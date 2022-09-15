Cheyenne and Laramie County
Arts in the Parks
– Sept. 15-18, park hours. The Wyoming Arts Council partners with Wyoming State Parks to hold various arts activities in parks across the state. Plein Air in the Parks is an annual event that pairs talented artists with beautiful locations. This painting competition is open to artists of all ages and offers cash awards. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-7742
Open Jam Night
– Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
GOODING performance for “Funding the Future”
– Sept. 15, 8-11 p.m. $10. A fundraising event for Funding The Future, a nonprofit program that teaches financial literacy to teens. GOODING is a high-energy rock n’ roll trio based in Nashville. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival
– Sept. 16, 4-10 p.m.; Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. A yearly celebration of Greek culture. Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall, Eighth Street and Dey Avenue. 307-635-5929
Positive Aging
– Sept. 16, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a screening of “Something’s Gotta Give” (2003, rated PG-13), a romantic comedy about an aging womanizer who finds himself falling for the mother of his young girlfriend during a trip to the Hamptons. Starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. There will be a free discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Hall of Fame Introduction
– Sept. 16, 5 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame showcases individuals, livestock and organizations whose distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days have helped grow a dream into the “Daddy of ‘em All.” CFD Headquarters, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Night with the Brewer
– Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. $40. Black Tooth Brewing Cheyenne is hosting its second Night with the Brewer event. Get to know Head Brewer Thomas Batson with an evening beer tasting, a brewery tour, a Q&A and catered dinner. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Sept. 17, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
– Sept. 17, 8 a.m. The Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society is hosting a free two-mile birding hike. Wyoming Hereford Ranch, 1101 Hereford Ranch Road. 307-343-2024}
– Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. $5. A skateboard competition, with all profits being donated to local skateboarder Stefani Perdue. In late July, she underwent a CT scan that revealed a significant brain bleed, and after surgery spent several weeks on life support. Now in recovery, the goal is to raised $6,000 to help ease the financial burden for Perdue and her family. Brimmer Park, 3056 Windmill Road. masonhdieters307@gmail.com
Heirlooms and Blooms Harvest Market
– Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Join the Botanic Gardens for an expanded indoor/outdoor market. This one-day event will have a variety of regionally made gifts from artists and craftsmen selling home décor, woodworking, art and jewelry, dog treats, baked good, apparel, pottery and more. There will also be food vendors. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Dogtoberfest
– Sept. 17, 1-6 p.m. A miniature street festival in partnership with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. There will be beer, costume contests (for pets and people), food trucks and the annual “Running of the Wieners,” aka wiener dog races. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
64th Annual Symphony Gala
– Sept. 17, 5 p.m. An evening to kick off the new season. The event includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment, and silent and live auctions. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Greenway Cleanup
– Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-noon. Cheyenne Audubon is hosting a Greenway cleanup event. Trash bags and lightweight gloves will be provided. Cleanup will begin in the parking lot near Van Buren Avenue and Laramie Street. Contact Barb Gorges for more information: bgorges4@msn.com
Pinot & Picasso
– Sept. 18, 1-4 p.m. $40. Jam out, drink and eat as you paint. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Guided Play
– Sept. 19, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week, they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Big Art.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Snapshots from Wyoming’s Wildernesses with Kirk Miller
– Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Kirk Miller will share photos and stories from his pack trip into Wyoming’s southern Wind River Range, followed by his thoughts for capturing interesting photographs with a cellphone. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. bgorges4@msn.com
Guitar Workshop with Pierre Bensusan
– Sept. 20. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Internationally renowned guitarist Pierre Bensusan will offer a workshop for adult and teen guitar players at any level. While he plays and composes in DADGAD tuning, the workshop will be open to all guitarists, whatever tuning they use. Presented in partnership with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Guitar Concert with Pierre Bensusan
– Sept. 20, 7-9:15 p.m. French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. He is the winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album, Encore and the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival, for his debut album at age 17 and has been voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine Reader’s Poll. Presented in partnership with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Fashion Experience
– Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m. A fashion show featuring downtown boutiques. Paramount Cafe, 1607 Capitol Ave. 307-634-2576
Joe Gato @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Joe Gatto, a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and co-star for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers,” will give a performance. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Sept. 23, 7:30-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Brandt Tobler @ The Lincoln
– Sept. 23, 8-11 p.m. $35. Stand-up comedian Brandt Tobler is coming home to Cheyenne for a night of comedy. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– Sept. 23-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9; dinner theater Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 8. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Sept. 24, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day
– Sept. 24, 8-9 a.m.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 7-9 p.m. The Downtown Development Authority and Visit Cheyenne are showing their appreciation for the community with a day of family friendly events. There will be a rock wall, bouncy house, 20-foot slide, free face painting, free balloon animals, street magic, $5 pony rides (at the 15th Street Stables) and other activities with local law enforcement and military organizations. There will also be Oktoberfest vendors and activities happening at the Depot Plaza, including the Downtown Mini-Golf Tournament. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-772-7266
Downtown Putt Putt Tournament
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $100 per person. A 18-hole miniature golf tournament through downtown Cheyenne that raises money for the Historic Cheyenne Depot and to support the local business community. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. kaylan@cheyennedepotmuseum.org
6th Annual “End of the Trail” Kite Festival
– Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Watch semi-pro kite fliers from the American Kitefliers Association and the Rocky Mountain Kite Association. There will be Large Kites, Stunt Kites, Sport Kites and Single Line Kite Flying. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own kites to fly. Free kites will be given to the first 100 kids age 14 and under. Pine Bluffs Recreation Center, 1200 S. Beech Ave., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3301
Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest
– Sept. 24, noon-8 p.m. This year’s event is taking on a “Hop-toberfest” theme with the combination of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s traditionally hop-forward offerings alongside Prost Brewing’s traditional Germanic lager biers, so no doubt the event will have something for the purists and the modern craft lovers alike. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Plaza. kdoyle@bisonbev.com
Library Harvest Festival
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Children and families. Come join us for our second annual Harvest Festival. There will be fall-inspired games, crafts and treats for the whole family to enjoy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Charity Chili Cookoff & Cornhole Tourney
– Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. In support of Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day, Blue Raven Brewery is hosting a fundraiser for two organizations with a chili cookoff, a cornhole tournament, and various raffles and auctions throughout the day. Live music will also be on site, as well as two food trailers following the conclusion of the cookoff. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Black Tooth’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest
– Sept. 24, noon-11 p.m. A block party with live music, food, games and beer specials. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Guided Play
– Sept. 26, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Parachute Play.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Blind Date with a Book: Banned Books Edition
– Sept. 26-Oct. 1, library hours. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. During this week, we will be highlighting historically banned and challenged books. Try out our Blind Date with a Book! Fill out the “rate your date” card and be entered into a drawing for a Barnes & Noble gift card. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main Street. 307-547-2249
High Plains Arboretum with Local Horticulturist Jessica Fries
– Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. Did you know that Cheyenne was home to one of America’s most important research centers for trees and plants? Hear about this and more cool facts as local author and Children’s Village horticulturist Jessica Friis discusses her book “High Plains Arboretum,” written in collaboration with Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Empty Bowl Cheyenne
– Sept. 29, 5-6:30 p.m. $15. A fundraiser for Volunteers of America’s services. Enjoy gourmet soups while donating to those in need. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Book Discussion Group
– Sept. 29, 6–7:30 p.m. Transition from summer to fall and join us for a September book group discussion of “Meet Me at the Museum” by Anne Youngson. This novel’s story unfolds through a series of letters written between two strangers who’ve bonded over their mutual obsession with the life and death of Tollund Man, one of Denmark’s famous bog bodies. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Art Show
– Through Sept. 30, Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The theme of this month’s art show is “Sapphire,” which includes local artwork with a blue color scheme. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
LBar7 Benefit & Concert
– Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 7:30 p.m. $10. Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers will be hitting the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall for a ticketed show with Tris Munsick, Jordan Smith and Kaden Madden, with all proceeds being donated at the end of the night. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
Fort Collins, Colorado
Marc Maron @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials, including “More Later” (2015), “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and 2020’s “End Times Fun,” which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Greeley, Colorado
David Brighton’s Space Oddity @ Union Colony Civic Center
– Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. $28-$53. A journey through David Bowie’s storied career by Brighton and the Space Oddity Band. Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley, Colorado. 970-356-5000
Boulder, Colorado
Boulder Fall Festival
– Sept. 16-18, various times. One of the most highly anticipated events in Boulder turns the Pearl Street Ball into a local arts festival, featuring music, food and beer. Downtown Boulder, Pearl Street Mall and 14th Street. 303-449-3774
Melvins @ Fox Theater
– Sept. 16, 8 p.m; doors at 7 p.m. $25-$27.50. The Melvins are one of biggest names to rise out of the Seattle grunge scene. Catch their slow, sludge-metal style in this performance. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Marcus Mumford @ Fox Theater
– Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $45-$50. On his first ever solo tour, the founder and lead singer of folk band Mumford and Sons will perform with special guest Danielle Ponder. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Anthony Doerr @ Boulder Theater
– Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.; doors at 5:30 p.m. The author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” and most recently “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” will hold a book reading. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Niki Kottmann at 307-633-3135.