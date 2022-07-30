Cheyenne Frontier Days is winding down, and fading with it are many of the long-anticipated summer events around Cheyenne.

One tradition that residents will be particularly sad to see go is the weekly Fridays on the Plaza series, which will enter August with its final four performances of the year.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus