7220’ Music Fest
– Aug. 27, 3-10 p.m. $20. A music festival to raise money for Albany County Search and Rescue and Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. There will be street vendors, food trucks and music. Bond’s Brewing Company, 411 S. Second St. 307-460-3385
307 Film Festival
– Aug. 27-28. $49 for weekend pass. A festival that celebrates films and filmmakers from across Wyoming, the United States and internationally. Studio City UW, 2422 Grand Ave. 307-460-1598 Fort Collins, Colorado
Foodie Walk
– Aug. 19, 5-8 p.m. Free. A monthly self-guided food walk through downtown Fort Collins. Various locations, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-484-6500 Boulder, Colorado
Hiatus Kaiyote @ Boulder Theater
– Aug. 31, 8 p.m. $39.50-$40. A performance by Melbourne-based, genre-transcending alternative band Hiatus Kaiyote. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030 Denver
Mt. Joy @ Mission Ballroom
– Aug. 18, 8 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. A performance from indie-rock band Mt. Joy, fresh off their latest studio album, “Orange Blood.” Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats @ Red Rocks
– Aug. 23-24, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. Folk artist Nathaniel Rateliff is stopping by Red Rocks with support from Caroline Rose for his 2022 North American Tour. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
My Morning Jacket @ Red Rocks
– Aug. 26-27, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. A two-night performance from alternative-rock band My Morning Jacket. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
Nine Inch Nails @ Red Rocks
– Sept. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. A two-night performance from critically acclaimed industrial/electronic/metal band fronted by Trent Reznor. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494 To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Niki Kottmann at 307-633-3135.
Cheyenne and Laramie County
Tales Together
– Aug. 18, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Jeremiah Tall, with an opening performance by Dirty Grass Players. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Country Dance Lessons with David Uriquidez
– Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m. $15 per person, $25 per couple. Be the star of the country bar after attending this swing dance class. Bring water and dance appropriate shoes. Tickets available via https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/country-dance-lessons Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 20, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
NRA Action Pistol Regional and Wyoming State Championship
– Aug 20-21, 9 a.m. Some of the top Action Pistol competitors in the U.S. will compete in the “Steamboat Challenge” shooting competition. NRA Action Pistol is best described as “precision pistol shooting at speed.” Otto Road Shooting Range, 1531 Otto Road. 307-640-3847
Historic Cemetery Walk
– Aug 20, 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. $10. The living history program, “Cheyenne’s Melting Pot,” presented by the Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society, begins at the main gate of Lakeview Cemetery and features interesting characters who played large and small parts in Cheyenne’s frontier history. Lakeview Cemetery, 2501 Seymour Ave. 307-630-0924
Cheyenne Arts Celebration
– Aug. 20, 12:30-7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Arts Celebration may be young, but it’s in the middle of rapid growth. This festival features live music, vendors, food, drinks and more. Lions Park, Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6423
Puddle of Mudd
– Aug 20, 8-10 p.m. $30. This Kansas City, Missouri-based rock band enjoyed mainstream success in the ‘90s, and now they’re on their way to downtown Cheyenne. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Healing and the Mind
– Aug. 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Join Dr. Ken Kranz for Part VIII of the “What’s the Next Step?” presentation series. This installment will focus on different ways that we can use the power of our mind to improve the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of our life. Laramie County Community College Library, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-1206
Cultural Blind Spots series
– Aug. 21, 2 p.m. Join St. Mark’s in the second installment of its Cultural Blind Spots series, which will explore the experiences of minority ethnic groups in Cheyenne. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. 307-634-7709
Animal Collective @ The Lincoln
– Aug 22, 7-10 p.m. $25. Renowned indie rock group Animal Collective will perform at the historic downtown theater. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 24, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
”’Twilight of the Gods:’Defeat, Memory, and Legacy of World War II and the Holocaust” presentation
– Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m. The third and final installment in a series of expert presentations from Adam Blackler, associate professor of history at the University of Wyoming, all of which will provide context and historical background for the themes and concepts presented in Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition for libraries, currently on display. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Frontier Cheyenne Gun and Western Collectibles Show
– Aug. 26, 12-5 p.m.; Aug. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This Western collectible and firearms show will have a large assortment of new and antique firearms, accessories, knives, edged weapons, cowboy and Indian artifacts, relics, Western memorabilia, antiques and jewelry. Laramie County Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Jocelyn & Chris, with an opening performance by The Patti Fiasco. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 27, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
End of Summer Foam Party
– Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-noon. Summer is over, and it’s time to go back to school. Join the library for outdoor games and sipping on lemonade as we enjoy the last rays of summer with a foam party. Performance Park, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
University of Wyoming Football Fest
– Aug. 27, 2-6 p.m. Prepare your best University of Wyoming football cheer, don your brown and gold, and get ready for game day at the library. Join fellow fans to watch the first game of the season as the Cowboys take on Illinois. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Frontier Cheyenne Gun and Western Collectibles Show Auction
– Aug. 27, 4 p.m. This year’s auction includes antique Native American and cowboy items, Old West memorabilia and eight special items worn on-screen by famous (now deceased) actor John Wayne. Laramie County Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Edge Fest 2022
– Aug. 27, 5-11 p.m. Experience Tones & I, Claire Rosinkranz and Joe P at the seventh installment of this free outdoor music festival. There will be food and drink on site, as well. Civic Commons Park, Bent Avenue and 20th Street. info@edgefest.com
Tales Together
– Aug. 30-31, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 31, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Sept. 2, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front the Clay Paper Scissors, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-226
Ongoing
Habitat: Artist’ Books
– Through Aug. 21. Curated by University of Wyoming art professor Mark Ritchie, this year’s iteration of Laramie County Library’s annual book arts exhibit features collaborative work by artists and writers from Wyoming, Wales and around the United States. Each artist/writer pairing was challenged with creating a broadside or folio to include text interpreting habitat. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Laramie County Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Smithsonian poster exhibition traces the story of Japanese national and Japanese American incarceration during World War II and the people who survived it. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
7220’ Music Fest
– Aug. 27, 3-10 p.m. $20. A music festival to raise money for Albany County Search and Rescue and Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. There will be street vendors, food trucks and music. Bond’s Brewing Company, 411 S. Second St. 307-460-3385
307 Film Festival
– Aug. 27-28. $49 for weekend pass. A festival that celebrates films and filmmakers from across Wyoming, the United States and internationally. Studio City UW, 2422 Grand Ave. 307-460-1598
Fort Collins, Colorado
Foodie Walk
– Aug. 19, 5-8 p.m. Free. A monthly self-guided food walk through downtown Fort Collins. Various locations, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-484-6500
Boulder, Colorado
Hiatus Kaiyote @ Boulder Theater
– Aug. 31, 8 p.m. $39.50-$40. A performance by Melbourne-based, genre-transcending alternative band Hiatus Kaiyote. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
Denver
Mt. Joy @ Mission Ballroom
– Aug. 18, 8 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. A performance from indie-rock band Mt. Joy, fresh off their latest studio album, “Orange Blood.” Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats @ Red Rocks
– Aug. 23-24, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. Folk artist Nathaniel Rateliff is stopping by Red Rocks with support from Caroline Rose for his 2022 North American Tour. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
My Morning Jacket @ Red Rocks
– Aug. 26-27, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. A two-night performance from alternative-rock band My Morning Jacket. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
Nine Inch Nails @ Red Rocks
– Sept. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. A two-night performance from critically acclaimed industrial/electronic/metal band fronted by Trent Reznor. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Niki Kottmann at 307-633-3135.