Melodrama rehearsal (copy FOR CALENDAR 2)

Sally Sarsaparilla, left, played by Sequoia Nelson, 18, sweeps the floor while talking with her Aunt Sarah Sarsaparilla, right, played by Chinna Mack, 42, during an off-script rehearsal of the Old Fashioned Melodrama at the Historic Atlas Theatre in Cheyenne on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Tonight marks the final week to catch the show. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne and Laramie County

Pine Bluffs Trail Days

To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Niki Kottmann at 307-633-3135.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus