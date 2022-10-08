Barton Goldsmith

Summer is over, and many of the activities that go with it are too. Time to break out the sweaters and get those walks in before cold weather sets in. It’s so much easier to keep your body moving and your diet on track when it’s nice outside.

In the winter months, we tend to crave more comfort foods that are usually higher in calories, but they make us feel better. Unfortunately, comfort foods can put some weight on you if you aren’t still moving around.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.” Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus