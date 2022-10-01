ENTER-MUS-STYLES-BILLBOARD-GET

Harry Styles performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)

 Dia Dipasupil

It’s a new record for Harry Styles.

The pop superstar’s smash hit “As It Was” recorded its 15th week atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart – making him the first British artist to have a No. 1 hit in the U.S. for that long.

