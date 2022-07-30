Cheyenne Frontier Days is winding down, and fading with it are many of the long-anticipated summer events around Cheyenne.
One tradition that residents will be particularly sad to see go is the weekly Fridays on the Plaza series, which will enter August with its final four performances of the year.
Jason Sanchez, recently promoted to director of the Community Recreation and Events Department for the city of Cheyenne, said he is satisfied with the way Fridays on the Plaza has gone so far.
“So far, we’ve had a great year. We’ve had a lot of new faces out at the plaza,” he said. “We have a lot of different genres of music that we hadn’t had in the past. Overall, I think it’s been really successful.
“We’re excited for the August concerts, then we’ll wrap it up, and we’ll get turned around and get started for next year.”
Here’s an overview of the four acts that will conclude this year’s series.
Kash’D Out
Based out of Orlando, Kash’D Out will be the first band to bring a set of reggae-infused rock songs to the plaza stage. Their music is upbeat, seemingly tailor-made for a day out at the beach, so the audience should be able to grab a beverage come Aug. 5 and bob to the beat as one.
The song “Always Vibin” (2017) adheres heavily to a reggae song structure, and remains their most popular song to date. It’s a slight contrast to the musical style they’re working with now, judging off their most recent single, “Back Deck,” released in July. The song maintains their easy-going spirit, but layers a bit more lavish production into its formula.
Their second album, “Undercover,” was produced by Paul Leary, frontman and lead guitarist of the infamous punk-psychedelic group Butthole Surfers.
Rozzi
This singer frequently finds herself featured on pop tracks – including collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Pusha-T and Maroon 5 – but her voice is much more suited for a subtle arrangement of sparse instrumentals and dynamic bass line.
She’s fresh off a new EP, “Berry,” released in April, that shows her utilizing her vocal talents more than ever with the support of mid-tempo rhythm and blues. On Aug. 12, the San Francisco-based artist should create a relaxed atmosphere at the plaza with songs like “Never Over You” (2018) and “I Guess I’m The Bad Guy Now” (2022).
Jeremiah Tall
It’s been more than a month since an Americana musician took the stage, but Tall shows it’ll be worth the wait come Aug. 19.
His music feels like it grew from the backwoods underbrush, relying heavily on the folk and bluegrass downbeat that can quickly get the audience’s boot heels stomping even though Tall hails from affluent Bucks County, located in southeastern Pennsylvania.
“From Bare Bones,” released in 2019, showed Tall refine the sound he already owned in songs like “Cocaine Money,” “Graves” and “Celestial Lights,” all heavy on fingerpicking and country spirit.
Jocelyn & Chris
The final Fridays on the Plaza performance of 2022 comes from a pair who knows Cheyenne well.
Siblings Jocelyn and Chris Arndt made their way to the plaza around the same time last summer. The Arndts are constantly touring, doing bursts of shows throughout the year and meeting up in their studio in New York State to write and record in between.
California, Idaho, Colorado and plenty of other western states have been good to them, but there was something special about the scenario they found themselves in when making the drive up to Cheyenne.
“We were coming into that show more stressed out than we’ve ever been. We had a nine-hour drive, and an hour in, the trailer broke,” Chris Arndt said. “So we drove with this broken trailer for like eight hours, calling trailer repair shops. I spent like two hours in the middle of nowhere calling, like, ‘Can you fix a trailer, like, starting right now?’”
But when they arrived in the Capital City nearly an hour and a half late to their gig, they were greeted with a warm welcome. Workers helped them set up their gear and told them to take their time.
“For us last year, our Fridays on the Plaza show was one of the highlights of the summer,” Chris Arndt said. “The crowd was huge and into it. It was amazing.”
Jocelyn & Chris have recently started moving in a more blues-inspired direction with their music, evidenced in their latest EP, “Black and Blue / So Far to Fly.” The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reflect on their music, resulting in bigger, more personal songs that sound almost like a different band when compared to their earlier rock records.
For their performance on Aug. 26, they’re sure to return with their song “The Western,” a Wild West-inspired call and response that took the crowd over the last go-round.