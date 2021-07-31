When in doubt – as a band without a name – look no further than the person who teaches you to be creative.
“I was sitting in an English class in high school, trying to brainstorm new band names, and our English teacher just said ‘What about Galactic Lemonz?,’” said vocalist/guitarist Jason Weller. “So shoutout to Mr. Kestner.”
The Pine Bluffs-based trio is made up of Jason and his sister, Jessi, as well as their buddy Carson Rabou. There used to be a couple more members, but they weren’t serious about the music. These days, the group is only interested in playing with people as dedicated as them.
And that mindset is paying off. Galactic Lemonz is at a pivotal point in its five-year history, as event organizers around Laramie County are coming to members, asking if they want to be on the lineup. The trio most recently played at the downtown Cheyenne 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival and at Danielmark’s Brewing Co. in July, and its next gig is Fridays on the Plaza on Aug. 6.
The group also finished recording its debut album, “Funky 51,” this summer, and is working on getting the new record on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. They recorded all nine tracks live at Blasting Room Studios in Fort Collins, Colorado, over the course of two days this summer, and Jessi joked that she still isn’t sure how they got it done – especially without a metronome.
Galactic Lemonz recorded seven songs in basically six hours that first day, and then the next day, they recorded the final two, along with Jason and Jessi’s vocals. (That was also the day they had Jason record a rhythm guitar section, which is the only instrumental section on the album that wasn’t recorded live.)
“The main challenge was fitting nine songs in a two-day span,” she said. “Because there was a point where, on the first day, we just were like, ‘We’re exhausted and need to just take a break.’ ... But I think by the second day, there was definitely a moment where we were like, ‘We actually got this.’”
Jason agreed, adding that it was important for the band to record live in the studio because they wanted it to feel authentic.
“We wanted that human element to be part of the song,” he said. “A lot of albums today are recorded using metronome, so everything is lined up, and they’re really fine adjustments to editing. But we wanted to just be able to have most of it come from us.”
The band’s sound engineer said to go ahead and just play their instruments because it made his job a lot easier, so they went for it. And even if they missed a beat or didn’t come in at exactly the right moment, Jessi said, it didn’t matter.
“We’ll notice it, and it’ll drive us crazy,” Carson added of any potential little mistakes. “But you guys won’t notice it.”
As for the sound of the new record, the bandmates agree it’s a style of their own – a head bang-inducing concoction of metal, classic rock and funky alternative. They grew up listening to everything from Red Hot Chili Peppers to Metallica, and splashes of various influences can be detected throughout.
Jessi said each song is sort of a different genre in its own right, which is how they approach their live sets. With each gig they’ve had this summer, the musicians aim to strike a balance between playing originals and classics that they know the crowd will enjoy.
But for other young Laramie County musicians looking to start playing outside their garage, Carson warns of getting too caught up in pleasing the crowd.
“Play the crowd pleasers, but also play the stuff you want to play,” he said. “Don’t play a bunch of songs just to make people happy. … I’d also say, with your covers, you want it to sound like the original song, but you don’t have to play it exactly how it was written. Be a musician. Make it your own.”
Jessi added that no band will be successful if they’re not doing it for the right reasons up front.
“Number one, have fun with it,” she said. “Because if you’re just trying to get the fame, then it’s not worth it. If this is something you really want to do, where you want to get your friends together and you want to do this because you enjoy it, then I’d say that’s the most important thing before you start.”
The future of Galactic Lemonz is a little uncertain as Carson starts college next year, Jason heads back to Casper College and Jessi will remain at Pine Bluffs High School, but the group has no intention of stopping anytime soon.
“We’re just progressing and trying to get through life and keep the band together,” Jason said. “We’re just gonna try to keep doing it as long as we can. Hopefully, forever.”