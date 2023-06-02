Can you identify your tomatoes?

Some tomato plants grow tall and lanky, while others grow bushy. How can you tell what kind of tomato you have? Horticulturists use two words: “indeterminate” for vining tomatoes and “determinate” to describe the bushy tomatoes. Look on your tomato tag or look up your tomato variety name on the web to see if your tomato needs a big cage or will stay low and bushy.

