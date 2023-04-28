One might think that Disney was integral to the sense of magic in “Cinderella.”
To that, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players say “fol-de-rol and fiddledy dee.”
In the largest, and shortest, show of the local community theater’s recent productions, the cast is prepared for a performance they much prefer to the original animated film.
No, CLTP’s “Cinderella” isn’t based on Disney’s 1950 feature film, but there’s just as much pure, childlike whimsy as there ever was in the original.
When it comes to capturing that magic, director and longtime CLTP contributor Mary Hall gives all the credit to her cast and crew.
“My thing is to bring together all the talented people,” Hall said before dress rehearsal on Wednesday night. “I am not that creative. I’m organized, so I bring together the creative people, like Tenacity Bricher-Wade, my choreographer, and Becky Tisch, who taught music in the public schools here for 35 years. Ron Swuim, who’s conducting our orchestra, and our costumers are fabulous.
“Then, the number one thing after that is casting. I think we had over 60 audition for the show, and if you can get good people to audition, your job is almost done.”
She’s only being humble. Before the rehearsal began, Hall gathered the cast to critique small errors from their last run-through, fine-tuning minute behaviors and cues only she and other production crew members could have ever noticed.
Then again, there’s some truth to her statement.
The cast, including the ensemble of 14 accessory characters, contributes significantly to the performance, both vocally and in terms of choreography. Characters, central or otherwise, dance in their authentic costumes through carefully constructed sets that are well suited for both the narrative and the world within the story.
Bricher-Wade, the aforementioned choreographer and assistant director, took care to update movements to be more modern, not only in the blocking of the production, but in the dance numbers, as well.
The musical portions of the production are simple, with the majority of the cast moving in unison. Some cast members have actually had to restrain themselves from embellishing upon the movements.
“With fairy tales, it’s hard because you can pick the era that you’re in. So, we’ve picked the Regency Era (early 1800s),” Bricher-Wade said. She went on to explain her decision behind choreographing a “gavotte” – a French folk dance — into the show. “It’s funny, because everybody, with the exception of me, hates it because it’s so simple and so slow. They have to really focus on it to keep it to what it’s supposed to be.”
When it comes to Cinderella, simple is good.
“All in all, it’s fairly easy to sing compared to a lot of shows,” said Josh Cooper, who plays the Prince. “It’s fun music. It’s recognizable music. It’s just classic. It’s a classic musical. It doesn’t try to push the boundaries musically. It doesn’t try to push the boundaries with much of anything — it’s just good, wholesome and catchy.”
“It’s a fairy tale. They fall in love. They live happily ever,” Hall added.
“All in 10 minutes,” Paige Guille said, laughing.
The musical is simple, the story familiar and the themes easily grasped — perfect for all ages. Guille, playing the role of Cinderella, along with other leading characters, is an example of where the “magic” of the performance reaches its most impactful point.
As Cooper said, the songs are simple, but the lead performers hold nothing back when one of their vocal opportunities come around. It might be easy on their end, but Guille’s graceful voice and Fairy Godmother Janet Weisbrook’s teasing intonations on the number “Fol-De-Rol” leave little to be desired for the audience.
Despite an abundance of moving parts, the show is proof that there’s beauty in simplicity.
“For me, personally, it’s (about) the transformation,” Guille said. “It’s turning me, a little grungy peasant girl, into this beautiful princess with a little pumpkin carriage and horses. It’s the magic of the show.”
Cooper agreed.
“The show is magic. It’s about how dreams can come true and anything is possible,” he said.