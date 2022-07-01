Top 10 DVD rentals at Cheyenne’s Redbox kiosks (June 20-26)

1. “The Bad Guys”

2. “Morbius”

3. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

4. “Father Stu”

5. “Ambulance (2022)”

6. “Uncharted”

7. “The Contractor (2022)”

8. “Dog (2022)”

9. “The Northman”

10. “The Batman”

Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks nationwide:

1. “The Bad Guys”

2. “Morbius”

3. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

4. “Ambulance (2022)”

5. “Father Stu”

6. “Uncharted”

7. “The Northman”

8. “Dog (2022)”

9. “The Contractor (2022)”

10. “The Batman”

