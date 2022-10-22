Barton Goldsmith

At every level of life, we are dealing with our emotions. It may be our career and goals. It may be our relationships. It may be our family’s health. It may be the state of the world. There are endless things we all feel something about, and those emotions can be a gift or a curse.

Please remember that if you are dealing with other people, you are also dealing with their emotions at the same time, so there’s a lot going on. There’s a reason why therapy sessions are an hour long: Everyone needs a break to digest deeper human issues.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.” Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

