Just a day after bidding farewell to Clark Kent and the “Superman” movies, actor Henry Cavill found his next gig.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the former “Witcher” lead will star in the upcoming “Warhammer 40,000” TV series for Prime Video.
The streaming platform is reportedly in final talks with manufacturer Games Workshop to adapt the beloved tabletop game franchise.
In addition to starring, Cavill will reportedly serve as an executive producer.
The “Justice League” star is a longtime fan of “Warhammer.”
“I’ve been involved in the ‘Warhammer’ world for 40,000 years. No, well, longer depending how you look at it,” he joked in an October interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, referencing the game’s title. “But since I was probably 10. So long time.”
“Warhammer 40,000” debuted in the ‘80s as a tabletop game in which players move miniature figurines of warriors around a battlefield to defeat their opponents.
The game is set 40,000 years into the future in war-torn worlds as human civilization faces off against merciless aliens, demons and magical beings.
Cavill has also spoken about painting “Warhammer” figurines, which he told Horowitz he’s proudly showed off to houseguests.
Participating in a live-action “Warhammer” series has been something the actor has thought about, even if he isn’t sure which character he’d play.
“There are a lot of characters from the ‘Warhammer’ universe that I want to be. But I can only really be one, because once I’m one, then I can’t be others,” he said in a 2021 interview with IGN. “So if it were to ever happen, if there were to be anything live-action, I would have to be very aware of that.”
Earlier this year, Cavill also stepped down from his duties as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy hit “The Witcher” and announced on Instagram that Liam Hemsworth would take up the role.
