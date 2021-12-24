Southeast Wyoming hard water anglers looking for cash and competition have a full slate of regional ice fishing derbies to choose from in 2022.
Potential winnings from these 11 ice fishing tournaments exceeds $150,000, and a single tagged fish at Saratoga Lake could net someone $20,000. Ice anglers can try their luck fishing for various species in different tournament formats.
Laramie County’s own Curt Gowdy State Park ice derby is family friendly and only 40 minutes away.
Weather can have a significant effect on travel and ice conditions. Links and contact information have been provided to get the latest information on derbies and ice conditions.
The season starts Jan. 1-2 in Laramie on Lake Hattie. Get your ice auger ready.
Laramie Plains Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby
Date: Jan. 1-2
Where: Lake Hattie, near Laramie
Entry fee: Adults, $35; youth under 14, $5. Registrations are available at the West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Road, Laramie
Prizes: $3,000 in cash prizes and a $2,000 tagged fish
For more information: Call the West Laramie Fly Store at 307-745-5425 or check out their Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/events/3048784582044812.
Ice Fishing Tournament at Curt Gowdy State Park
Date: Jan. 8
Where: Granite Springs, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
Entry fee: Adults, $45; youth under 18, $25. Online registration is available at https://wyofishtourney.com.
Prizes: $2,500 in cash prizes and more than $4,000 in non-cash prizes
For more information: Check out https://wyofishtourney.com.
Lake John/Cowdry Lake Ice Fishing Contest
Date: Jan. 8-9
Where: Lake John and Cowdry Lake near Walden, Colorado
Entry fee: Adults, $50; youth under 16, $15. Online registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/LakeJohnCowdreyLakeTourney.
Prizes: $2,500 in cash prizes and more than $2,500 in bucket drawings.
For more information: Visit the North Park Chamber of Commerce website at https://business.northparkareachamber.com.
Saratoga Lake Ice Fishing Derby
Date: Jan. 15-16
Where: Saratoga Lake
Entry fee: Adults, $35; youth under 14, $10.
Prizes: $6,000 in cash prizes and three tagged fish worth $35,000.
For more information: And online registration, visit https://www.saratogachamber.info.
Midvale Store Ice Fishing Derby
Date: Jan. 14-16
Where: Ocean Lake, near Riverton
Entry fee: $10
Prizes: More than $1,000 in prizes (varies depending on participation), and three cars and non-cash prizes to be raffled.
For more information: Contact the Midvale Store at 307-856-9911.
Shoshoni Ice Fishing Derby at Boysen Reservoir
Date: Jan. 21-23
Where: Boysen Reservoir, near Shoshoni
Entry fee: $10, and can be purchased at B&K Shoreline Stop, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and the Get Hooked Boysen Lake Marina
Prizes: More than $2,000 in prizes (varies depending on participation) and non-cash prizes to be raffled and awarded.
For more information: Call B&K Shoreline Stop at 307-857-0750.
Burbot Bash Ice Fishing Derby
Date: Jan. 28-30
Where: Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Sweetwater County
Entry fee: Adults, $40; youth under 13, $20. Online registration is available at www.burbotbash.com, and requires a team of two to four anglers to participate.
Prizes: More than $30,000 in cash prizes, depending on participation (over $60,000 was awarded last year).
For more information: Visit www.burbotbash.com.
3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest
Date: Jan. 28-30
Where: Lake Granby, Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Grand Lake in Colorado
Entry fee: Varies depending on days fishing and how soon anglers register. The cost to register through Jan. 25 is $85 for all three days of competition.
Prizes: $22,000 in cash and prizes awarded and raffled
For more information: Visit https://www.destinationgranby.com/events/3-lakes-ice-fishing-contest/.
‘HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby
Date: Feb. 5-6
Where: Pathfinder Reservoir in Natrona County
Entry fee: Adults, $40; youth under 14, $20.
Prizes: More than $3,000 in cash prizes and $25,000 matching weight on largest trout and largest walleye.
For more information: Visit http://www.pathfindermarina.com/hawg-derby/.
Kemmerer Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby
Date: Feb. 19-20
Where: Lake Viva Naughton, north of Kemmerer
Entry fee: $40
Prizes: $4,100 in cash prizes awarded
For more information: Contact Tony Tomassi at the Lions Club at 307-723-7226.
Pinedale Lions Club Big Winter Derby
Date: March 5-6
Where: Fremont Lake, four miles from Pinedale
Entry fee: $40
Prizes: More than $7,000 in cash and prizes
For more information: Check out their Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/BigFishWinterDerby2022.
There are quite a few derbies in Colorado and Northern Wyoming that are not listed here. If you see one missing, feel free to email me the information at fotosmitty@gmail.com.