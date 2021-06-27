Fridays on the Plaza has always been about bringing people together. And this year, the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department is doing that with a lineup featuring acts from as far away as Nashville and New York.
But there’s also several bands set to perform who are right in our backyard, and July’s lineup, in particular, features performers who are excited to help their fellow Wyomingites have a good time.
Third Rail, Cheyenne’s own outlaw/red dirt country band, will headline the July 23 show, and lead singer and guitar player Casey Jones is overjoyed to show local audiences what the group has been up to lately.
“As soon as that thing (the pandemic) hit, we made our first album,” he said. “We had wanted to spend some time in the studio, and had never really had time to focus on that because we were gigging. And so, that actually led us to slow down and finish writing some music.”
That debut album, “Centerline,” will be released digitally July 1 (though it’s currently available in hard copies at every live gig). And to understand how it all came to fruition, Jones said it’s helpful to go back in time to 2018 when the band formed sort of spontaneously.
Or rather, out of necessity. Jones committed to playing a 100-year anniversary street dance in Lingle with his “band,” which was a loose term because, at the time, he was only playing live occasionally with fiddle player Logan Feezer and his cousin, local musician Alan Jones.
Jones started his quest for a one-gig band by asking electric guitar player Bill Snow if he would be interested. After taking a look at the proposed set list, he agreed and offered the possibility of a drummer joining them. It was his former bandmate Devin Smith, who Snow had been working with to form a new band after recently dissolving their group 6-Grand.
Thus was the birth of Third Rail, which features all native Wyomingites that quickly bonded over their shared love of music of various genres.
“I’ve always written my whole life,” Jones said. “I just never had a band to write for … so once the band was started, you see the creativity of all the players. We did play a couple of my originals originally, and they went really well. So as soon as things slowed down, we all wanted to not just cover [songs] – that’s fun for fans, but I think any artist wants to be challenged and creative.”
All five band members have extensive backgrounds performing live with various groups, and because some of them come from more of a rock background and others more country, Jones said the sound offers the best of both.
Jones describes the vibe of “Centerline” as a mixture of older outlaw country, reminiscent of artists such as Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings in its writing style and instrumentation, with hints of Texas and Oklahoma country (aka red dirt) as well as ‘80s and ‘90s rock.
His goal is always to be proud of what he plays, which will mean a mix of “Centerline” songs and favorite covers from artists such as Bob Seger at this upcoming Cheyenne performance.
“We don’t want to sit up there and just play 15 cover songs that everybody’s heard 100 times,” Jones said. “But we’re not disillusioned with ourselves. We know not a lot of people know our stuff. So we definitely will play some songs you’re gonna recognize and hopefully sing along to, and we’ll mix those in with originals so that they come every two or three songs.”
The past 15 months taught Jones to never take performing for granted, so his main goal for this Fridays on the Plaza gig is to relish in the joy that comes with playing live. Same goes for Laramie-based “spaghetti-infused Western surf rock” band De Gringos Y Gremmies, who will open for Jocelyn & Chris on July 16.
This gig will mark the first for the three-piece group in over a year, and the timing is ideal. The trio released its debut album, “The Band From Laramie,” April 2, so the bandmates are psyched to play these songs live.
Bassist and baritone guitarist Dusty Richards said the group was originally scheduled to record the third weekend in March, when Gov. Mark Gordon imposed all the pandemic-related health restrictions, so the album was on pause until October 2020, but in the meantime they got together sporadically to practice.
Guitarist and vocalist Shane Wallace said the band had a couple songs that had already been written 25-some years ago that sort of kickstarted the record, but around three years ago is when they started writing more material that snowballed into a full-fledged album.
“There’s just a lot of awesome guitar work in spaghetti Westerns and a lot of good music in surf, so we threw the two together,” he said of the album’s sound. “That’s kind of how we got the name De Gringos Y Gremmies because gringos are kind of new people in the area in Westerns. And gremmies are just people that can’t surf that cause problems on the beach.”
De Gringos Y Gremmies are no stranger to the Cheyenne music scene. Ever since forming in 1996, taking some time off and then reconnecting in 2002, the group has played The Crown and Midtown Tavern several times, and their popularity among locals was what helped them get on the 2020 Fridays on the Plaza lineup with Reverend Horton Heat. That performance was, of course, canceled, so the bandmates are pumped to make their epic return over the hill.
“I kind of think getting out, period, is important for everyone right now,” said drummer Dan Walker. “I love these guys, but part of the job is getting out there in front of other people and spreading your joy of music to everyone else.”