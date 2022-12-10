Barton Goldsmith

No one’s life is perfect.

You do the best you can with each day and hope it all adds up to something good in the end. It’s only human to have doubts about your own value. We all feel that way at times. Your life means something, even if you don’t think so at the moment.


Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.” Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

