Here are a few things you can do that will improve your life, no matter what else is going on. It’s best to practice them on a daily basis.

Start your day with appreciation. Instead of waking up with a moan and groan and not looking forward to the day, simply appreciate what you have. You may not like what you have to accomplish, or you may feel tired – this is pretty normal – but complaining to yourself or to the one you’re with will actually put you in a bad mood, which is hard to get out of once you start your day off that way.


Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.” Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

