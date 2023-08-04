Cheyenne and Laramie County
First Friday ArtWalk
Aug. 4, 5 p.m. A local art celebration occurring the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and visit the different art galleries and breweries. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Fridays on the Plaza
Aug. 4, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Pop singer Zella Day takes the stage with support from YaSi. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
Aug. 4-6, 7 p.m. 2 p.m. shows on Sundays. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543.
Drowning Pool w/ANTISAINT & HighDrox @ The Lincoln
Aug. 4, 8 p.m. A showcase of metal and hard rock acts, including Cheyenne's own ANTISAINT. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
Seed Library Wildflower Garden Talk
Aug. 5, 2-4:30 p.m. Master Gardener Nancy Loomis will give a guided tour of the Laramie County Library Wildflower Garden on the southwest corner of the property. Then patrons will be taught the art of flower pounding. Patrons will be allowed to pick some flowers from the wildflower garden, as well as bring in any from their own gardens they would like to use for their craft. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Wonder & Whimsy Reception
Aug. 6, 1-3 p.m. Join local artist Tara Pappas in celebration of the opening of her new solo exhibition, “Wonder & Whimsy.” During the reception, Tara will be giving a talk about the inspiration behind her book “The Day Hike.” Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Women's Connection
Aug. 8, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. A brunch and talk from Robin Gabel-Okes on "Making Order Out of Chaos." There will also be a Cotton Candy Celebration with Marti Derringer. Red Lion Hotel, 204 West Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-214-0874
Positive Aging: "Nomadland"
Aug. 11, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of "Nomadland" (R, 2020) starring Francis McDormand. Based on the book and live footage, McDormand portrays a woman entering her 60s living the increasingly common contemporary nomadic life. Along the way, she is mentored by seasoned nomads and forges unexpected connections with her fellow travelers. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Aug. 11, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Reggae band Big Mountain takes the stage with support from local group the Josh Gonzales Band. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Cheyenne Arts Celebration
Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The annual Cheyenne Arts Celebration returns with headlining folk/blues artist Buffalo Nichols. Food trucks and visual art will be plentiful. South Lions Park. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Street Prints @ Cheyenne Arts Celebration
Aug. 12, 11 a.m. Cheyenne Makers + Creatives is hosting its fourth consecutive steamroller street prints event, this time at the Cheyenne Arts Celebration. South Lions Park. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Soulja Boy @ The Lincoln
Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Soulja Boy is an American rapper and record producer. He rose to prominence after his self-published debut single "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven non-consecutive weeks in 2007. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-269-6028
Sit, Stay, Read!
Aug. 17, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. Presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
All Jazzed Up
Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. A free outdoor jazz concert hosted by K9's 4 Mobility. Lions Park Amphitheater, Carey and Eighth avenues. 307-222-9597
Family Crafting
Aug. 18, 4-5:30 p.m. Gather your family and join us to decorate a picture frame to commemorate your favorite memories from the summer. Supplies will be provided, but please feel free to bring whatever materials you like. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
Aug. 18, opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Local rap duo Vanteslayedit and Pocketbook Profit take the stage with support from local rap group No Love Gang & DJ45ive. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Rolling in Flavor
Aug. 19, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. A summer food truck festival featuring 10 different trucks. JC Penney parking lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-274-7842
Artist Campout
Aug. 19, 3 p.m. to Aug. 20, 11 a.m. $100. This event is for any artist looking to explore their creativity through the inspiration of nature. This will be a fun summer camp vibe for artists to converse with like minds, enjoy the summer weather and be inspired by their natural surroundings. This campout event will include an art workshop, allotted time for artistic creation in the outdoors, as well as planned meals and free time. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-222-4091
Ongoing
Laramie County Fair
Through Aug. 12. The annual fair features a rodeo, mutton bustin', pig wrestling, farmers market, food, demolition derby, petting zoo and much, much more. A true taste of local flair. The Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Michael Lemke: Tactile Ceramics
Through Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lemke, a ceramic artist who teaches at UNC-Greeley, and will have a free show throughout the summer while he conducts workshops in LCCC's summer ceramics class. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through Aug 31. This month's show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of "Reflections and Shadows." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
Through Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Seeking Balance: Artists' books + Typographic Messages
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Rendezvous 2023
Aug. 4-6. $45-$135. A five-day LGBTQ campout. The event provides a friendly, safe, LGBTQ-affirming environment for everyone from everywhere. Pitch a tent or bring an RV, and get ready for five days of making new friends while celebrating pride. Medicine Bow National Forest. info@WyomingEquality.org
Outlaw Trail Dinner & Show
Aug. 6, 4:30-8 p.m. $40. Experience Albany County's storied past at a family friendly event. Witness true Wyoming gunslingers in their natural habitat (an Old West boardwalk), enjoy a flat-iron steak dinner reminiscent of what old chuckwagons served, and conclude the evening with live western music and learn a dance move or two taught by the University of Wyoming Cowboy Country Swing Club. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. 307-745-6161
Fermentation Festival + Art Cafe Grand Opening
Aug. 25, 5-9 p.m. $10. This year’s Fermentation Festival will be a unique experience with an intimate look at the 4th Street Studios grand opening of the new Art Café, featuring an art menu with upcoming art workshops and drop-in art. 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth Street. info@sciencelovesart.org
University of Wyoming Football
Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m. The Cowboys take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first game of the season. War Memorial Stadium.
University of Wyoming Football
Sept. 8, 2 p.m. The Cowboys take on the Portland State Vikings in the second game of the season. War Memorial Stadium.
Wyoming Archaeology Fair
Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Wyoming Archaeology Fair showcases Wyoming's rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day. It provides unique fun and hands-on learning experiences for all ages, including flint knapping, atlatl throwing, pottery making, hide painting, soapstone carving and more. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road.
Fort Collins, Colorado
Exposed: A Storytelling Event
Aug. 22, 7 p.m. 21+. Curated stories born from a desire to shed light into the darkness. What society says we should hide, EXPOSED brings alive. Five storytellers take the stage to bear their souls. Their stories will take you through life's toughest moments, allowing light to reach our darkest memories. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Loveland, Colorado
Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo
Aug. 4-8, various times. 2023 marks the 140th Larimer County Fair and the 75th Larimer County PRCA Rodeo. Tickets and information available at treventscomplex.com/events/larimer-county-fair. Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle. 970-619-4111
Denver
Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown
Through Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. The Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 303-893-4100
The National @ Mission Ballroom
Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Coming off their 2023 release, "First Two Pages of Frankenstein," alt-rock band The National added a second show to their stop in Denver after the first date sold out. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street. 720-577-6884
Ghost Canyon Fest
Aug. 12-13, 6 p.m. Two days of noise, post and punk bands from around the block and country. Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway. 303-733-0230
Cigarettes After Sex @ the Ogden
Aug. 21-22, 8 p.m. The daydream pop band will perform two nights in a row. Mission Ballroom, 4242 WynKoop St. 720-577-6884
Moneybagg Yo @ Mission Ballroom
Aug. 29, 7 p.m. Moneybagg Yo, hailing from Memphis, is a southern rapper known for his laid-back flow and heavy trap beats. Mission Ballroom, 4242 WynKoop St. 720-577-6884
