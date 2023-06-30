What the Dead Know

“What the Dead Know: Learning about Life as a New York City Death Investigator” by Barbara Butcher, c.2023, Simon & Schuster, $28.99, 288 pages

 Simon & Schuster

Dead men don’t tell tales.

Their voices are forever silenced, their fingers will never point to what happened to them or why. Their eyes will never widen in fear or anticipation or glance in the direction of the guilty. Dead men don’t tell tales, but, as in the new book ”What the Dead Know” by Barbara Butcher, they leave clues that can speak volumes.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus