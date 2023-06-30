Double_Cluster.jpg

An image of the Double Cluster, which can be viewed with the naked eye, even in moderately dark conditions.

High overhead in July, you’ll find the constellation of Hercules.

It resembles a giant pinwheel with arms coming off four stars, forming a wedge-shape at the top of Hercules, those four stars are known as the Keystone. If you point a telescope or binoculars to the west side of the Keystone you’ll find a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13. West of Hercules, you’ll see a semi-circle of stars called Corona Borealis; it’s right next to Boötes.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. The CAS holds free monthly meetings on the fourth Thursday of the Month at Primrose Retirement Community in Cheyenne. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.

