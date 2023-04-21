Behavior is one thing; emotion is another.
Every argument, no matter how strained, is fueled by something — be it anger, jealousy, longing or otherwise. The theater students at Laramie County Community College know this, so the essence of the season-ending performance, “God of Carnage,” lies in the subtext of the conflict that escalates throughout the show.
“All of us, from moment to moment, have complex motivations,” Pasqua said before rehearsal Wednesday night. “Audiences will see through the play that alliances are continuing. We’ve got two married couples who, ostensibly, should be presenting unified fronts, but they’re not.
“Alliances are shifting and moving. If you’re a married person, this play is going to resonate.”
With a cast of just four characters, the one-act, one-room production takes the audience through tense waves of often humorous discourse between two sets of parents as they discuss a physical altercation between their children at the playground.
As the conversation develops, the audience steadily learns more about each character’s personality. But like authentic human interaction, there’s a storyline developing beneath the surface of every action.
“I’ve said this a couple times in rehearsal, but the characters are acting, too,” Pasqua said. “Sometimes characters lie, because people lie.
“Like when you’ve been over to a couple’s house and you can tell that they’ve been fighting — but they’re not fighting. So what is that? What is it that you’re picking up on?”
The cast members — Caleb Abbott, Shannyn Kreitzer, Hannah Maestrom and Raeth Tolman — don’t have experience with marriage or the stress of having a child, let alone one that’s in danger or putting another in danger. Thus, a challenge arises — how can actors lacking the experience of marital turmoil accurately portray such a situation?
It’s a performative topic that Pasqua focuses on with his students, and a driving factor in the way he decides what productions the program will pursue. Audience enjoyment is essential, but just as important are plays that push his students into uncharted territory.
“God of Carnage” requires the actors to dig deep into their own personal experiences with frustration and conflict, channeling those feelings into the portrayal of their characters.
“Let’s expand the circle of empathy a little bit. Everybody thinks that they’re right, because you’re the hero of the movie about you,” Pasqua said. “You don’t have to be married, necessarily, to understand feeling like your point of view is maybe not being valued, or biting your tongue or not biting your tongue when you have something to say.”
The situation begins in a fairly realistic manner, but as things progress, the characters’ behavior becomes dominated by their emotions. All characters, be they aloof or overprotective of their child, unravel and succumb to the chaos.
Reaching each extreme has been an exercise for the cast. Just before the final dress rehearsal began, all four actors joined the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to talk about what they’ve gathered from their time preparing for “God of Carnage.”
Tolman touched on the fact that he’s been primarily focused on striking a balance between two extremes — coming across as a caricature and being too reserved.
The sweet spot lies somewhere in the middle.
“It’s a lot more (about) going into depth with emotion, finding the anger and being at the point of no return, where I might as well just let it all loose,” he said. “Usually, you’re told not to overdo it. In this world, we’re not necessarily overdoing it, but it’s also like, ‘Don’t reserve yourself very much.’”
The character Alan Raleigh, portrayed by Abbott, is a lawyer focused more on his career than the gravity of the situation. Emotionally removed and often behaving with an air of superiority, Abbott has had to focus on expressing sufficient emotion through a non-expressive character.
But the actor left with perhaps the most work is Kreitzer.
The most cathartic character in “God of Carnage” is the mother of the child injured in the playground fight. She spends the beginning of the production shouting in defense of her son, trying to keep the conversation focused on the issue at hand.
It might be difficult to sympathize with her frantic outbursts if the audience focused solely on the character’s behavior. In actuality, the emotions fueling her frustration arise from the desire to protect her son.
“Acting is about experiencing. It’s about the human experience, even if it’s not your experience,” Kreitzer said. “Even if you do have to create something, the emotion you’re feeling is still very much yours. It’s just not coming from a real place, but you yourself are still experiencing that.
“These moments of breaking down and throwing stuff across the room, that’s very much inside of you. I think that’s such a beautiful thing about acting, and every single person has it inside of them.”