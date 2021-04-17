Go down the rabbit hole with Canyon Concert Ballet in "Alice in Wonderland"

Stuck in vaccine purgatory? Escape to Wonderland with Canyon Concert Ballet.
Jenna Riedi, executive director of the Fort Collins, Colorado-based ballet company, said Canyon Concert’s upcoming production of “Alice in Wonderland” will be the first time its dancers have performed on The Lincoln Center stage since “The Nutcracker” in December 2019, and they couldn’t be more excited.
“It’s going to be emotional getting on that stage again,” Riedi said. “It’s going to be pretty intense, and for all our dancers … being on stage is what rejuvenates them and gives them an outlet.”
The company’s December 2020 production of “The Nutcracker” was all ready to go, yet canceled less than a week before the show because Larimer County moved to Colorado’s COVID-19 dial level red, which shut everything down.
Canyon Concert produced one outdoor production during the COVID-19 pandemic, “The 4th Annual Ballet & Beer: Latin Nights!” in the fall at The Lyric, but the cast was quite small, so Riedi is ecstatic that the company was able to work with the Larimer County Health Department to safely produce this 59-dancer spring show.
Part of that health protocol includes offering both a livestream and in-person, socially distanced option for event-goers. Those who buy a ticket for one of the in-person performances are required to wear a cloth face covering or mask, keep six feet away from other patrons and follow directions for designated entrances and exits (to establish single-direction pedestrian traffic flow in and out of the venue).
The company has been rehearsing in the studio with all dancers and instructors masked since late June, and Riedi’s grateful they were able to come up with a health and safety plan with a 100% success rate so far.
“It’s been kind of weird, but in an amazing way,” she said. “The dancers really were adaptable to everything and have proven that you can wear a mask and do pretty hardcore athletic activity for a few hours and be OK. They’re dancing almost the whole day on Saturdays, and they’re masked the whole time.”
Canyon Concert offers both a pre-professional program and regular dance classes, and Riedi’s heard from performers (and for the younger participants, heard through their parents) in all course types that the ability to go to dance rehearsal when much of the rest of their daily lives is done through a computer screen has been invaluable.
“We’ve heard, especially from the adult dancers talking for themselves, that this is the only positive thing happening for them,” she said, adding that it makes her feel good to offer some sense of normalcy to her students.
Bringing dance to the community is Canyon Concert’s mission, and at the core of everything the company does, Riedi said, so “Alice in Wonderland” is no exception. She looks forward to offering the public the traditional story they all know and love, but told through beautiful movement and intricate costumes created in-house.
This ballet was intentionally picked to offer audiences an escape from the anxiety-ridden world we’re currently living in, and she’s confident that guests will eagerly follow the cast down the rabbit hole.
“I think now, more than ever, we need the arts to get through the crazy stuff that’s happened,” Riedi said. “It gives people that mental health break they need … For me, it’s really important to keep the community engaged and help them get through the pandemic because so many things got canceled or taken away, and we did not want to give up that outlet, whether they were dancing themselves or need that two-hour break to check out and go to a magical place.”