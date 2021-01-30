The Great Backyard Bird Count is coming up Feb. 12-15. You can now take part by watching and reporting the birds you see at your bird feeders – or anywhere in the world, aka the real Great Backyard!
Now that the GBBC has gone global, it has a fresh website, www.birdcount.org. Becca Rodomsky-Bish, with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, charged with its redesign, wanted comments from a small group of reviewers and I was invited. I have in the past contacted CLO for information about their programs for these columns, and I’ve taken part in the GBBC since nearly the beginning.
This is also the year that major environmental organizations are looking at their lack of diversity – both staff and outreach – because of incidents like Black birder Christian Cooper’s experience in Central Park.
I think CLO’s plan to invite GBBC participants around the world to submit photos of themselves and their families and friends birding during the event will do much to illustrate diversity.
Normally, birders talk about bird species diversity and how to protect and improve it.
To measure human diversity in the local birding community, we can look at our local Audubon chapter. This is what we see: participants in events, members and board members are evenly split between male and female. In photos from the chapter’s beginnings almost 50 years ago, it has always been like this. Human sexual orientation isn’t as visible and hasn’t come up during meetings and field trips.
We usually have a diversity in age, at least between 50 and 90 years old, with the occasional younger outlier. Mark and I were unusual, bringing our kids along on field trips starting when they were infants. We’ve met teenagers occasionally who are into birds. But the lack of kids, I think, is more about how families choose to spend their limited time together. It’s when the kids leave home that parents finally look for new activities. In the 39 years I’ve been involved in Audubon chapters, we’ve never run out of people in the upper age bracket.
A few years ago, the chapter established a grant program for education and conservation projects in Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties. We’ve had several teachers successfully use our grants. Their students might be who will join when they are 50. But we could certainly use ideas and volunteers to help us reach more younger people.
Birding is adaptable for the disabled, though being able to see and/or hear a bird, however poorly, is rather necessary for birdwatching. No need to take a bird hike. A little black oil sunflower seed on the ground or in a feeder will help bring the birds in viewing range. You might start feeding the birds a couple weeks before the GBBC.
What about socioeconomic diversity?
Birdwatching at its most basic doesn’t cost a thing. Birds are everywhere. You can check out a field guide from the public library. The CLO has many free resources online. I’m beginning to think of the internet as a public utility like water and everyone needs a device, a digital bucket, to capture some of the flow.
Old or cheap binoculars can be helpful, but not necessary for watching birds at a backyard feeder. Our local field trips are free, and, except during pandemics, carpooling is often available.
I’ve talked to people at every socioeconomic level who enjoy watching birds, whether it’s the flock that comes every afternoon for their black oil sunflower seed handout or the flock that flew over their tour group in some exotic location. Some birdwatchers tune in to backyard bird behavior, some strive to add to their global bird life list.
Birds attract people from all walks of life. However, there is a higher percentage of wildlife biologists among birders than in ordinary social circles. I’m happy to say over the years there is an increase in the percentage that are women.
Our Audubon chapter is not as racially diverse as Cheyenne. I’m not sure how to change that. We advertise our existence and wait for people who have made a connection to birds and who want to meet other bird-happy people and learn from one other and share sightings and support the well-being of birds (and other wildlife and people).
Many birders point to a “spark bird,” the bird they noticed and then wanted to find out more about, eventually finding more and more interesting birds – and finding they are all interesting birds.
Birds bring together all sorts of people. Let’s put on our binoculars as birdwatching badges, whatever quality they are, and find each other where the birds and birders gather. Maybe we’ll see each other outside during the Great Backyard Bird Count.