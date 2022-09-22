Cheyenne and Laramie County
The Fashion Experience
– Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m. A fashion show featuring downtown boutiques. Paramount Cafe, 1607 Capitol Ave. 307-634-2576
Joe Gato @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Joe Gatto, a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and co-star for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers,” will give a performance. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
11th Annual Cajun Fest
– Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m. $60. In honor of National Recovery Month, local nonprofit and community recovery organization Recover Wyoming is hosting the Cajun Fest recovery celebration and fundraiser. The event includes a catered Cajun dinner, live and silent auctions, organization updates, recovery speaker and performance by comedian-in-recovery Andy Gold. ANB Bank Leadership Center at Laramie County Community College, Clay Pathfinder Building, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Sept. 23, 7:30-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Brandt Tobler @ The Lincoln
– Sept. 23, 8-11 p.m. $35. Stand-up comedian Brandt Tobler is coming home to Cheyenne for a night of comedy. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– Sept. 23-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9; dinner theater Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 8. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 24, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day
– Sept. 24, 8-9 a.m.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 7-9 p.m. The Downtown Development Authority and Visit Cheyenne are showing their appreciation for the community with a day of family friendly events. There will be a rock wall, bouncy house, 20-foot slide, free face painting, free balloon animals, street magic, $5 pony rides (at the 15th Street Stables) and other activities with local law enforcement and military organizations. There will also be Oktoberfest vendors and activities happening at the Depot Plaza, including the Downtown Mini-Golf Tournament. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-772-7266
Community Paint-by-Numbers Mural
– Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Magpie Creations is teaming up with the Cheyenne DDA and Eclectic Elephant Antiques for Community Appreciation Day. Join other Wyomingites to paint a turquoise elephant, a pink pronghorn and an orange jackalope anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Eclectic Elephant 112 W. 18th St. 307-638-2588
Downtown Putt Putt Tournament
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $100 per person. A 18-hole miniature golf tournament through downtown Cheyenne that raises money for the Historic Cheyenne Depot and to support the local business community. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. kaylan@cheyennedepotmuseum.org
Blue Raven Brewery Chili Cook-off
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. In support of Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day and the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Wine to Water charity organizations, Blue Raven Brewery is hosting a chili cook-off, a corn hole tournament, various raffles and auctions throughout the day. Live music will also be on-site, and two food trailers will roll in after the cook-off ends. The event is family friendly. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
6th Annual “End of the Trail” Kite Festival
– Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Watch semi-pro kite fliers from the American Kitefliers Association and the Rocky Mountain Kite Association. There will be Large Kites, Stunt Kites, Sport Kites and Single Line Kite Flying. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own kites to fly. Free kites will be given to the first 100 kids age 14 and under. Pine Bluffs Recreation Center, 1200 S. Beech Ave., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3301
Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest
– Sept. 24, noon-8 p.m. This year’s event is taking on a “Hop-toberfest” theme with the combination of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s traditionally hop-forward offerings alongside Prost Brewing’s traditional Germanic lager biers, so no doubt the event will have something for the purists and the modern craft lovers alike. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Plaza. kdoyle@bisonbev.com
Library Harvest Festival
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Children and families. Come join us for our second annual Harvest Festival. There will be fall-inspired games, crafts and treats for the whole family to enjoy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Charity Chili Cookoff & Cornhole Tourney
– Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. In support of Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day, Blue Raven Brewery is hosting a fundraiser for two organizations with a chili cookoff, a cornhole tournament, and various raffles and auctions throughout the day. Live music will also be on site, as well as two food trailers following the conclusion of the cookoff. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Black Tooth’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest
– Sept. 24, noon-11 p.m. A block party with live music, food, games and beer specials. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cultural Blind Spot Series
– Sept. 25, 2 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church extends an invitation to its third and final conversation in the Cultural Blind Spots series. Cherokee Brown and Lilly Zuniga, both Native Americans, who work with the Arapaho and Shoshone tribes on the Wind River Reservation, will be the presenters. Their focus will primarily on the Indian Residential Schools, our Episcopal Church involvement in the Wind River Reservation, and reactions to the newly released report from the federal government and what it might mean to our Episcopal community. Parish Hall, 1908 Central Ave. 307-221-6212
SWCS presents Freddie Marquez
– Sept. 25, 2:30 p.m. Free. In his Cheyenne debut, singer Freddie Marquez will perform familiar, family-friendly favorites for all ages. He will be joined by his band, The Midnight Ryders, for part of the program. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
Guided Play
– Sept. 26, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Parachute Play.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Blind Date with a Book: Banned Books Edition
– Sept. 26-Oct. 1, library hours. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. During this week, we will be highlighting historically banned and challenged books. Try out our Blind Date with a Book! Fill out the “rate your date” card and be entered into a drawing for a Barnes & Noble gift card. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main Street. 307-547-2249
High Plains Arboretum with Local Horticulturist Jessica Fries
– Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. Did you know that Cheyenne was home to one of America’s most important research centers for trees and plants? Hear about this and more cool facts as local author and Children’s Village horticulturist Jessica Friis discusses her book “High Plains Arboretum,” written in collaboration with Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Sept. 28, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Empty Bowl Cheyenne
– Sept. 29, 5-6:30 p.m. $15. A fundraiser for Volunteers of America’s services. Enjoy gourmet soups while donating to those in need. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Book Discussion Group
– Sept. 29, 6–7:30 p.m. Transition from summer to fall and join us for a September book group discussion of “Meet Me at the Museum” by Anne Youngson. This novel’s story unfolds through a series of letters written between two strangers who’ve bonded over their mutual obsession with the life and death of Tollund Man, one of Denmark’s famous bog bodies. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Sept. 30-Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Sept. 30-Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a “Blackout Night,” where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 1, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Grace For 2 Brothers Craft Fair
– Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Grace For 2 Brothers are partnering up to celebrate autumn with a craft and nonprofit fair. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Oct. 1, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Creepy Critters.” Learn all about the weird and creepy animals that live among us. The museum will have something for everyone in the family, from crafts and games to educational talks from museum staff. Plus, you’ll see live insects from the CSU Bug Zoo, meet a University of Wyoming entomologist, and more. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Hispanic Genealogy
– Oct. 1, 3-4:30 p.m. This class will help you get started with genealogical research, both on the internet and in print resources, to find your Hispanic ancestors in the U.S., Mexico and Central and South America. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
A Sissy in Wyoming
– Oct. 2, 3-5 p.m. Free, reservation required. Inspired by the remarkable life story of Wyoming educator, peace activist and crossdresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a Playwright’s Reading of “A Sissy in Wyoming” will be presented by dramatist and historian Gregory Hinton. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
C.J. Box Book Signing: ‘The Treasure State’
– Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m. Listen to C.J. Box as he reads excerpts from and answers questions about his newest Cassie Dewell novel, “Treasure State.” Barnes & Noble will have a limited number of books available to purchase in the Willow Room before and during the event. Box will sign books in the Cottonwood Room after his talk. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Art Show
– Through Sept. 30, Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The theme of this month’s art show is “Sapphire,” which includes local artwork with a blue color scheme. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Material + Metaphor
– Through Oct. 12, library hours. Leah Hardy, the metalsmithing professor at the University of Wyoming, tells intricate sculptural stories using metaphor and a vast array of materials. Enjoy this fascinating exhibit displayed on the first floor in the entrance gallery and elevator display cases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Finishing Schubert’s Unfinished
– Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. The opening performance of the 2022 University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra season will be all four movements of Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony. Music Director Michael Griffith will talk to the audience briefly before the performance, explaining the existence of movements three and four, which Schubert never finished. Buchanan Center Concert Hall, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-6666
UW Cowboys Football Game
– Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. Watch as the Cowboys take on the San Jose State Spartans. War Memorial Stadium, Laramie. 307-766-7220
Fort Collins, Colorado
Marc Maron @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials, including “More Later” (2015), “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and 2020’s “End Times Fun,” which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Boulder, Colorado
Anthony Doerr @ Boulder Theater
– Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.; doors at 5:30 p.m. The author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” and most recently “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” will hold a book reading. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
Street Wise Mural Festival
– Sept 29-Oct. 2. A festival where 39 artists are painting large-scale murals all over town in the span of just a few days. Downtown Boulder, various locations. hello@streetwisearts.org
black midi @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Painfully unique experimental/math-rock outfit from London, black midi, is touring their most recent album “Hellfire,” with support from rapper Quelle Chris. Fox Theater, 1135 13th Street, Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Denver
Tracy Morgan @ Comedy Works
– Sept. 22, 9:45 p.m. $50. The comedian will give a stand-up performance. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 720-274-6800
Arlo Parks @ Mission Ballroom
– Sept. 23, 8 p.m. Luscious, expressive vignettes pepper the poetic lyrics of this artist’s indie pop songs. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo
– Sept. 30-Oct. 1, noon-10 p.m.; Oct. 2, noon-7 p.m. A tattoo festival, fashion show and car show. National Western Expo Hall, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver. 720-481-5690
Amyl and The Sniffers @ The Ogden
– Oct. 1, 8 p.m. This Melbourne, Australia punk-rock outfit is quickly gaining critical acclaim for their relentless energy and lovable angst. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-832-1874
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Niki Kottmann at 307-633-3135.