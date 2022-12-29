ENTER-VID-JUSTIN-COLUMN-GET

Harrison Ford attends the Paramount+ series premiere of “1923” at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2022. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 Robyn Beck

Old movie stars don’t die, they just fade into television. That’s been true since the 1960s. Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart both transitioned to the small screen with less than memorable results. It was even worse for Fred MacMurray. “My Three Sons” was so successful that his stellar work in classics like “Double Indemnity” and “The Apartment” tends to be overlooked.

Times have changed. Thanks to better TV scripts – and few juicy movie roles that don’t require slipping into a superhero costume – actors are more comfortable bouncing back and forth between TV and films.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus