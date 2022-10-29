Barton Goldsmith

Have you ever felt so lonely that you thought your heart was breaking and you couldn’t make it through the night? Have you looked at your life and wondered where you went wrong and why you deserve to be and feel so alone?

Mother Teresa once said: “The greatest disease in the West today is not TB or leprosy; it is being unwanted, unloved and uncared for.”


Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.” Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus