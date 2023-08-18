Cheyenne and Laramie County
CHQ Quilt Store
Aug. 18-19, 3 p.m. Quilt show and boutique, with items made by group members. Boutique has handcrafted items, quilting supplies and a bake sale. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-631-7388
Family Crafting
Aug. 18, 4-5:30 p.m. Gather your family and join us to decorate a picture frame to commemorate your favorite memories from the summer. Supplies will be provided, but please feel free to bring whatever materials you like. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Aug. 18, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Local rap duo Vanteslayedit and Pocketbook Profit take the stage with support from local rap group No Love Gang & DJ45ive. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
MicroMania Wrestling Tour
Aug. 18, 7 p.m. A high powered, explosive and athletic pro wrestling show with the right touch of comedy thrown in. These micro athletes (with dwarfism) may be short in stature but are giants in the world of entertainment where they will keep you on your feet screaming from the opening bell through the main event. The Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. Tickets available at laramiecountyfair.simpletix.com.
Cats on Mats
Aug. 19, 10-11 a.m. $20. Blossom Yoga will host a yoga class in the cat cafe. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th St. 307-369-4181
Rolling in Flavor
Aug. 19, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. A summer food truck festival featuring 10 different trucks. JC Penney parking lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-274-7842
Artist Campout
Aug. 19, 3 p.m. to Aug. 20, 11 a.m. $100. This event is for any artist looking to explore their creativity through the inspiration of nature. This will be a fun summer camp vibe for artists to converse with like minds, enjoy the summer weather and be inspired by their natural surroundings. This campout event will include an art workshop, allotted time for artistic creation in the outdoors, as well as planned meals and free time. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-222-4091
4th Annual Cars, Cigars & Guitars
Aug. 19, 3 p.m. $100. The premier charity Classic Car show in the Tri State region. Automotive enthusiasts celebrate the motoring lifestyle and improving the community along the way. Last year, the organization gave $50,000 to local charities. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. 8th Street. tjoannides@halladaymotors.com
Hannah Dasher @ The Lincoln
Aug. 19, 8 p.m. One of CMT’s "Next Women of Country," she’s written songs for Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley and more. But you better believe Hannah Dasher keeps the best songs for herself. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Miniature Golf Tournament
Aug. 20, 1-5 p.m. $30. Warm up your putter, grab a friend, and join the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for a Miniature Golf Tournament! Funds raise will go toward the 2023 Annual Appeal for enhancements to the Shane Smith Conservatory. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Open Mic Night @ Blue Raven
Aug. 23, 7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early signup required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Adult Science Night: Stargazing
Aug. 24, 7:30-9 p.m. Visit the library to see the beautiful events happening just above your head in the night sky. The group will gather at dusk to hear about the stars and planets that are starting to appear and gaze until closing time. If you have them, bring your own binoculars to use between turns at the library’s big telescope. If we have inclement weather or cloudy skies, this event will be canceled or rescheduled. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Aug. 25, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Ten Sleep folk artist Jalan Crossland will take the stage with support from local folk artist Mason McTell. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Edge Fest 2023
Aug. 26, 4:30-10 p.m. ZZ Ward, Devon Cole, Lauren Ruth Ward and Emmy Meli will perform at this free outdoor music festival benefiting the West Edge District. Civic Commons Park, O'Neil Avenue and 20th Street. info@edgefest.com
Open Jam Night
Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and older. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
Sept. 8, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $20-$75. Nothing gets you closer to our heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin' up some home cooking, made the old-fashioned way. Then, mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Cheyenne Hispanic Festival 2023
Sept. 8-9, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Experience a celebration of hispanic history, art, dance, food and culture at this event. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. CheyenneHispanicFestival307@gmail.com
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through Aug 31. This month's show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of "Reflections and Shadows." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Seeking Balance: Artists' books + Typographic Messages
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
CattleWomen Cookout with "Buffalo Bill" Boycott
Aug. 18, 5 p.m. $25. "Buffalo Bill" and Dr. Jo (Flower of the Prairie) are offering a music extravaganza of songs and stories of the Oregon Trail. The presentation has many original and historical songs, and includes an accompanying multimedia presentation of historical paintings and photographs. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. 307-745-6262
Cowboy Summer Movie
Aug. 18, 8 p.m.; gates at 7:30 p.m. Free. There will be a showing of "Super Mario Bros." on the new turf at War Memorial Stadium. No outside food or drinks allowed in the facility. Blankets and pillows encouraged. War Memorial Stadium, Laramie.
Fermentation Festival + Art Cafe Grand Opening
Aug. 25, 5-9 p.m. $10. This year’s Fermentation Festival will be a unique experience with an intimate look at the 4th Street Studios grand opening of the new Art Café, featuring an art menu with upcoming art workshops and drop-in art. 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth Street. info@sciencelovesart.org
Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone Album Release Show
Aug. 25, 8 p.m. Their new album with a hometown show at their favorite venue – the Ruffed Up Duck. They figure they'll play the whole dang album, plus some classics. Donations encouraged. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
Laradise Lane Concert
Aug. 30, 6 p.m. The Laramie Public Art Coalition presents a live music performance from country musician Kimmi Bitter. Hosted on "Laradise Lane." Second Street, between Vision Clinic and Undercover Beds & Spas. publicartlaramie@gmail.com
University of Wyoming Football
Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m. The Cowboys take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first game of the season. War Memorial Stadium.
Chancey Williams @ The Cowboy
Sept. 2, 9 p.m. Hometown artist Chancey Williams will perform following the Cowboys game. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
Laradise Lane Concert
Sept. 7, 6 p.m. The Laramie Public Art Coalition presents a live music performance from Laramie's own Wynona. Hosted on "Laradise Lane." Second Street, between Vision Clinic and Undercover Beds & Spas. publicartlaramie@gmail.com
University of Wyoming Football
Sept. 8, 2 p.m. The Cowboys take on the Portland State Vikings in the second game of the season. War Memorial Stadium.
Fort Collins, Colorado
Exposed: A Storytelling Event
Aug. 22, 7 p.m. 21+. Curated stories born from a desire to shed light into the darkness. What society says we should hide, EXPOSED brings alive. Five storytellers take the stage to bear their souls. Their stories will take you through life's toughest moments, allowing light to reach our darkest memories. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Bas Bleu Theatre presents "Native Gardens"
Sept. 8-Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; on 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $30. In the suburbs of Washington, D.C., high-powered lawyer Pablo Del Valle and his pregnant, doctoral candidate wife Tania, have just purchased their dream home. Next-door neighbors and long-time residents Frank and Virginia welcome them with open arms until Tania and Pablo set to work on building a fence and discover that their property line is 2 feet into Frank’s beloved garden. Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
Fight The Stigma Music Festival
Sept. 9, noon. $20 suggested. Blast N Scrap, Cowbell Collective and KRFC 88.9 proudly announce the inaugural "Fight the Stigma" Music Festival. Visit the Lyric for a day of powerful musical performances, inspiring stories, interactive activities and a special mocktail selection. Through the universal language of music, this festival aims to break down barriers, challenge stigmas, and foster a sense of community support for those affected by addiction or mental health challenges. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Jalen Ngonda @ Washington's
Sept. 30, 8 p.m. $20. Jalen Ngonda is one of the most captivating performers on today’s soul scene. His voice, equal parts raw and elegant, exudes confidence and charm. The Armory, 314 E. Mountain Ave. 970-232-9525
Loveland, Colorado
Candlelight Dinner Theater presents "The Little Mermaid"
Through Sept. 10, 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Additional 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Tickets include dinner. Candlelight, 4747 Marketplace Drive. 970-744-3747
Denver
Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown
Through Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. The Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 303-893-4100
Cigarettes After Sex @ the Ogden
Aug. 21-22, 8 p.m. The daydream pop band will perform two nights in a row. Mission Ballroom, 4242 WynKoop St. 720-577-6884
Moneybagg Yo @ Mission Ballroom
Aug. 29, 7 p.m. Moneybagg Yo, hailing from Memphis, is a southern rapper known for his laid-back flow and heavy trap beats. Mission Ballroom, 4242 WynKoop St. 720-577-6884
King Krule @ the Ogden
Sept. 15, 9 p.m. The English singer, songwriter, rapper and producer returns to touring with his long-awaited 2023 release, "Space Heavy." Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
