One might think that Disney was integral to the sense of magic in “Cinderella.”

To that, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players say “fol-de-rol and fiddledy dee.”

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus