Barton Goldsmith

I know the new year is about letting go of the old and embracing the new, but what if the old isn’t letting go of us?

There’s a war in Europe. Hundreds of people are still dying daily from COVID-19. And these are just a couple of the more entrenched problems in the world. On top of all this, everything is more expensive or harder to get, so if you are asking yourself, “How are we going to afford that?” you are not alone, but that’s not really going to make you feel any better.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.” Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

