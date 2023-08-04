Carl Nichols didn’t bring the blues to Wyoming, he got the blues in Wyoming.
Nichols, better known as musician Buffalo Nichols, was allegedly detained and harassed by law enforcement during a road trip through the state as he made his way from Vancouver to Denver for the next show of a tour years ago.
“I ended up getting followed and detained and harassed for no reason,” Nichols said in a call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday afternoon. His laugh did, at times, interrupt his brief recollection of the event. “Absolutely no reason at all. I was pretty upset, and I went on social media and I trash-talked them a little bit.”
“It seemed like a coordinated thing. It was different people following me for different stretches. The entirety of my drive, I was being followed.”
He vowed he would never return to the state for a show or otherwise, and Nichols held true to his promise — until now.
The Milwaukee-based singer/songwriter will headline the annual Cheyenne Arts Celebration in Lions Park on Aug. 12, just about a month ahead of the release of his sophomore album, “The Fatalist,” in September.
Coming two years after his debut as the first blues artist to sign to the prolific Fat Possum records, fans of his traditional acoustic blues stylings are in for something slightly different with his latest work. The first single from the album, “You’re Gonna Need Somebody On Your Bond,” is a cover of a Blind Willie Johnson song, reimagined with the backing of an 808 drum machine and modern guitar techniques.
Naturally, his conversation with the WTE turns to Nichols’ motivation for producing something more contemporary compared to his folk-heavy debut. There are several reasons for the shift in sound, many of which are grounded in lofty, contemplative rumination as to the current state of the blues, something he’s gone crazy discussing with media outlets — including the WTE — ever since his first album caught traction.
“People feel like they have to be hyper-specific about what is and isn’t the blues, but that’s where it’s gotten lost,” he said. “The people making the music, at a certain point, didn’t get to define the music.”
Nichols recalls the history behind some of the earliest record labels’ decision to adopt the term “genre” as a way to better to market the style of music on their records, noting the fact that black musicians and their music were typically blanket-categorized as “race records.” Thinking about music in the terms of genre is now engrained in not just listeners’ minds, but often the musicians,’ too.
“It really took the agency away from the artists, and to this day, people might not think of Jimi Hendrix as a blues artist. He’s a lot of things, but he’s still a blues artist,” Nichols continued. “All this music that comes from the blues, if it doesn’t fit the record labels’ definitions, it kind of doesn’t get mentioned in the same breath.
“I think my mission is to redefine it and say, ‘You know, blues and hip hop aren’t as far apart as you think.’ Culturally, they’re completely opposites, but musically and historically, I feel like they are part of the same tree.”
He’s always been drawn to the acoustic guitar for reasons he doesn’t quite understand, despite finding significant influence in punk, country, metal, West African and Caribbean music during his teenage years. Blues, for him, is more of a concept, one that he’s trying to gradually break away from with each release.
Fat Possum records has been a viable place to make this attempt in the past, with North Mississippi blues legend R.L. Burnside experimenting with blues/rap to relative success toward the end of his career. Nichols might not dive as deep as Burnside did on those later records, especially not on “The Fatalist,” but he wants to explore the versatility of modern production as he continues on.
The result with “The Fatalist,” he said, is an album consisting of half experimentation, half tradition.
“I did want to be totally rejecting of tradition, because I felt like I had already done (traditional blues), and I want to do something different,” he said. “Then, I really had to sit down and think, ‘Why? Why do I feel the need to just reject the tradition?’ There’s a lot of stuff that goes along with it that I don’t like, but the tradition itself is perfectly fine, and the music is great.
“If you’re careful and creative, you can present the songs in a way that’s new. That’s a whole new challenge in itself. It’s not just making it sound different, but making it sound familiar and traditional while also having it actually be something new.”
Country/folk artists have done it in the past, with Nichols naming figures like John Prine, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson. The subcategory of “Americana” has given country artists a better way to distinguish styles of roots music, but genres like blues and jazz especially are struggling to carve out a new direction — even with jazz musicians like Thundercat, Kamasi Washington and Robert Glasper taking commercially successful new approaches.
Maybe it’s a matter of composing the music for the setting it’s intended. Writing has always been at the forefront for Nichols, but “The Fatalist” is the first time he’s really focused on what his work conveys sonically, rather than the guitar serving to provide a platform for his lyrics.
When he records, he considers whether the song will be listened to in a car, headphones, in a large venue or somewhere more claustrophobic. The traditional blues was born in a juke joint, moved to concert halls by musicians like BB King. Where it’s going next has yet to be determined.
Like his eclectic influences, Nichols has been experimenting for years with organically incorporating synthesizers, samplers and drum machines into his music. It’s always been this way, almost since he first picked up a guitar at age 11, so when listeners hear his new record, know that this is what Nichols has been hearing in his head all along.
“I’m not as young as I was when I started this, but you know, as an under-40, Black artist in the blues, there’s just so much to think about,” he said. “There’s so many things that are weird and that I think are wrong and that I think could change and things that I love about it. I’m always thinking about it because I want to see things change, and it’s not just gonna happen because you want it to.
“You got to think about how to how to actually move the needle forward. It’s been my artistic mission for the last while.”
