Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! Quilts Along the Platte
– Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Goshen County quilters have been busy for nearly 24 months, preparing for the 27th Quilts Along the Platte quilt show, which will include several vendors selling quilting-related products; a boutique of handmade items, including quilts for sale; demonstrations and short classes. Fort Laramie Community Center, 102 W. Otis St., Fort Laramie
Free! Storytime and Craft
– Sept. 17, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Recover Wyoming’s 10th Annual Cajun Fest
– Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m. mingle, 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. comedy performance, 8:30 p.m. live auction. $60. Support Recover Wyoming’s programs and services at this annual fundraiser. This dinner-and-a-show features Mark Lundholm, a comic and motivational speaker who has performed in all 50 states and 10 foreign countries. Lundholm has appeared on Comedy Central, CBS and NBC, and has written and performed his own one-man show off-Broadway in New York City. ANB Bank Leadership Center, Laramie County Community College Clay Pathfinder Building, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
Johnny & The Mongrels Concert
– Sept. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Fort Collins, Colorado-based band that focused on “funk-filled heart and a deep bayou soul.” The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Dueling Pianos
– Sept. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 18, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Quilts Along the Platte
– Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Goshen County quilters have been busy for nearly 24 months, preparing for the 27th Quilts Along the Platte quilt show, which will include several vendors selling quilting-related products; a boutique of handmade items, including quilts for sale; demonstrations and short classes. Fort Laramie Community Center, 102 W. Otis St., Fort Laramie
Free! Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest
– Sept. 18, 12-6 p.m. Free admission, $5 per beer ticket. Enjoy live music by Pearl Jam tribute band TEN, Mr. Byrd and the Perfect Strangers and Sentrum. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, Capitol and West 15th Street. https://tinyurl.com/oktoberchey
Free! Flight
– Sept. 18, 1 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Oktoberfest Cornhole Tournament
– Sept. 18, 1-10 p.m. $60 per team, must pre-register at the Danielmark’s Taproom. Block party includes live music, food and beer 50/50 raffles and, of course, a cornhole tournament. Proceeds benefit Fire Fights Water, which funds clean water projects in Uganda. Danielmark’s, 209 E. 18th St.
63rd Annual Symphony Gala
– Sept. 18, 5 p.m. cocktail hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner. $125. Join the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra for an evening of elegance and glamour to kick off the new season. The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment and silent and live auctions. Grand Ballroom at Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos
– Sept. 18, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Free! Quilts Along the Platte
– Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Goshen County quilters have been busy for nearly 24 months, preparing for the 27th Quilts Along the Platte quilt show, which will include several vendors selling quilting-related products; a boutique of handmade items, including quilts for sale; demonstrations and short classes. Fort Laramie Community Center, 102 W. Otis St., Fort Laramie
Ultimate Girls Night Out
– Sept. 20, 8 p.m. $20 advance purchase general admission, $28 at the door, $40 VIP seating. Tickets available at the bar or through www.DillingersWyo.com. Features a male review show. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Tales Together
– Sept. 21, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 21, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Tussie Mussies
– Sept. 21, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Make your own miniature flower bouquet to take home. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Photographic Tour of Costa Rica
– Sept. 21, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites the public to a free, in-person program featuring photographer Pete Arnold and his tour of Costa Rica, especially the birds. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., and via Zoom online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84971819760.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Sept. 21, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Tussie Mussies
– Sept. 22, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Make your own miniature flower bouquet to take home. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Wine’d Down Yoga
– Sept. 22, 5:45 p.m. $38 for wine and yoga; $20 for yoga only. Participants can enjoy their wine before, during and after class. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Tales Together
– Sept. 23, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Tussie Mussies
– Sept. 23, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Make your own miniature flower bouquet to take home. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Storytime and Craft
– Sept. 24, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
2020-21 CFD Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
– Sept. 24, 5 p.m. $50 for museum members, $75 for non-museum members. The CFD Old West Museum is excited to celebrate each of the following inductees’ contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days: Scott Binning, Monte Blue, Del Peterson, Kristie Peterson, French Flash “Bozo” Hawk, The Schrader Family and Tom Watson. Come listen to their stories and memories of CFD. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-778-7243.
Virtual Know It All Club: Potterhead Trivia After Hours
– Sept. 24, 6:30-8 p.m. Time to team up and go toe-to-toe with those who know all about You-Know-Who and the Boy Who Lived! Think you’re smarter than Hermione? Faster than a Nimbus 2000? More conniving than a Gaunt? Think you know it all? Then join our Know It All Club and assemble your team or go it alone for this night of challenging trivia. And when we say challenging, we mean Professor McGonagall would be proud! RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot in this magical competition and receive your Zoom link! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
The Trujillo Company, Elektric Animals and Angelus Arrare Concert
– Sept. 24, 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Denver three-piece rock group The Trujillo Company. Denver-based alternative rock band Elektric Animals and Cheyenne’s own Angelus Arrare, formerly known as Sunnydale High, will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 25, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Birdwatching at Wyoming Hereford Ranch
– Sept. 25, 8 a.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites birdwatchers of all skill levels to join them for a free field trip at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch, beginning at the ranch’s office (white stucco building with red metal roof). Participants may leave at any time. Register by calling Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, and leaving your name and phone number so that you will be contacted in case of any changes. 1100 Hereford Ranch Road
Recycled Treasures Sale
– Sept. 25, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. United Methodist Women hold their annual church-wide sale to benefit missions both locally and globally. Masks are encouraged. First United Methodist Church, Allison Hall, 18th Street and Warren Avenue. 307-632-1410
Free! Bonsai Show at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
– Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Open to the public, bonsai trees on display are presented by the Cheyenne Bonsai Society. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Suzy Bogguss Concert
– Sept. 25, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. From $25. Grammy award-winning country artist Suzy Bogguss and her band will perform live at this show, which was rescheduled from last year. All tickets purchased for the original show will be honored. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 346-258-3744
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Sept. 26, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Cheyenne Concert Association Presents “Waking Up in America”
– Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Enjoy this American songbooks with international flair. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. cheyenneconcert.org
Tales Together
– Sept. 28, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 28, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Play Catch
– Sept. 28, 4 p.m. For children of all ages, bring your favorite ball (or use one of ours) and play catch! Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of September. The group, for grades 6-8, will meet on Zoom to review the first half of the graphic novel on Sept. 14 and the second half on Sept. 28. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. This month’s novel is “New Kid” by Jerry Craft. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Comedy Show Featuring Alex Hooper
– Sept. 28, doors at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $10. The “America’s Got Talent” comedian will be showcasing his hilarious comedy with a one-night-only show. Tickets are available at the door or through www.DillingersWyo.com. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Play Catch
– Sept. 29, 4 p.m. For children of all ages, bring your favorite ball (or use one of ours) and play catch! Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Jo Koy
– Sept. 29, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $47-$167. One of America’s best stand-up comics is coming to Cheyenne during this rescheduled tour, which celebrates how far his career has come since his modest beginning performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Tales Together
– Sept. 30, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Play Catch
– Sept. 30, 4 p.m. For children of all ages, bring your favorite ball (or use one of ours) and play catch! Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Teen Mystery Night
– Sept. 30, 4-6 p.m. The cracks in the foundation lead to a body; is it the man who has been missing for five years? And is it an accident ... or murder? Join your fellow detectives at the Burns Branch Library to solve the mystery “The Cracks in the Wall.” You must investigate the crime scenes and examine evidence to solve the case. Detectives who correctly solve the case will be entered in a prize drawing. Space and time is limited, so sign up at the Burns Branch Library for your 20-minute time slot to solve the mystery! For grades 6-12. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns
The Front Range
Fort Collins Historic Homes Tour
– Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20. The Poudre Landmarks Foundation presents the 37th annual Historic Homes Tour in a hybrid format with physical tours (masks required) of select venues; and high-tech, immersive, 360-degree virtual reality tours via Matterport. These exclusive tours are repeatable and packed with nuggets of historic and architectural info. This year’s tour showcases several styles of Old Town Fort Collins historic buildings built between 1879 and 1931: Victorian, Gothic Revival, Queen Anne, and turn-of-the-century Craftsman. Tickets and schedule at poudrelandmarks.org.
Great Colorado Air Show
– Oct. 16-17, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Saturday general admission sold out. Sunday general admission: $55 for 13 and older; $40 for ages 4-12; 3 and under free. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Colorado to headline the show, along with many other incredible aerial performances you won’t want to miss. Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Loveland, Colorado. GreatColoradoAirShow.com