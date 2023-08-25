Dragonflies are the best pilots in the sky

They can hover, quickly speed up and do dogfight loops in the air. They also have large eyes, and their excellent eyesight allows them to detect even the slightest movement. Thus, dragonflies are adept at catching most any other flying prey. Because they eat numerous mosquitoes, flies and gnats, dragonflies are a good friend to humans.

