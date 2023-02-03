Gently Down This Dream

”Gently Down This Dream: Notes on My Sudden Departure” by Hugh & Gayle Prather, c.2023, New World Library, $17.95, 248 pages

These days, it seems we’re all in the same boat.

We have little patience, too many irritations, no time, but an overabundance of tasks that need doing. We must be in four places at one time — before lunch on some days. Add an illness, a loss, any kind of big upheaval and you start to wonder how you’ll get through each minute. So let ”Gently Down This Dream” by Hugh and Gayle Prather help you find a way to float a little easier through the bad times.

