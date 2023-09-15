Why, exactly, is a Georgia native calling the Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Ten Sleep, Wyoming?
There are two reasons — the first being that said Georgian is Caroline George, author of successful young adult novels “Dearest Josephine” (2021), “The Summer We Forgot” (2022) and the upcoming “Curses and Other Buried Things,” which is set to be published on Oct. 10.
The second reason is that, as of four months ago, this Georgia native is a resident of Ten Sleep.
“I just want to live a story,” George said on Wednesday afternoon. “I think I spent a lot of years of my life living for the page. If I wasn’t writing, I was thinking about fictional characters and how things were going to fit together.
“I think now I’m in a place where I am just enjoying living my story. I had been writing full time for five years, and fell in love with Wyoming. Then, I got this job with a ranch out here and moved out to a town of 250 people. Now, I’m learning how to cowboy and how to rope. It’s very different, but I feel a lot of peace.”
Aside from the geography, Ten Sleep isn’t that unlike where she grew up in northern Georgia. Small towns have a structure that she appreciates, scars and all, as is the central thematic focus of this latest work.
After that, the connections between “Curses and Other Buried Things” and Wyoming largely fade away, all except one core element — the hidden histories of isolated, rural America.
“Small towns are pretty universal,” George said. “When I was thinking about growing up in a small town, thinking about the different types of people who live there, common experiences that are had in a small town, I think one of the big ones is this idea that once people make up their mind about you, or once you’ve kind of established a reputation, it’s really hard to break out of that.”
The book follows 18-year-old Susanna Prather as she tries to break a seven-generation curse leading the women of her family to disappear into the Okefenokee swamps in Georgia. As she navigates both the past and the present in search of a solution, Susanna discovers why she may be able to succeed where her ancestors have failed to mend their fate.
It’s undeniably “Southern gothic” in theme, following the hardships of family lineage, the breaking of a generational curse and, like most pieces of Southern literature, a strong parallel between the subject and the foreboding environment that they find themselves in. Dark, yet hopeful, the story seeks to analyze if and how heritage, and the curses that come with it, can be broken.
Swampland is quite the contrast to the high vistas of northern Wyoming, but her experiences in the hidden regions of the deep South aren’t that far off from those of The Big Empty’s open range, where small communities spread folklore and perpetuate the generational rumors founded in the whispers of their ancestors many years ago.
“I had to really examine my family and things that had happened in the past, and I kind of took that and started thinking, ‘OK, well, how did that person’s decision 50 years ago impact the following generations?’” George said. “I was researching generational trauma, and what was so crazy to me is finding out that we carry the emotional trauma of our grandmother.
“Psychologists have said that there are fears that all of us have that aren’t actually ours. There’s something passed down to us, so realizing that was a heavy thing.”
There’s plenty of family history for George to pull from, with her father pursuing genealogy as a hobby, and her great-great-great-great-grandmother being a point of local folklore herself. The woman, of the Muskogee Creek Tribe, ran a commissary for trappers in the depths of the Okefenokee swamp and was often labeled as a witch — serving as the inspiration for George’s fictional protagonist.
They even share the same name: Susanna.
In many ways, this book was an emotional outpouring from George, with roughly 80% being true stories pulled from her life. It was exhausting in its catharsis of long-dormant thoughts, so much so that she was nervous for her extended family to read it, and wary of any scrutiny by way of inaccuracies. But they were overwhelmingly accepting of the final product. It’s a true homage to both her family history and south Georgia.
She’s now far from the swamps she calls home, and being a writer that pulls from her surroundings, it’s likely that readers will see a story set in Wyoming.
There’s certainly enough to inspire her, she said.
“I think storytelling is a big part of Wyoming culture, too. I’m an outsider, and I have a long way to go before I feel like I’m more connected, but I’m just so grateful for the people who are investing in me and allowing me to participate and experience this life,” George said. “I moved out here because I wanted to support agriculture. To be able to write my novels, to be able to tell stories and support ranching and this life, it’s a true honor.
“It was a plot twist in my life, for sure.”
