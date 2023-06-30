High overhead in July, you’ll find the constellation of Hercules.
It resembles a giant pinwheel with arms coming off four stars, forming a wedge-shape at the top of Hercules, those four stars are known as the Keystone. If you point a telescope or binoculars to the west side of the Keystone you’ll find a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13. West of Hercules, you’ll see a semi-circle of stars called Corona Borealis; it’s right next to Boötes.
Boötes is a kite-shaped group of stars and is easy to pick out because of its brilliant star Arcturus. You can easily find Arcturus (and Spica) using a handy sky key that tells stargazers to follow the handle of the Big Dipper and “Arc to Arcturus, then speed on to Spica.”
East of Hercules is Lyra. Then you’ll find Cygnus, which contains the obvious asterism known at the Northern Cross. While facing east, the Summer Triangle is very apparent in the evening sky. The Summer Triangle is formed by the three brightest stars of three different constellations. The most northern of the three stars is Deneb (in Cygnus), the most southern star is Altair (in Aquila) and the third star of the triangle is Vega (in Lyra). You can’t miss it.
Looking south you’ll see a pattern of stars that resemble an old-fashioned teapot — that’s Sagittarius. To the east of the Teapot, look for a fishhook shape of stars, and you’ll have found the constellation of Scorpius. They’ll both be low on the southern horizon. If you are under dark skies, you’ll notice a thick band of the Milky Way that you can follow upward in the sky passing through Aquila, Cygnus and stretching all the way to the W or M shaped constellation Cassiopeia in the northeast.
There are nine objects this month in the evening sky shining at first magnitude or brighter. In order of brightness, these are Venus, Arcturus, Vega, Altair, Antares, Spica, Deneb, Regulus and Mars.
Earth reaches aphelion on July 6, which means we are farthest from the sun that day. We will be about 3 million miles further from the sun than perihelion, the point when we were closest to the sun on Jan. 4.
The reason our warmest months occur when we are farthest from the sun is because of the tilt of the Earth. In July, the Northern Hemisphere tilts toward the sun so we are receiving the direct rays of the sun. In January, we tilt away and receive fewer direct rays from the sun. The Southern Hemisphere is opposite, where they are closest to the sun in summer and farthest from the sun in winter.
There are several fun and easy things to view in July.
On the night of July 2-3, we’ll be treated to the first of four supermoons in a row. There’ll be two in August and one in September. A supermoon occurs when the moon is closer to Earth than average. Unless you’re an avid observer of the moon, you probably won’t notice the moon is a little larger that night, but it’ll appear brighter. In fact, a supermoon is about 16% brighter than an ordinary full moon and about 30% brighter than a micromoon, the most distant full moon.
On July 9, as soon as the sky starts to darken, look to the west for a lovely trio formed by Venus, Mars and Regulus. Venus will be the first bright “star” you spot, and it’s closer to the horizon. Above them are two bright stars close together. The steady reddish light is the planet Mars. The bright star is Regulus, the brightest star in Leo. Mars and Regulus will be less than 5 degrees from Venus — or roughly 9 full moons lined up side-by-side. They’ll all set soon after sunset, so look early, and binoculars might help.
Early morning risers can enjoy a thin crescent moon near the well-known open star cluster, the Pleiades — or Seven Sisters — on the mornings of July 13 and 14. While the moon and Pleiades are both easily visible to the eye, Pleiades is a particularly spectacular view with binoculars.
On the evenings of July 18, 19 and 20, look west starting about 30 minutes after sunset. On July 18, a very young, thin crescent moon will be low on the horizon. The bright light by it is Mercury, which is better viewed with binoculars.
The next evening, July 19, the crescent moon will have moved higher in the sky above the elusive Mercury, near the very bright and dazzling planet Venus. On July 20, the growing crescent moon is near the red planet Mars. Wow, you got to see the three rocky planets all at once! Don’t forget to look down and catch the fourth rocky planet, Earth!
Finally, on July 28 and 29, Mercury and the bright star Regulus make a lovely pair in the west shortly after sunset. They’ll be low on the horizon so as soon as the sun sets, start looking for them near the horizon. On July 28, they’ll be about 1/5 the diameter of a full moon from each other. The next evening, they’ll still be close, though their positions will have shifted a bit. Binoculars may help pick them out in the twilight.
Clear skies until next month!