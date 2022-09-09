Cheyenne and Laramie County
La Noche de Celebracion
– Sept. 9, 7 p.m. $10. La Noche de Celebración will highlight Hispanic heritage as a kick-off to the weekend-long Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Cheyenne Civic Center, 2101 O’Neil Ave. 307-637-6363
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
– Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 10, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Festival of the Fountain
– Sept. 10, 10-11 a.m. The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board is celebrating completion of the Airport Fountain restoration project. Airport Fountain, Eighth and Warren avenues. 307-637-6307
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Sept. 10, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Buzzing Bees.” This Family Day is dedicated to our favorite little pollinators. Learn how bees take nectar and make it into honey, explore the world of beekeeping and find out how to make your garden more pollinator friendly. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Musical Story Time and Instrument Petting Zoo
– Sept. 10, 11 a.m. The CSO Brass Quintet will perform with master storyteller Aaron Sommers. Activities presented in partnership with Delta Kappa Gamma’s Upsilon Chapter and WyoMusic. Paul Smith Children’s Village, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-778-8561
Hispanic Festival
– Sept. 10, 12-8 p.m. Free. Celebrate Hispanic culture with educational exhibits, games, mariachis, art exhibits, live music, food and craft vendors, piñatas and other kid-friendly activities, food, beer, 50/50 raffle, drawings and a car show. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-275-425
Unbarred Tour of the High Plains Arboretum
– Sept. 10, 1-4 p.m. $25. The Alliance for Historic Wyoming and the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will host a behind-the-scenes tour of the High Plains Arboretum. See inside the historic head house, greenhouse and lath house, then ride the trolley through the station. High Plains Arboretum at the High Plains Grassland Research Station, 8301 Hildreth Road. 307-637-6349.
Silent Movie Night at the Atlas
– Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. $10. Cheyenne Little Theater Players will host a screening of the silent film “Nosferatu,” with live musical accompaniment by Dave Neimann. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– Sept. 11, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Guided Play
– Sept. 12, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week, they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Block Party.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m. Reserve tickets by Sept. 9. $25. Guest speaker Eva Sue will portray a true story of two New York society girls graduated from Smith College, finding themselves as teachers “roughing it” in the West. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 for reservations.
Material + Metaphor
– Sept. 12-Oct. 12, library hours. Leah Hardy, the metalsmithing professor at the University of Wyoming, tells intricate sculptural stories using metaphor and a vast array of materials. Enjoy this fascinating exhibit displayed on the first floor in the entrance gallery and elevator display cases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Start Your Own Business
– Sept. 13, 6-7 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of starting a business in Wyoming. Experts will cover business models and plans, the feasibility of business ideas, legal structure and regulations and the reality of start-up financing. RSVP for this event at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
We Drink and We Know Things
– Sept. 13, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme is kept secret, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Senior Health Fair
– Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. An event featuring food and prizes where people can learn more about local senior health care resources. Primrose Retirement Community, 1530 Dorothy Lane. 307-634-1530
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Sept. 14, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Arts in the Parks
– Sept. 15-18, park hours. The Wyoming Arts Council partners with Wyoming State Parks to hold various arts activities in parks across the state. Plein Air in the Parks is an annual event that pairs talented artists with beautiful locations. This painting competition is open to artists of all ages and offers cash awards. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-7742
Open Jam Night
– Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival
– Sept. 16-17. A yearly celebration of Greek culture. Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall, Eighth Street and Dey Avenue. 307-635-5929
Positive Aging
– Sept. 16, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a screening of “Something’s Gotta Give” (2003, rated PG-13), a romantic comedy about an aging womanizer who finds himself falling for the mother of his young girlfriend during a trip to the Hamptons. Starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. There will be a free discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Hall of Fame Introduction
– Sept. 16, 5 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame showcases individuals, livestock and organizations whose distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days have helped grow a dream into the “Daddy of ‘em All.” CFD Headquarters, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Night with the Brewer
– Sept. 16, 6-9 p.m. $40. Black Tooth Brewing Cheyenne is hosting its second Night with the Brewer event. Get to know Head Brewer Thomas Batson with an evening beer tasting, a brewery tour, a Q&A and catered dinner. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 17, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Wyoming Hereford Ranch Birding Hike
– Sept. 17, 8 a.m. The Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society is hosting a free two-mile birding hike. Wyoming Hereford Ranch, 1101 Hereford Ranch Road. 307-343-2024
Shred 4 Stef Skateboard Competition
– Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. $5. A skateboard competition, with all profits being donated to local skateboarder Stefani Perdue. In late July, she underwent a CT scan that revealed a significant brain bleed, and after surgery spent several weeks on life support. Now in recovery, the goal is to raised $6,000 to help ease the financial burden for Perdue and her family. Brimmer Park, 3056 Windmill Road. masonhdieters307@gmail.com
Heirlooms and Blooms Harvest Market
– Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Join the Botanic Gardens for an expanded indoor/outdoor market. This one-day event will have a variety of regionally made gifts from artists and craftsmen selling home décor, woodworking, art and jewelry, dog treats, baked good, apparel, pottery and more. There will also be food vendors. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Dogtoberfest
– Sept. 17, 1-6 p.m. A miniature street festival in partnership with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. There will be beer, costume contests (for pets and people), food trucks and the annual “Running of the Wieners,” aka wiener dog races. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
64th Annual Symphony Gala
– Sept. 17, 5 p.m. An evening to kick off the new season. The event includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment, and silent and live auctions. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Greenway Cleanup
– Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-noon. Cheyenne Audubon is hosting a Greenway cleanup event. Trash bags and lightweight gloves will be provided. Cleanup will begin in the parking lot near Van Buren Avenue and Laramie Street. Contact Barb Gorges for more information: bgorges4@msn.com
Pinot & Picasso
– Sept. 18, 1-4 p.m. $40. Jam out, drink and eat as you paint. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Guided Play
– Sept. 19, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week, they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Big Art.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Snapshots from Wyoming’s Wildernesses with Kirk Miller
– Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Kirk Miller will share photos and stories from his pack trip into Wyoming’s southern Wind River Range, followed by his thoughts for capturing interesting photographs with a cellphone. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. bgorges4@msn.com
Guitar Workshop with Pierre Bensusan
– Sept. 20. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Internationally renowned guitarist Pierre Bensusan will offer a workshop for adult and teen guitar players at any level. While he plays and composes in DADGAD tuning, the workshop will be open to all guitarists, whatever tuning they use. Presented in partnership with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Guitar Concert with Pierre Bensusan
– Sept. 20, 7-9:15 p.m. French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. He is the winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album, Encore and the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival, for his debut album at age 17 and has been voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine Reader’s Poll. Presented in partnership with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Joe Gato @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Joe Gatto, a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and co-star for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers,” will give a performance. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Sept. 23, 7:30-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Brandt Tobler @ The Lincoln
– Sept. 23, 8-11 p.m. $35. Stand-up comedian Brandt Tobler is coming home to Cheyenne for a night of comedy. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– Sept. 23-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9; dinner theater Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 8. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Art Show
– Through Sept. 30, Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The theme of this month’s art show is “Sapphire,” which includes local artwork with a blue color scheme. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
LBar7 Benefit & Concert
– Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 7:30 p.m. $10. Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers will be hitting the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall for a ticketed show with Tris Munsick, Jordan Smith and Kaden Madden, with all proceeds being donated at the end of the night. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
Fort Collins, Colorado
Three Dog Night @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 12, 6 p.m. Live at The Gardens Summer Concert Series. Stewart Copeland’s “Police Deranged for Orchestra” is a high-energy orchestral evening celebrating the work of former member of “The Police,” Stewart Copeland, and focuses on the rise of his career in music that has spanned over four decades. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. 970-221-6730
Marc Maron @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials, including “More Later” (2015), “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and 2020’s “End Times Fun,” which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Greeley, Colorado
”Weird Al” Yankovic @ Union Colony Civic Center
– Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. $52-$89. For only second time in his career, the legendary satirist and five-time Grammy winner will host an intimate evening of non-parody music. Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley, Colorado. 970-356-5000
David Brighton’s Space Oddity @ Union Colony Civic Center
– Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. $28-$53. A journey through David Bowie’s storied career by Brighton and the Space Oddity Band. Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley, Colorado. 970-356-5000
Boulder, Colorado
Boulder Fall Festival
– Sept. 16-18, various times. One of the most highly anticipated events in Boulder turns the Pearl Street Ball into a local arts festival, featuring music, food and beer. Downtown Boulder, Pearl Street Mall and 14th Street. 303-449-3774
Melvins @ Fox Theater
– Sept. 16, 8 p.m; doors at 7 p.m. $25-$27.50. The Melvins are one of biggest names to rise out of the Seattle grunge scene. Catch their slow, sludge-metal style in this performance. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Marcus Mumford @ Fox Theater
– Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $45-$50. On his first ever solo tour, the founder and lead singer of folk band Mumford and Sons will perform with special guest Danielle Ponder. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Denver
Westword Music Showcase
– Sept. 9-10, 12:15 p.m. A mini festival held in the RiNo district that features a lineup of The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, Wet Leg, KennyHoopla, Cannons, The Main Squeeze and more across 10 venues. Mission Ballroom Outdoors, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Meow Wolf Convergiversary
– Sept. 17, 10 a.m.; 21+ night party at 9 p.m. Day party $15, night party $99. A block party celebrating the one year anniversary of Meow Wolf. Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st Street, Denver. 866-636-9969
CHVRCHES @ Mission Ballroom
– Sept. 20, 8 p.m. A performance by Scottish indie-pop group CHVRCHES. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Cigarettes After Sex @ The Ogden
– Sept. 20, 8 p.m. An American dream-pop band known for their etherial instrumentation. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave, Denver. 303-832-1874
Arlo Parks @ Mission Ballroom
– Sept. 23, 8 p.m. Luscious, expressive vignettes pepper the poetic lyrics of this artist’s indie pop songs. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
