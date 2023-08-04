Carl Nichols didn’t bring the blues to Wyoming, he got the blues in Wyoming.

Nichols, better known as musician Buffalo Nichols, was allegedly detained and harassed by law enforcement during a road trip through the state as he made his way from Vancouver to Denver for the next show of a tour years ago.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus