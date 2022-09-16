Cheyenne and Laramie County
Arts in the Parks
– Sept. 16-18, park hours. The Wyoming Arts Council partners with Wyoming State Parks to hold various arts activities in parks across the state. Plein Air in the Parks is an annual event that pairs talented artists with beautiful locations. This painting competition is open to artists of all ages and offers cash awards. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-7742
2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival
– Sept. 16, 4-10 p.m.; Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. A yearly celebration of Greek culture. Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall, Eighth Street and Dey Avenue. 307-635-5929
Positive Aging
– Sept. 16, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a screening of “Something’s Gotta Give” (2003, rated PG-13), a romantic comedy about an aging womanizer who finds himself falling for the mother of his young girlfriend during a trip to the Hamptons. Starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. There will be a free discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Hall of Fame Introduction
– Sept. 16, 5 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame showcases individuals, livestock and organizations whose distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days have helped grow a dream into the “Daddy of ‘em All.” CFD Headquarters, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Night with the Brewer
– Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. $40. Black Tooth Brewing Cheyenne is hosting its second Night with the Brewer event. Get to know Head Brewer Thomas Batson with an evening beer tasting, a brewery tour, a Q&A and catered dinner. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 17, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Wyoming Hereford Ranch Birding Hike
– Sept. 17, 8 a.m. The Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society is hosting a free two-mile birding hike. Wyoming Hereford Ranch, 1101 Hereford Ranch Road. 307-343-2024
Shred 4 Stef Skateboard Competition
– Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. $5. A skateboard competition, with all profits being donated to local skateboarder Stefani Perdue. In late July, she underwent a CT scan that revealed a significant brain bleed, and after surgery spent several weeks on life support. Now in recovery, the goal is to raised $6,000 to help ease the financial burden for Perdue and her family. Brimmer Park, 3056 Windmill Road. masonhdieters307@gmail.com
Heirlooms and Blooms Harvest Market
– Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Join the Botanic Gardens for an expanded indoor/outdoor market. This one-day event will have a variety of regionally made gifts from artists and craftsmen selling home décor, woodworking, art and jewelry, dog treats, baked good, apparel, pottery and more. There will also be food vendors. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Dogtoberfest
– Sept. 17, 1-6 p.m. A miniature street festival in partnership with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. There will be beer, costume contests (for pets and people), food trucks and the annual “Running of the Wieners,” aka wiener dog races. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
64th Annual Symphony Gala
– Sept. 17, 5 p.m. An evening to kick off the new season. The event includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment, and silent and live auctions. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Greenway Cleanup
– Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-noon. Cheyenne Audubon is hosting a Greenway cleanup event. Trash bags and lightweight gloves will be provided. Cleanup will begin in the parking lot near Van Buren Avenue and Laramie Street. Contact Barb Gorges for more information: bgorges4@msn.com
Pinot & Picasso
– Sept. 18, 1-4 p.m. $40. Jam out, drink and eat as you paint. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Guided Play
– Sept. 19, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week, they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Big Art.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Snapshots from Wyoming’s Wildernesses with Kirk Miller
– Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Kirk Miller will share photos and stories from his pack trip into Wyoming’s southern Wind River Range, followed by his thoughts for capturing interesting photographs with a cellphone. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. bgorges4@msn.com
Guitar Workshop with Pierre Bensusan
– Sept. 20. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Internationally renowned guitarist Pierre Bensusan will offer a workshop for adult and teen guitar players at any level. While he plays and composes in DADGAD tuning, the workshop will be open to all guitarists, whatever tuning they use. Presented in partnership with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Guitar Concert with Pierre Bensusan
– Sept. 20, 7-9:15 p.m. French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. He is the winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album, Encore and the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival, for his debut album at age 17 and has been voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine Reader’s Poll. Presented in partnership with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Fashion Experience
– Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m. A fashion show featuring downtown boutiques. Paramount Cafe, 1607 Capitol Ave. 307-634-2576
Joe Gato @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Joe Gatto, a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and co-star for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers,” will give a performance. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Sept. 23, 7:30-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Brandt Tobler @ The Lincoln
– Sept. 23, 8-11 p.m. $35. Stand-up comedian Brandt Tobler is coming home to Cheyenne for a night of comedy. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– Sept. 23-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9; dinner theater Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 8. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 24, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day
– Sept. 24, 8-9 a.m.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 7-9 p.m. The Downtown Development Authority and Visit Cheyenne are showing their appreciation for the community with a day of family friendly events. There will be a rock wall, bouncy house, 20-foot slide, free face painting, free balloon animals, street magic, $5 pony rides (at the 15th Street Stables) and other activities with local law enforcement and military organizations. There will also be Oktoberfest vendors and activities happening at the Depot Plaza, including the Downtown Mini-Golf Tournament. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-772-7266
Downtown Putt Putt Tournament
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $100 per person. A 18-hole miniature golf tournament through downtown Cheyenne that raises money for the Historic Cheyenne Depot and to support the local business community. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. kaylan@cheyennedepotmuseum.org
6th Annual “End of the Trail” Kite Festival
– Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Watch semi-pro kite fliers from the American Kitefliers Association and the Rocky Mountain Kite Association. There will be Large Kites, Stunt Kites, Sport Kites and Single Line Kite Flying. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own kites to fly. Free kites will be given to the first 100 kids age 14 and under. Pine Bluffs Recreation Center, 1200 S. Beech Ave., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3301
Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest
– Sept. 24, noon-8 p.m. This year’s event is taking on a “Hop-toberfest” theme with the combination of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s traditionally hop-forward offerings alongside Prost Brewing’s traditional Germanic lager biers, so no doubt the event will have something for the purists and the modern craft lovers alike. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Plaza. kdoyle@bisonbev.com
Library Harvest Festival
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Children and families. Come join us for our second annual Harvest Festival. There will be fall-inspired games, crafts and treats for the whole family to enjoy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Charity Chili Cookoff & Cornhole Tourney
– Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. In support of Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day, Blue Raven Brewery is hosting a fundraiser for two organizations with a chili cookoff, a cornhole tournament, and various raffles and auctions throughout the day. Live music will also be on site, as well as two food trailers following the conclusion of the cookoff. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Black Tooth’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest
– Sept. 24, noon-11 p.m. A block party with live music, food, games and beer specials. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Guided Play
– Sept. 26, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Parachute Play.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Blind Date with a Book: Banned Books Edition
– Sept. 26-Oct. 1, library hours. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. During this week, we will be highlighting historically banned and challenged books. Try out our Blind Date with a Book! Fill out the “rate your date” card and be entered into a drawing for a Barnes & Noble gift card. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main Street. 307-547-2249
High Plains Arboretum with Local Horticulturist Jessica Fries
– Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. Did you know that Cheyenne was home to one of America’s most important research centers for trees and plants? Hear about this and more cool facts as local author and Children’s Village horticulturist Jessica Friis discusses her book “High Plains Arboretum,” written in collaboration with Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Empty Bowl Cheyenne
– Sept. 29, 5-6:30 p.m. $15. A fundraiser for Volunteers of America’s services. Enjoy gourmet soups while donating to those in need. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Book Discussion Group
– Sept. 29, 6–7:30 p.m. Transition from summer to fall and join us for a September book group discussion of “Meet Me at the Museum” by Anne Youngson. This novel’s story unfolds through a series of letters written between two strangers who’ve bonded over their mutual obsession with the life and death of Tollund Man, one of Denmark’s famous bog bodies. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Sept. 30-Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a “Blackout Night,” where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Open Jam Night
– Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
GOODING performance for “Funding the Future”
– Sept. 15, 8-11 p.m. $10. A fundraising event for Funding The Future, a nonprofit program that teaches financial literacy to teens. GOODING is a high-energy rock n’ roll trio based in Nashville. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
{h3 class=”p2”}Grace For 2 Brothers Craft Fair{/h3}
– Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Grace For 2 Brothers are partnering up to celebrate autumn with a craft and nonprofit fair. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Oct. 1, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Creepy Critters.” Learn all about the weird and creepy animals that live among us. The museum will have something for everyone in the family, from crafts and games to educational talks from museum staff. Plus, you’ll see live insects from the CSU Bug Zoo, meet a University of Wyoming entomologist, and more. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
A Sissy in Wyoming
– Oct. 2, 3-5 p.m. Free, reservation required. Inspired by the remarkable life story of Wyoming educator, peace activist and crossdresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a Playwright’s Reading of “A Sissy in Wyoming” will be presented by dramatist and historian Gregory Hinton. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Oct. 7, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front of Art @ The Hynds, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
– Oct. 8, 4 p.m. Free. The opening performance of All City’s 47th season, titled “Air.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275\
{h3 class=”p1”}Cheyenne Farmers Market{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}– Oct. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
11th Sankofa Heritage MAAFA Education Conference
– Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Frederick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming, reappearing by popular demand, will speak on “Deconstructing the Negro Question in the Age of Rising American Nationalism,” as well as other presenters: Nate Breen: Charter School Premise-Hillsdale College’s Academies; James Peebles: “Notorious Negrophobic Books That Escaped Public Banning.” Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 East College Drive. 307-635-7094
Indigenous People’s Day Artist Showcase
– Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Indigenous Peoples’ Day was established to honor the traditional and living cultures of the first people to live on this land. Join the Wyoming State Museum for an artist showcase, a collaborative event put on by the museum and Wyoming Arts Council. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Great Cheyenne Bed Race
– Oct. 8, 1-6 p.m. Get yer racin’ beds ready, Wyomingites. The Great Cheyenne Bed Race raises money for a local Wyoming charity through sponsors, raffle prizes and race entry fees. Teams of five racers build a bed on wheels and drag-race to win. Email or message the Blue Raven team to register. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
The Citizen & The Constitution
– Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Free. Constitutional expert David Adler will lead a lively conversation about the Constitution, the Founders’ goals in creating a constitutional republic and the importance of rule of law. The event will include questions and input from local high school students participating in the “We the People” program. The audiences will also have an opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with Adler during the event. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-721-9243
Open Jam Night
– Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Lunch and Learn
– Oct. 21, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
CSO presents “Arabian Nights”
– Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with “Arabian Nights.” The audience will experience Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Plus, pianist Sara Buechner will performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ace Hood @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. The rapper that brought the world “Bugatti” and “Hustle” will give a performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tom Segura @ the Civic Center
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Segura has four Netflix specials under his belt – “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Wheel of Fortune Live!
– Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Starting at $35. A live recreation of the hit game show. Take a spin to solve the puzzles in person. Guests can try out to go on stage and play at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes. This is not a broadcast event. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Art Show
– Through Sept. 30, Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The theme of this month’s art show is “Sapphire,” which includes local artwork with a blue color scheme. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
LBar7 Benefit & Concert
– Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 7:30 p.m. $10. Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers will be hitting the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall for a ticketed show with Tris Munsick, Jordan Smith and Kaden Madden, with all proceeds being donated at the end of the night. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
Fort Collins, Colorado
Marc Maron @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials, including “More Later” (2015), “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and 2020’s “End Times Fun,” which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Greeley, Colorado
David Brighton’s Space Oddity @ Union Colony Civic Center
– Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. $28-$53. A journey through David Bowie’s storied career by Brighton and the Space Oddity Band. Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley, Colorado. 970-356-5000
Boulder, Colorado
Boulder Fall Festival
– Sept. 16-18, various times. One of the most highly anticipated events in Boulder turns the Pearl Street Ball into a local arts festival, featuring music, food and beer. Downtown Boulder, Pearl Street Mall and 14th Street. 303-449-3774
Melvins @ Fox Theater
– Sept. 16, 8 p.m; doors at 7 p.m. $25-$27.50. The Melvins are one of biggest names to rise out of the Seattle grunge scene. Catch their slow, sludge-metal style in this performance. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Marcus Mumford @ Fox Theater
– Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $45-$50. On his first ever solo tour, the founder and lead singer of folk band Mumford and Sons will perform with special guest Danielle Ponder. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Anthony Doerr @ Boulder Theater
– Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.; doors at 5:30 p.m. The author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” and most recently “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” will hold a book reading. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
Street Wise Mural Festival
– Sept 29-Oct. 2. A festival where 39 artists are painting large-scale murals all over town in the span of just a few days. Downtown Boulder, various locations. hello@streetwisearts.org
Denver
Meow Wolf Convergiversary
– Sept. 17, 10 a.m.; 21+ night party at 9 p.m. Day party $15, night party $99. A block party celebrating the one year anniversary of Meow Wolf. Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st Street, Denver. 866-636-9969
CHVRCHES @ Mission Ballroom
– Sept. 20, 8 p.m. A performance by Scottish indie-pop group CHVRCHES. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Cigarettes After Sex @ The Ogden
– Sept. 20, 8 p.m. An American dream-pop band known for their etherial instrumentation. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave, Denver. 303-832-1874
Tracy Morgan @ Comedy Works
– Sept. 22, 9:45 p.m. $50. The comedian will give a stand-up performance. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 720-274-6800
Arlo Parks @ Mission Ballroom
– Sept. 23, 8 p.m. Luscious, expressive vignettes pepper the poetic lyrics of this artist’s indie pop songs. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo
– Sept. 30-Oct. 1, noon-10 p.m.; Oct. 2, noon-7 p.m. A tattoo festival, fashion show and car show. National Western Expo Hall, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver. 720-481-5690
