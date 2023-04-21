Behavior is one thing; emotion is another.

Every argument, no matter how strained, is fueled by something — be it anger, jealousy, longing or otherwise. The theater students at Laramie County Community College know this, so the essence of the season-ending performance, “God of Carnage,” lies in the subtext of the conflict that escalates throughout the show.

