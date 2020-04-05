hat better time to get your creative juices flowing than the present? Whether you’re cooped up at home with the family or an adult living with a partner (or alone), there are artsy activities that all of us can turn to right now for both distraction and stress relief.
Coloring
Ah, the age-old classic. Most of us were plopped in front of a coloring book (or restaurant menu) at some point in our childhood, and for good reason. According to Beaumont Health, a nonprofit organization formed by Beaumont Health System, Botsford Health Care and Oakwood Healthcare in southeastern Michigan, coloring is an effective form of stress relief.
“Coloring has the ability to relax the fear center of your brain, the amygdala,” said an article on the Beaumont Health website. “It induces the same state as meditating by reducing the thoughts of a restless mind. This generates mindfulness and quietness, which allows your mind to get some rest after a long day at work.”
The article went on to say that because it’s been scientifically proven that people get a better night’s sleep when they avoid electronic use around bedtime, coloring is an ideal pre-bed activity that won’t disturb your level of melatonin.
Children’s coloring books can often be found at grocery stores and pharmacies, but there are several printable options that won’t require you to reach for the hand sanitizer.
Crayola.com currently features several (free) printable coloring pages for all ages. Simply go to the drop-down menu under the tab “Coloring & Crafts,” click “Free Coloring Pages” and then explore the subcategories: “New Coloring Pages,” “Disney,” “Adult Coloring,” “Characters,” “Seasons,” “Plants & Animals,” “Places” and “Words & Letters.”
If you’re an adult looking for something a little less G-rated, consider downloading a free coloring page (or a dozen, nobody’s judging) from swearwordcoloringbook.com. The website has several special COVID-19 themed pages with phrases such as “Covidiot” that are sure to make you smile (at least for a fleeting moment).
DIY projects
OK, so these types of projects might sound scary, but they don’t have to be. YouTube and Pinterest are a treasure trove of ideas for quick crafts made of household items, so you won’t even have to break the bank on a big supply order from Amazon.
One helpful account on YouTube is 5-Minute Crafts PLAY, which offers everything from life hack videos to artsier ones such as “17 Cool Crafts You Can Make From Everyday Items.” That video, in particular, is 11 minutes and 56 seconds of easy crafts such as modge-podging a puzzle you’re particularly proud of finishing, using cut up panty hose to act as a screen printer and dipping string in paint to create an abstract painting.
Beware of this channel, however, because kids and/or significant others might find videos such as “25 Hilarious Pranks You Can Do Right Now,” and we know that doesn’t end well.
Pinterest users such as The Best Ideas for Kids are also full of ideas, and often festive ones. The aforementioned user most recently posted directions on how to make everything from “coffee filter butterflies” to “surprise rainbows” (you draw a rainbow on a paper towel with a specific kind of Crayola marker, and when the kids pour a little water over it, the colors appear).
That Pinterest user also runs the website thebestideasforkids.com, which featured tutorials for genius craft ideas like tissue box monsters, paper plate snails and toilet paper roll flowers (don’t forget to save that precious cardboard when you inevitably run out of TP). The last one was too brilliant not to include in full, so here are the instructions provided at the website above for toilet paper roll flowers:
Materials needed: Toilet paper rolls, green craft paint, foam paint brush, colored cardstock, glue stick, green glitter and pom poms.
Steps:
Paint the toilet paper rolls using green paint. Allow rolls to dry.
Cut out your leaves, approximately 4 inches long, using green construction paper. Cut out a smaller center using a lighter green paper. Put some glue on the small leaves and sprinkle with glitter. Glue these smaller leaves onto the larger ones. (If you want a template, you can sign up for the thebestideasforkids.com newsletter, and you’ll get one for free).
Glue the leaves to the front of the toilet paper rolls.
Using different colored paper, cut out different flower shapes like tulips and daisies.
Glue little pom poms onto the daisy-shaped flowers.
Cut a half-inch slit on each side of the toilet paper roll to slide the flower into.
Slime
No, I’m not talking about the disgusting green liquid that frequently got dumped on Nickelodeon game show guests throughout the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and early aughts (Nick Cannon’s “Slime Time Live,” anyone?).
Slime has become a fascinatingly trendy toy among youngsters the past couple years, and if you don’t want to brave the store to find the premade kind, you can make your own at home.
A brief internet search basically declares 26-year-old Australian YouTuber Gillian Bower as slime queen. Her personal YouTube channel, which features a mix of slime, decorating and more general lifestyle content, has 2.44 million subscribers, while her slime-only channel (Gillian Bower Slime) has a still-impressive 697,000.
Looking at her page can be overwhelming because she’s posted so many videos, but the best one to watch as a parent whose kiddos are old enough to realize slime is for fun and not for eating is “HOW TO MAKE SLIME For Beginners! NO FAIL Easy DIY Slime Recipe!”
The materials she uses to make this “basic” slime in the video are Borax, water, Elmer’s school glue and acrylic paint, and it takes her less than five minutes to measure it all out and mix it together.
It’s unclear why this brings so much joy to children, but it’s very similar to the Play-Doh effect – there’s just something satisfying about running your fingers through and making different shapes out of what is essentially a more colorful form of clay.
Edible art
Yes, you read that right. This might seem like overkill, but for those who have the time and have run out of ideas for keeping the kids entertained, consider enticing them with food.
The website Forkly.com has a fun article dubbed “Edible Crafts For Kids: Fun-Filled Recipe Activities With Food” featuring instructions for everything from animal faces toast to rainbow grilled cheese, but this writer’s favorite was the recipe for mini Jell-O aquariums.
Here are the instructions for two edible aquariums, which come from confessionsofacookbookqueen.com:
Ingredients
3 ounce box blue Jell-O (any brand/flavor will do)
4 half-pint canning jars
1/2 cup Nerds candy
4 Swedish Fish candies
Instructions
Pour Jell-O powder in medium bowl. Boil ¾ cup water, and pour over the Jell-O). Stir for about two minutes, until completely dissolved. Add ¾ cup cold water. Divide gelatin evenly into two small jars and place in the refrigerator for about four hours, until firm and fully set.
Divide the Nerds into the bottom of the two remaining jars. Right before serving, loosen the set Jell-O from jars by running a knife along the inside edges. Place jar upside down over the jar with the candy and give it a tap – it will fall right out and into place.
Cut two slits in the Jell-O and insert your Swedish Fish.