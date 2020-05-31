Who knew “Minecraft” could save one’s sanity?
Joe Hertler, frontman for Michigan-based funk/rock/jam band Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, is a gamer in addition to being a musician, and it’s kept him feeling connected throughout the current pandemic.
“One of the first things we did was boot up our band ‘Minecraft’ server and pushed hard to promote it – and it did well,” Hertler said of “Rainbow Land 2,” the server he and his bandmates had previously created for friends, but decided to open up to fans sheltering at home. “It’s a good way to bring people together because it’s a very social game in its nature, so that was really the high point of that first month of quarantine.”
The server has since quieted down as several states begin to reopen, but Hertler said the popularity of the game and its ability to help one escape from COVID-19 woes is an indicator of how powerful gaming platforms are – and how they can help other industries such as music.
Take Twitch, for example. Widely considered the most popular livestreaming platform for gamers, bands are now turning to Twitch as a way to stream their own at-home performances and hopefully make some money while they can’t be on the road touring.
Hertler sees one problem with this, however: there’s no precedent in place to motivate music fans – who are used to paying a flat fee to hear as much music as they want every month through streaming services – to pull out their wallet and watch a live concert from home.
“I’m a gamer, so I know about this stuff, and I don’t necessarily know how to use it well, but I watch a lot of streamers on Twitch, and it’s been funny to watch musicians fumble around and try to use it,” he said. “In gaming culture, you donate, so if I’m watching a streamer and I like his content, there is an easy method, and if you donate, you get a shoutout on the stream. … That culture, that donation culture, isn’t a part of music streaming right now.”
He’s seen several musicians include Venmo links or other donation websites with their recorded performance posts, but he’s not sure how successful those will be until there’s some sort of cultural shift.
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers had their entire spring tour, which included a return to Cheyenne for Fridays in the Asher in early March, wiped out by the coronavirus. But Hertler said he and his bandmates are financially secure for the time being. However, he knows that could change at any moment, depending on what the future brings for the music industry.
Until then, he’s trying to focus on writing new songs and engaging with the band’s fanbase in new ways.
“It’s really hard to find time to write, in general, when you’re in a touring band because you come home and have your family and friends and your partner, people who are deserving of your time and (who) you want to be with when you’re only home for two weeks,” Hertler said, adding he also understands why it would be hard for some of his peers to write during the pandemic.
“I think what happens when you’re sitting around the house is you’re lacking in those experiences that would stimulate you in a creative way, those experiences (that) stimulate an emotion,” he continued. “I can understand why a lot of artists are experiencing writer’s block … anyone experiencing creative blockage, pick up a book and get off the computer for a bit.”
Hertler misses performing, but admitted that the actual act of playing on the occasional acoustic solo livestream isn’t what excites him lately. It’s the chance to have a conversation virtually – with the people who love the band that keeps him feeling fulfilled.
He and his bandmates were able to meet some fans and chat a little while touring, Hertler added, but online there’s much more time for in-depth engagement. He’s also found creative formats for those live-streams, so they’re not always just him sitting down playing, such as a recent live commentary he did on all the band’s music videos from 2012-16.
Most recently, the band performed through Quarantine Comes Alive, a virtual music festival that included performances by more than 60 artists, but Hertler said many more online concerts are in the works.
As for the future, he has faith the group will play for small, in-person groups sooner, rather than later, and he’s had some conversations with other artists about doing a digital (cross-genre) collaboration, but he has no idea when the band will be able to sustain a whole tour again. And that’s OK.
“I think it’s just accepting that I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “At some point, things will return to normal to whatever degree, and when that does happen, that will be a super cool year for festivals … sometimes too much of a good thing dulls the experience overall, so having the downs only amplifies the highs.”