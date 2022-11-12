Barton Goldsmith

Since the beginning of this year, we’ve seen an uptick in depression and anxiety related to personal finances, and it makes sense. When everything is going up, you’re happy, and when the value of your estate or your paycheck goes down, you feel bad. Feeling depressed, more vulnerable or even angry is a normal response.

Almost everyone I know is freaking out a little about money right now. Some people can barely afford the same house they currently live in, let alone consider upgrades.


Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.” Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

