Cheyenne and Laramie County

[self]PORTRAIT Opening Reception

Sept. 1, 4-7 p.m. A multi-artist invitational show running from the September ArtWalk through October. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039

Cheyenne ArtWalk

To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.

