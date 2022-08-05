Cheyenne and Laramie County
Pine Bluffs Trail Days
– Aug. 4-7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Pine Bluffs is celebrating its Western heritage with five days of fun. There will be a parade, melodrama, street dances, roping, several breakfasts and a co-ed mud volleyball tournament. Times vary per event. Various locations, Pine Bluffs.
”Seizure of Power: The Rise of the Nazi Party” presentation
– Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m. A series of expert presentations from Adam Blackler, associate professor of history at the University of Wyoming, all of which will provide context and historical background for the themes and concepts presented in Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition for libraries, currently on display. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Trivia Night at Blue Raven
– Aug 4, 6:30-9 p.m. Bryan from LSDjing hosts this free trivia night at Cheyenne’s newest brewery. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
66th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– August 4-7. Monday through Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. This Cheyenne Frontier Days tradition returns for another performance, where the theatrics around the show are as important as the show itself. This year’s performance follows Sally Sarsaparilla and BellaBadLove as they pull the strings behind the lackluster clashes of hero Danny DoGood and villain Peter Pigwallop. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Story Time
– Aug. 5, 11 a.m. A children’s story time in the blue dome of the Children’s Village. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Drive. 307-637-6349
Cheyenne Artwalk
– Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front the Blue Door Arts, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Kash’d Out, with an opening performance by Josh Gonzales. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Charley Crockett @ The Lincoln
– Aug 5, 8-11 p.m. Cult favorite country music singer Charley Crockett will perform. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s theme is “Wyoming Water.” Learn about the importance of water in all our lives – from Wyoming to the International Space Station – with science kits from the Wyoming State Geological Survey. Enjoy miniature boat races, make a beaver puppet, and pledge to save water in your everyday life. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Cars In The Yard
– Aug. 6, 10 a.m. Free. This car, truck and motorcycle show will benefit the Wyoming chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Laramie County Fair
– Aug. 6-12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Stop by the yearly county fair for a day of family fun. Laramie County Fairgrounds at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony
– Aug. 6, 1-3 p.m. Free. Experience a traditional coffee ceremony, as practiced in Ethiopian culture, where coffee is enjoyed with family, neighbors and new friends. 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
2022 CowKid Western Art Camp
– Aug. 8-12, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Ages 5-12. $230. Campers will learn the basics of Western and folk art through a variety of projects. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1416
Tales Together
– Aug. 9, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dirty Heads @ the Chinook
– Aug. 9, 6 p.m.; doors at 5:30 p.m. A live performance from Dirty Heads, with SOJA, Tribal Seeds, The Elovaters as supporting musical acts. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Start Your Own Business
– Aug. 10, 6-7 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of starting a business in Wyoming! This workshop will cover business models and plans, the feasibility of business ideas, legal structure and regulations, and the reality of startup financing. Presented in partnership with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and the U.S. Small Business Administration. RSVP lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 10, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Laramie County Fair Pig Wrestling
– Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Watch teams of four attempt to wrestle a pig in a muddy pen. Multiple age divisions will compete, from pee-wee to adult, to see who will wrestle their pig into a bucket in the fastest time. Archer Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Tales Together
– Aug. 11, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
”Nazi Germany and the Racial State” presentation
– Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. The second installment in a series of expert presentations from Adam Blackler, associate professor of history at the University of Wyoming, all of which will provide context and historical background for the themes and concepts presented in Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition for libraries, currently on display. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Story Time
– Aug. 12, 11 a.m. A children’s story time in the blue dome of the Children’s Village. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Drive. 307-637-6349
Teen Terrace Hangout
– Aug. 12, 3-5 p.m. Teens can enjoy the sunshine with friends on the Teen Terrace. Beverages and popsicles will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Rozzi, with an opening performance by Holdfast. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 13, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Horticulture & Grounds Tour
– Aug. 13, 1 pm. Walk and learn about the plants growing at the Children’s Village. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Laramie County Fair Demolition Derby
– Aug. 13, 5 p.m. $15. Follow the sounds of revving engines and metal being crunched beyond recognition. Cheer on the crashing and hard hits in a yearly favorite event. Laramie County Motorsports Park, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Whiskey Meyers @ the Chinook
– Aug. 13, 7 p.m. A live performance from Whiskey Meyers, with Shane Smith & The Saints and 49 Winchester as supporting acts. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-302-0147
Metalachi @ The Lincoln
– Aug. 13, 8-11 p.m. $15. A metal mariachi band. It might good idea to carve out some time to witness this. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– Aug. 14, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Hip-Hop Paint and Sip
– Aug. 14, 1-4 p.m. Ages 14 and up. $35. A Sunday of painting, drinks and hip-hop music. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tales Together
– Aug. 16-18, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
St. Mary’s Food Truck Rally
– Aug 17, 4 p.m. The Cathedral of St. Mary will host a food truck rally in their parking lot at and invites the greater Cheyenne community for food, fellowship and fun. The Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-635-9261
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 17, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
– Aug 17, 7-8 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Civic Concert Band continues its traditional summer band concerts. Make sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets for this outdoor performance. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4693 Lions Park Drive. 307-256-6987
Fridays on the Plaza
– Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Jeremiah Tall, with an opening performance by Dirty Grass Players. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Country Dance Lessons with David Uriquidez
– Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m. $15 per person, $25 per couple. Be the star of the country bar after attending this swing dance class. Bring water and dance appropriate shoes. Tickets available via https://cfdoldwestmuseum.org/products/country-dance-lessons Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Ongoing
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
CFD Western Art Show and Sale
– Through Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Top western artists from around the country will interpret the culture and heritage of the American West through paintings, sculpture, mixed media and drawings in a highly acclaimed yearly collection. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Habitat: Artist’ Books
– Through Aug. 21. Curated by University of Wyoming art professor Mark Ritchie, this year’s iteration of Laramie County Library’s annual book arts exhibit features collaborative work by artists and writers from Wyoming, Wales and around the United States. Each artist/writer pairing was challenged with creating a broadside or folio to include text interpreting habitat. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Laramie County Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Smithsonian poster exhibition traces the story of Japanese national and Japanese American incarceration during World War II and the people who survived it. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fort Collins, Colorado
First Friday Artwalk
– Aug. 5, 6-9 p.m. Free. A monthly self-guided walking tour that celebrates creativity, culture and community in downtown Fort Collins on the first Friday of every month. Visit https://downtownfortcollins.com/experience/itineraries/first-friday-art-walk/ for a full list of locations. Various locations, downtown Fort Collins. 970-484-6500
Foodie Walk
– Aug. 19, 5-8 p.m. Free. A monthly self-guided food walk through downtown Fort Collins. Various locations, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-484-6500
Boulder, Colorado
Tim Heidecker @ Boulder Theater
– Aug. 9, 8 p.m. $39.60-$40. Co-creator of “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” will perform a two act-show, one-half stand up comedy, one-half live music performance from his group Very Good Band. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
Denver
South Park 25th Anniversary Concert
– Aug. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $99. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of the long running TV show “South Park,” will take the stage with critically acclaimed bands Primus and Ween for a 25th anniversary celebration. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
Thomas Rhett @ Red Rocks
– Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $50-$170. Country music singer Thomas Rhett will perform with support from Parker McCollum and Conner Smith as a part of his “Bring the Bar To You” tour. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
The Decemberists @ Mission Ballroom
– Aug. 12, 8 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. $42-$99. The Decemberists’ distinctive brand of folk-rock have maintained them a cult following since they broke out in the year 2000. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Sleeping with Sirens @ The Ogden
– Aug. 13, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. Sleeping With Sirens have tested the boundaries of rock by walking a tightrope between pop, punk, metal, hardcore, electronic, acoustic, and even a little R&B. The “CTRL + ALT + DEL” Tour comes following the release of their fifth studio album, “How It Feels to Be Lost.” Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave, Denver. 303-832-1874
Loco Locals Comedy Extravaganza
– Aug. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $10. A night of stand-up comedy. Ten-minute sets from five different comics. Avanti Food and Beverage, 3200 Pecos St., Denver. 720-269-4778
Mt. Joy @ Mission Ballroom
– Aug. 18, 8 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. A performance from indie-rock band Mt. Joy, fresh off their latest studio album, “Orange Blood.” Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884