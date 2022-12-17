ENTER-VID-WARHAMMER-CAVILL-GET

Henry Cavill attends the world premiere of “The Witcher: Season 2” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Dec. 1, 2021, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/TNS)

 Gareth Cattermole

Just a day after bidding farewell to Clark Kent and the “Superman” movies, actor Henry Cavill found his next gig.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the former “Witcher” lead will star in the upcoming “Warhammer 40,000” TV series for Prime Video.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus