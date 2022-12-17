ENTER-MOVIE-SUPERMAN-CAVILL-GET

Actor Henry Cavill attends the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” New York premiere at Radio City Music Hall on March 20, 2016, in New York. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/TNS

 Mike Coppola

Henry Cavill is hanging up his Superman cape – and not by choice, it would seem.

The 39-year-old actor, who has played Clark Kent in the DC Extended Universe since 2013, confirmed Wednesday via Instagram that he would “after all, not be returning as Superman” – despite recently announcing that he would reprise his role as the Man of Steel. He made it clear that new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran made the decision to end his tenure as Superman.

